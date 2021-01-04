Listen to, read Trump's entire 'desperate' 65-minute call with Georgia election officials

President Trump called Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger on Saturday afternoon, his 19th call to Raffensperger's office since he lost Georgia, and the White House, to President-elect Joe Biden in November, The New York Times reported Sunday, citing White House switchboard logs. But it was the first time Raffensperger had spoken with Trump directly, the Times reports, and officials in his office recorded the call, with instructions from the secretary of state not to "release a transcript or a recording unless the president attacked state officials or misrepresented what had been discussed."
Trump did that in a tweet Sunday morning, and within hours, first The Washington Post, then other media organizations, obtained the recording, showing Trump repeatedly urging Raffensperger and his office's general counsel, Ryan Germany, to "find" enough votes to erase Biden's certified 11,779-vote win in the state. "There's nothing wrong with saying, you know, that you've recalculated" the vote tallies, Trump tells Raffensperger at one point. "I just want to find 11,780 votes, which is one more than we have."
"The rambling and at times incoherent conversation offered a remarkable glimpse of how consumed and desperate the president remains about his loss, unwilling or unable to let the matter go and still asserting he can reverse the results in enough battleground states to remain in office," the Post recaps. "His desperation was perhaps most pronounced during an exchange with Germany, Raffensperger's general counsel, in which he openly begged for validation." Trump also told Germany he has "a nice last name."
Trump did most of the talking, but Raffensperger and Germany politely pushed back, telling Trump his claims are baseless or demonstrably false.
Trump's call "was as outrageous as it was chilling," Dan Balz writes in a Washington Post analysis. "Here was a desperate president alternately begging, pleading, cajoling and, yes, seeming to threaten a state official — and fellow Republican — by asking for a change in the outcome of an election that already had been recounted and then certified." The call's content, he adds, "speaks for itself, and the audio excerpts should be heard by anyone who cares about the integrity of elections in America." You can read the transcript at the Post and listen to the entire call below. Peter Weber
With just over two weeks left in President Trump's presidency, the White House is still putting out his daily schedule, but the schedules keep "sounding weirder and weirder," CNN's Kevin Liptak observed Sunday night. He was specifically pointing to the guidance for how Trump will spend Monday, before he heads to Georgia to campaign for the Republican incumbents in twin Senate special elections on Tuesday. "President Trump will work from early in the morning until late in the evening," the White House said late Sunday. "He will make many calls and have many meetings."
There's a clear didn't-read-the-book-report vibe to Trump's official schedule, but we also know, thanks to Georgia's secretary of state and Trump's Twitter feed, that what Trump is working on and calling people about these days is his doomed effort to overturn his loss in the Nov. 3 election. The man who defeated him, President-elect Joe Biden, is also traveling to Georgia to campaign, his office said Sunday. Biden may have meetings and phone calls planned for Monday as well, but that didn't make the schedule. Peter Weber
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) will retain the speaker's gavel for another two years after she received a narrow majority of votes during Sunday's election on the House floor. Pelosi secured 216 votes, which turned out to be just two more than she needed, while House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) picked up 209. The victory marks Pelosi's fourth term as speaker.
Five Democrats defected — Rep. Jared Golden (D-Maine) voted for Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-Ill.), who was not eligible for the role of House speaker, while Rep. Conor Lamb (D-Pa.) voted for Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.). However, the other three lawmakers, Reps. Elissa Slotkin (D-Mich.), Mikie Sherrill (D-N.J.), and Abigail Spanberger (D-Va.), all voted present rather than for another person, which in this case means their votes didn't count against the tally, so they didn't threaten Pelosi's majority.
Several Democrats who opposed Pelosi's last bid in 2019 backed her this time around, which wound up making the difference. Tim O'Donnell
While experts are urging patience with the slower-than-expected United States vaccine rollout, former Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Scott Gottlieb on Sunday suggested a logistical fix that could help speed things up.
Appearing on CBS News' Face the Nation, Gottlieb told host Margaret Brennan he thinks allowing public health departments to focus on getting the vaccine to hard-to-reach, vulnerable communities while simultaneously making the shots available to the wider population — with priority based on age — through retail pharmacies like Walgreens and CVS is the way to go. "You're not gonna see the long lines," he said. "They're gonna have a scheduling system in place, and it's gonna be a more orderly distribution."
Meanwhile, Dr. Moncef Slaoui, Operation Warp Speed's chief science adviser, also appeared on Face the Nation, telling Brennan he isn't keen on following the United Kingdom's lead by spreading out the time between the first and second doses of the vaccines as a method for getting more people inoculated at a faster rate, since evidence is lacking. But he did say that "we know" Moderna's vaccine induces an "identical immune response" when given at half the dosage that is currently being administered. If that change is eventually allowed by the FDA, two shots would still be required, but it would still save enough of the vaccine to expedite the process. Tim O'Donnell
President Trump has been going at it with Georgia's Republican Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger for weeks now over the latter's refusal to give credence to unfounded allegations of widespread voter fraud in the state, and on Saturday, the pair aired it out over the phone. The Washington Post obtained a recording of the conversation in which Trump continues to push conspiracy theories and repeatedly calls on Raffensperger to find some way to overturn President-elect Joe Biden's victory in the state. Raffensperger, for his part, held firm.
At one point during the call, Trump, who claims he won Georgia "by hundreds of thousands of votes," told Raffensperger he just wants "to find 11,780 votes, which is one more than we have." He also suggested to Raffensperger that "there's nothing wrong with saying ... that you've recalculated" and warned that unless "this can be straightened out before" Georgia's upcoming Senate runoffs, a lot of Republicans won't go to the polls "because they hate what you did to the president."
But there was no sign Trump's pleas or talk of criminal charges swayed Raffensperger even slightly — he told Trump the data he was arguing was incorrect and primarily based off social media posts, while his office's legal counsel, Ryan Germany, shot down Trump's conspiracies about voting machine tampering and ballot shredding.
Legal experts told the Post the phone call puts Trump in "legally questionable territory" since it could be construed as an attempt to get Raffensperger to doctor Georgia's election results, but ultimately they believe the "clearer transgression is a moral one." Read more at The Washington Post. Tim O'Donnell
The 117th Congress has been in session for about an hour, and the drama has already started in the House.
There are multiple reports that Democrat and Republican floor staff got into a shouting match because Rep. Marjorie Taylor-Greene (R-Ga.), one of the more controversial newly-elected GOP lawmakers, and another unidentified freshman Republican refused to put their masks on the House floor in defiance of COVID-19 protocols.
Despite the commotion, they reportedly were not asked to leave the chamber.
Republicans are also reportedly upset that a plexiglass voting area has been set up in the gallery so that lawmakers who are supposed to be quarantining because of exposure to the coronavirus, but have not tested positive themselves, can vote in the House speaker elections later in the day. That description applies to two unnamed Democrats and one unknown Republican, though Rep. Rodney Davis (R-Ill.) argued the "shameful" decision was made only because House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) is determined to win re-election and can't afford too many absences within her party.
While not as forceful in his criticism as Sens. Pat Toomey (R-Pa.), Mitt Romney (R-Utah), and Ben Sasse (R-Neb.), Graham said it appears the call for an investigation into unfounded allegations of widespread voter fraud is "more of a political dodge than an effective remedy" to the situation, especially at such a late stage.
The senator said he looks forward to hearing the arguments from his colleagues, including Sens. Ted Cruz (R-Tex.) and Josh Hawley (R-Mo.), among others, adding that he'll "listen closely," but "they have a high bar to clear." For Graham to be convinced it's worth challenging President-elect Joe Biden's victory, Republican lawmakers will need to provide evidence of their charges of voter fraud, as well as proof that state and federal courts should have acted on election fraud claims and that those actions could have changed the outcome of the presidential election in certain states. Tim O'Donnell
Buffalo Bills vs. Miami Dolphins, 1 p.m. ET on CBS — The 10-5 Dolphins are trying to secure a wild card spot and will be in with a win, though there are a couple scenarios in which they'll be safe with a loss. 12-3 Buffalo is the superior team here, but it's unclear how long their starters will be on the field.
Cleveland Browns vs. Pittsburgh Steelers, 1 p.m. ET on CBS — The Browns are in a similar situation to Miami. A win gets them in, but a loss won't necessarily be the end of their season. The AFC North champion Steelers are resting several starters and Cleveland is dealing with COVID-19 issues, but it's still worth tuning in to see if the long-struggling Browns can clinch their first playoff appearance since 2002.
New York Giants vs. Dallas Cowboys, 1 p.m. ET on Fox — It's hard to believe but the 5-10 Giants and 6-9 Cowboys could each be one win away from a division title. The long-time rivals need a victory, as well as a loss from the 6-9 Washington Football Team on Sunday night, to lock up the moribund, but weirdly entertaining NFC East.
Chicago Bears vs. Green Bay Packers, 4:25 p.m. ET on Fox — The up-and-down 8-7 Bears can secure a wild card spot with a win over their nemesis from Green Bay, though an Arizona Cardinals loss would get them in, as well. The 12-3 Packers won't be coasting, however, since a win would give them home field advantage and a first round bye.
Los Angeles Rams vs. Arizona Cardinals, 4:25 p.m. ET on CBS — The Cardinals will need to beat the Rams and backup quarterback John Wolford to eke into the seven-team NFC tournament, while the Rams will be in with a Bears loss. But if Chicago does upset Green Bay, the Rams can't afford to lose to Arizona. Tim O'Donnell