Romney says footage shown at impeachment trial let him know how close he was to danger

8:43 p.m.

Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) told reporters on Wednesday evening that when House impeachment managers showed previously unreleased law enforcement footage of the Capitol riot during the day's proceedings, he learned just how close he had been to the mob.

In the video, Romney is shown running into Capitol Police Officer Eugene Goodman, who motions for him to turn around, as he was headed directly toward the rioters. Immediately after the attack, video was released showing Goodman diverting the mob away from the Senate chambers, and Romney told reporters he did not know that the same officer had helped him that day.

"I look forward to thanking him when I next see him," he said, adding he feels "very fortunate" that Goodman was "there to get me in the right direction." Seeing the new footage of the attack was "very troubling," Romney said, and witnessing the "great violence that our Capitol Police and others were subjected to ... tears at your heart and brings tears to your eyes. That was overwhelmingly distressing and emotional." Catherine Garcia

Hustler publisher Larry Flynt dies at 78

7:30 p.m.
Larry Flynt.
Paul Morigi/Getty Images

Larry Flynt, the publisher of Hustler and subject of the 1996 film The People vs. Larry Flynt, died Wednesday in Los Angeles. He was 78.

After leaving the Navy in 1964, Flynt began opening bars, including one that featured nude dancers. By 1973, he was operating a string of Hustler Clubs, and turned a newsletter he used to promote his businesses into Hustler magazine. Flynt told The Independent in 2011 that he was proud that this explicit publication "dared to portray people's real sexual fantasies, not somebody's idea of what fantasies should be." He ultimately created an empire that included a casino, an apparel line, and Hustler Hollywood stores.

Flynt faced several lawsuits, and in 1978 he was shot outside a courthouse in Gwinnett County, Georgia, where he was facing an obscenity charge; he sustained spinal cord damage and began using a wheelchair. In 1983, televangelist Jerry Falwell sued Flynt for libel, invasion of privacy, and emotional distress after he was the subject of a parody ad in Hustler.

The case ended up before the Supreme Court, which ruled 8-0 that Flynt was protected by the First and 14th Amendments. This story was told in The People vs. Larry Flynt, which starred Woody Harrelson as Flynt and Courtney Love as his fourth wife, Althea Leasure, who died in 1987. He is survived by his fifth wife, Elizabeth Berrios, and four children. Catherine Garcia

CNN reporter: Fox News cut away from impeachment coverage to keep 'its audience from seeing the truth'

6:44 p.m.

Viewers who tuned into MSNBC and CNN at 5 p.m. ET on Wednesday were able to watch as House impeachment managers presented new, harrowing footage of the Capitol rioters. Meanwhile, on Fox News, the network cut away from the proceedings to air The Five, which included a guest appearance by Judge Jeanine Pirro, who ranted that Democrats are "trying to tarnish Donald Trump so he can never run again."

CNN chief congressional correspondent Manu Raju tweeted about Fox News' decision to stop airing the trial, and his colleague Abby Phillip, CNN's senior political correspondent, responded, "Fox will do anything to prevent its audience from seeing the truth."

It wasn't just Pirro slamming the impeachment trial; The Five host Greg Gutfield called it "emotional political theater," while over at the conservative Newsmax network, host Chris Salcedo sneered that the proceedings were "a bipartisan betrayal of the American people," adding, "let's watch the dagger plunge even further into the backs of we the people and this country." Catherine Garcia

Impeachment managers reveal stunning footage of Romney, Pence being rushed to safety during riot

5:34 p.m.

House impeachment managers have revealed stunning new footage of Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) and former Vice President Mike Pence being rushed to safety during January's deadly attack on the Capitol building.

During the second day of former President Donald Trump's impeachment trial on Wednesday, Del. Stacey Plaskett presented a series of previously unreleased audio and video from the Jan. 6 riot, as Democrats make the case that Trump incited it and must be convicted. One of the most shocking clips showed Capitol Police Officer Eugene Goodman rushing to direct Romney away from rioters.

"In this security footage, you can see Officer Goodman running to respond to the initial breach," Plaskett explained. "Officer Goodman passes Senator Mitt Romney and directs him to turn around in order to get to safety. On the first floor, just beneath them, the mob had already started to search for the Senate chamber."

Minutes later, Plaskett played security footage of Pence and his family being evacuated to a secure location during the riot, as well as disturbing video of rioters chanting, "hang Mike Pence."

"As Pence was being evacuated, rioters started to spread throughout the Capitol," Plaskett said.

Plaskett went on to tell lawmakers that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) was also rushed from the House floor, and in fact, police "deemed the threat so dangerous that they evacuated her entirely from the Capitol complex."

"We know from the rioters themselves that if they had found Speaker Pelosi, they would have killed her," Plaskett added. Brendan Morrow

GOP senators were nodding off during the impeachment hearing — until Capitol attack footage started rolling

5:33 p.m.

With the result of the second impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump pretty much decided before it began, many Republican senators didn't see much need to pay attention.

The House's Democratic impeachment managers on Wednesday laid out their case against Trump and his alleged incitement of the Jan. 6 Capitol attack. They started the day with a recount of Trump's last few weeks as president, as he falsely insisted that he'd won the election and promoted calls to "stop the steal." But with most Republican senators already convinced that the impeachment trial was unconstitutional, they didn't seem to be listening.

Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.) varied between activities during the testimony, with reporters spotting him studying a map of Southeast Asia at one point and reading a magazine at another. Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) found some reading material as well, while Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-Miss.) seemingly stared at a calendar.

Sen. Richard Burr (R-N.C.) disappeared at one point and resurfaced with a glass of milk — the only drink besides water that's allowed during an impeachment trial. Burr was also caught snacking under his mask.

And Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.), like he did the day before, spent the testimony doodling. He stenciled a picture of the Capitol printed on his notepad over and over — when he was actually in the Senate chamber.

Senators may have been drifting off during the early afternoon, but when Democratic Del. Stacey Plaskett of the Virgin Islands took the floor and described the Capitol attack, complete with video, they were paying attention. Kathryn Krawczyk

Impeachment managers unveil harrowing new police audio, security footage of Capitol riot during Senate trial

5:29 p.m.

Del. Stacey Plaskett (D-Virgin Islands), a House impeachment manager, unveiled police audio and Capitol security footage from the Jan. 6 riot that had not yet been revealed to the public during former President Donald Trump's Senate impeach trial Wednesday.

In one clip, a Capitol Police dispatcher tells officers "Be advised, the speech has ended," presumably referring to Trump's address at a rally that preceded the riot, while an officer can be heard calling for backup as the mob pushed forward. The security footage, meanwhile, shows rioters breaking through glass windows to enter the building, and a lone officer responds before he's quickly overwhelmed by the crowd.

Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-Calif.) also showed previously unreleased audio and video, including footage of officers blocking a hallway to prevent the rioters from potentially reaching senators and their staff, and a clip of an officer repeatedly declaring "we've lost the line." Watch the clips below. Tim O'Donnell

The 2021 Oscars will be broadcast from multiple locations

4:21 p.m.
Oscars
Kevin Winter/Getty Images

The 2021 Oscars will be an "in-person show," according to the Academy — just not in a single location.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced Wednesday that this year's Oscars will take place from multiple locations, one of them being the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"In this unique year that has asked so much of so many, the Academy is determined to present an Oscars like none other, while prioritizing the public health and safety of all those who will participate," an Academy spokesperson told Variety. "To create the in-person show our global audience wants to see, while adapting to the requirements of the pandemic, the ceremony will broadcast live from multiple locations, including the landmark Dolby Theatre."

Further details, including about how the in-person components of the show will be executed and what other locations will be involved, weren't revealed, though The Hollywood Reporter writes that viewers should certainly still expect a "significant virtual component."

The Oscars will be the latest award show to go forward during the pandemic while dramatically altering its plans for safety reasons. The 2021 Golden Globes, which are scheduled for Feb. 28, will have Tina Fey and Amy Poehler hosting from opposite sides of the country, with Fey in New York and Poehler in California. In September 2020, the Emmys were also held with no audience and nominees accepting their trophies remotely, though some stars did join host Jimmy Kimmel in person at the Staples Center for specific segments. The Emmys broadcast was widely seen as a success, despite the technical challenges involved.

The Academy said Wednesday it will be "sharing more details soon" about the Oscars telecast, which is scheduled for April 25. Brendan Morrow

Trump used the word 'peacefully' once during pre-Capitol riot speech. He said 'fight' 20 times, impeachment manager notes.

4:10 p.m.

Rep. Madeleine Dean (D-Pa.), one of the House impeachment managers, on Wednesday took on the job of deconstructing the speech former President Donald Trump gave at a Jan. 6 rally before the crowd of his supporters marched to the Capitol and violently breached the building.

Trump's defense is expected to focus heavily on the argument that Trump's remarks during the speech were metaphorical and that he wasn't literally imploring his supporters to "fight" on his behalf, and, therefore, didn't incite an insurrection. Dean's statement alone likely won't convince Republicans who are prepared to acquit Trump, but she did highlight the fact that throughout the nearly 11,000-word speech — "yes, we did check," she said — there was only one single point that Trump used the word "peacefully" or suggested non-violent action. Meanwhile, he said "fight" or "fighting" 20 times. Tim O'Donnell

