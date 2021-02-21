biden cabinet
Edit

Schumer, Biden still trying to find extra vote for Tanden confirmation despite Manchin's opposition

12:40 p.m.

Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) said Sunday that he is still working with President Biden to find the votes to confirm the latter's controversial nominee for Office of Management Budget director, Neera Tanden, CNN reports.

Tanden's confirmation is looking increasingly unlikely after Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.V.), perhaps the most crucial swing vote in a Senate with the slimmest of Democratic majorities, said he won't back Tanden because she's made "overtly partisan statements" in the past that "will have a toxic and detrimental impact on the important working relationship between members of Congress and the next" OMB director.

But Schumer and Biden apparently aren't giving up and will try to snag at least one Republican vote to get Tanden into the Cabinet, rather than shift their attention to a new nominee. Tim O'Donnell

Solving COVID
Edit

Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine curbs transmission, Israeli analysis suggests

1:10 p.m.
Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.
JACK GUEZ/AFP via Getty Images

Data from Israel that are awaiting publication suggest the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine is not only effective at preventing symptomatic infection, but can also stop transmission of the virus in the first place, The Financial Times and Bloomberg reported Sunday.

The potentially game-changing results were compiled by the health ministry in Israel, the country with the world's highest vaccination rate, in the three weeks leading up to Feb. 6. By the end of that period, more than 27 percent of the over-15 Israeli population had been fully vaccinated, and the preliminary real-world observation analysis found the vaccine was 89 percent effective at preventing infection of any kind.

As is often the case with studies during the coronavirus pandemic, the findings require more scrutiny, but they are in line with those of a similar analysis conducted by the Mayo Clinic. That study looked at 31,000 people across four U.S. states who received at least one dose of either vaccine, determining they were around 80 percent effective at preventing infection 36 days after the initial dose, CNN reports. Read more at The Financial Times and Bloomberg. Tim O'Donnell

scotus
Edit

Democrats on potential Biden Supreme Court pick: Steer clear of the Ivy League

11:40 a.m.
Jim Clyburn.
WIN MCNAMEE/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

There aren't any vacancies on the Supreme Court right now, but that hasn't stopped Democrats from sending hints to President Biden about whom he should consider if an opening does pop up soon, which appears to be a possibility given that there's a sense 82-year-old Justice Stephen Breyer may retire in the near future. Biden has pledged to nominate the first Black woman to the high court, and people like Rep. Jim Clyburn (D-S.C.), who played a significant role in getting Biden to the White House, hope the president sticks to that promise, but they also want him to look beyond only racial diversity in his potential search, The New York Times reports.

"One of the things we have to be very, very careful of as Democrats is being painted with that elitist brush," Clyburn told the Times. "When people talk diversity they are always looking at race and ethnicity — I look beyond that to diversity of experience."

Sen. Jon Tester (D-Mont.) offered similar thoughts. "This isn't being critical of the Harvards or the Yales, but I think there's some great attorneys out there that are really, really smart that come from other places on this earth," he said, alluding to the fact that eight of the nine current justices (save for the newest addition Justice Amy Coney Barrett) have Ivy League degrees. "And I think we ought to consider them."

Clyburn has reportedly floated District Court Judge J. Michelle Childs as a future justice. Childs, who became the first Black woman to make partner at one of South Carolina's major affirms, has an academic backgrounds includes an undergraduate graduate scholarship to the University of South Florida and a law degree from the University of South Carolina. Read more at The New York Times. Tim O'Donnell

live from new york
Edit

SNL tries to coax apologies out of Ted Cruz, Andrew Cuomo, Gina Carano in latest cold open

8:32 a.m.

In the latest Saturday Night Live cold open, Britney Spears (portrayed by Chloe Fineman) invited Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas), New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D), and actress Gina Carano, played by cast members Aidy Bryant, Pete Davidson, and Cecily Strong, respectively, on to her fictional show, Oops, You Did it Again, so they could all offer apologies for their recent actions. It didn't quite go as Fineman's Spears planned, but she was able to coax some halfhearted apologies out of her guests.

Still dressed for vacation and sipping a beach cocktail, Bryant's Cruz casually expressed regret for jetting off to Cancun while Texans dealt with a deadly winter storm, power outages, and water shortages. Davidson's Cuomo joined Cruz on the couch, and begrudgingly acknowledged undercounting COVID-19 nursing home deaths in New York in the early days of the pandemic, but not before lashing out at New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio. Strong's Carano, meanwhile, was defiant in the wake of getting fired from The Mandalorian for comparing conservatives in the United States to Jewish victims of Nazi Germany, claiming she did nothing wrong.

Throughout the sketch, Bryant's Cruz tried to relate to Carano and Cuomo, but they both made it clear they were having none of it. "Do not compare yourself to me," Davidson's Cuomo told Bryant's Cruz. "I am a man. You are a clown." Tim O'Donnell

australian open
Edit

Djokovic inches closer to Nadal, Federer with 18th Grand Slam title

7:48 a.m.

There were no surprises in Rod Laver Arena this year.

A day after budding superstar Naomi Osaka won the women's Australian Open, mainstay Novak Djokovic won his third consecutive and ninth overall tournament on the men's side Sunday, defeating Daniil Medvedev, who was on a 20-match winning streak, in straight sets, 7-5, 6-2, 6-2. The 33-year-old Serbian has never lost a finals match in Melbourne in his storied career. He's appeared in the tournament 17 times now, coming away with the trophy more than half the time.

Djokovic and Medvedev, who used to practice together, offered each other effusive praise in their post-match speeches, with Djokovic telling his younger opponent "it's a matter of time" before he'll hoist in his own Grand Slam trophy.

The win also marks Djokovic's 18th Grand Slam title overall — he has five Wimbledon championships, three U.S. Open titles, and one French Open victory, as well — putting him two shy of his longtime rivals, Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer, who are tied for the most all time at 20. Djokovic is younger than both of them, and appears to be in a solid position to make a run at the record. Read more at ESPN. Tim O'Donnell

Solving COVID
Edit

Israeli data shows Pfizer vaccine nearly 99 percent effective at preventing COVID-19 death 2 weeks after 2nd dose

February 20, 2021

More good news came out of Israel on Saturday when the country's health ministry released another round of data on the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, further affirming its effectiveness.

The latest numbers, which were compiled through Feb. 13 and compare the vaccinated and unvaccinated populations, show that the jab has been nearly 96 percent effective at preventing symptomatic COVID-19 infections two weeks after individuals receive their second dose. When it comes to preventing severe infections, hospitalizations, and deaths from the coronavirus, the figure jumps to an efficacy rate around 99 percent.

Israel has emerged as the world's clearest case study for determining whether the Pfizer vaccine works, since the country has the highest vaccination rate in the world. So far, the data has been consistently promising, though the situation is still fluid and under observation. Tim O'Donnell

frozen texas
Edit

Individuals in 77 Texas counties eligible for federal assistance after Biden approves disaster declaration

February 20, 2021

President Biden has approved a major disaster declaration for Texas as the state struggles to recover from deadly winter storms, the White House announced in a Saturday statement. That paves the way for federal assistance "to supplement state and local recovery efforts" in affected areas.

All 254 counties in the Lone Star State are eligible to receive public assistance, while people living in 77 counties are eligible to receive individual assistance, which "can include grants for temporary housing and home repairs, low-cost loans to cover uninsured property losses, and other programs to help individuals and business owners recover from the effects of the disaster."

In his own statement, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) thanked Biden, who has said he intends to travel to Texas whenever his visit is no longer seen as a hindrance to recovery efforts. Tim O'Donnell

intra-GOP war
Edit

Why upcoming GOP primaries may not double as Trump-McConnell proxy wars

February 20, 2021

Former President Donald Trump has been "unreachable" to anyone outside his limited inner circle since he left office last month, but that's about to change, Politico reports.

In the near future, Trump will begin vetting candidates at Mar-a-Lago to make sure "every open GOP seat in the 2022 midterms has a MAGA-approved contender vying for it," three people familiar with the strategy told Politico. Trump's plan to forge ahead has some folks concerned about a brewing war within the Republican Party, especially after Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) tore into Trump after he voted to acquit him in his impeachment trial, and Trump responded in turn with a scathing statement criticizing his former ally. Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.), for instance, said he's more worried about 2022 "than I've ever been ... I don't want to eat our own."

But The Bulwark's Tim Miller doesn't expect any congressional primaries to double as Trump-McConnell proxy wars. Pointing to the upcoming race for outgoing Sen. Rob Portman's (R-Ohio) seat in the Buckeye State, Miller notes that the two major candidates who have already declared, Josh Mandel and Jane Timken, were previously aligned with the centrist former Ohio Gov. John Kasich, but are now both competing in the "Trump lane." Looking beyond Ohio, Miller writes that he sees "no indication" of a viable GOP candidate emerging in any Senate primary "who blames Trump" for the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, "admits [President] Biden won the election fairly, and argues we need to turn the page on Trump."

The National Journal's Josh Kraushaar agrees, but added that he believes McConnell himself will roll with that reality. Read more at Politico and The Bulwark. Tim O'Donnell

See More Speed Reads
The Week Logo
® 2021 The Week Publications Inc., All rights reserved.