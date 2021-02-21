thank you for your service
Ted Cruz passed out water, BBQ in Texas this weekend. AOC raised $5 million for Texans.

11:56 p.m.

Instead of returning from a beach vacation to Mexico this weekend, Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) and some photographers helped distribute bottled water Saturday to Texans who still don't have potable water a week after an unusually long and frigid winter storm ground the state to a halt. On Sunday, Cruz posted photos of himself slicing brisket and posing with uniformed law enforcement officers, for Houston firefighters and other first responders.

While Cruz was out in the suddenly warm Houston sunshine — and enduring even more mockery for his short-lived Cancun getaway, this time on SNL — Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) was continuing to raise money for Texans and, on Saturday, distributing food at the Houston Food Bank with Reps. Sylvia Garcia (D-Texas) and Sheila Jackson Lee (D-Texas).

On Sunday night, she reported that her fundraising effort, launched Thursday, hit the $5 million mark.

The funds AOC raised will go to food banks around Texas, Feeding Texas, Family Eldercare, and the Bridge Homeless Recovery Center, and other nonprofits, Houston Public Media reports. Cruz had some helpful information for Texans, too, via the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

Along with the warm weather melting the snow, Texans mostly have their power back — all but about 18,000 Sunday night, down from more than 4 million last week — and water service is coming back online, often with orders to boil it before drinking. At least 32 people Texans died from the storm, including an 11-year-old boy in Conroe, Christian Pavon, who was found dead of suspected hypothermia after two nights in an uninsulated trailer with his family. Peter Weber

Sunday shows
Fauci expects U.S. will make up weather-related vaccine delays as soon as the 'middle of the week'

2:52 p.m.

Bad weather wreaked havoc across much of the United States last week, especially in Texas. The resulting power outages and water shortages proved to be serious consequences on their own, but, like everything else in the past year, the deadly storm did not occur outside the context of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, and it led to a slowdown in COVID-19 vaccine distribution.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious disease expert told NBC's Chuck Todd on Sunday acknowledged the setback, but was optimistic it was only a temporary one. Indeed, 2 million of the 6 million doses that were delayed are already making their way to vaccination sites, Fauci said. He then predicted things will be back on track by the middle of the week.

Of course, delivery is just one aspect of distribution, but Houston, Texas, Mayor Sylvester Turner said vaccination sites were up and running again in his city, which was hit hard by the weather, on Saturday, and the major Federal Emergency Management Agency site will open Monday. He anticipates more than 100,000 people will get vaccinated in Texas' largest city this week. Tim O'Donnell

Sunday shows
U.S. will use a 'mix of tools seen and unseen' to respond to alleged Russia hack, national security adviser says

2:20 p.m.

"It will be weeks, not months," before the United States has prepared a response to a major cyberattack allegedly carried out by the Russian government that included breaches of several U.S. federal agencies, National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan told CBS News' Margaret Brennan on Sunday.

Sullivan said the Biden administration has first asked the American intelligence community to keep gathering information on "how precisely this hack occurred" and to get a better sense of what the "scope and scale" of the damage is, but once that gets done, the U.S. will make its move.

Brennan, pointing out that simply sanctioning the Kremlin hasn't deterred Russian President Vladimir Putin over the years, asked Sullivan if the U.S. will consider other actions, as well. Sullivan did confirm the response "will not simply be sanctions because a response to a set of activities" like the hack "requires a more comprehensive set of tools," but he didn't provide any specifics, stating only that the U.S. will use "a mix of tools seen and unseen." Tim O'Donnell

Solving COVID
Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine curbs transmission, Israeli analysis suggests

1:10 p.m.
Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.
JACK GUEZ/AFP via Getty Images

Data from Israel that are awaiting publication suggest the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine is not only effective at preventing symptomatic infection, but can also stop transmission of the virus in the first place, The Financial Times and Bloomberg reported Sunday.

The potentially game-changing results were compiled by the health ministry in Israel, the country with the world's highest vaccination rate, in the three weeks leading up to Feb. 6. By the end of that period, more than 27 percent of the over-15 Israeli population had been fully vaccinated, and the preliminary real-world observation analysis found the vaccine was 89 percent effective at preventing infection of any kind.

As is often the case with studies during the coronavirus pandemic, the findings require more scrutiny, but they are in line with those of a similar analysis conducted by the Mayo Clinic. That study looked at 31,000 people across four U.S. states who received at least one dose of either vaccine, determining they were around 80 percent effective at preventing infection 36 days after the initial dose, CNN reports. Read more at The Financial Times and Bloomberg. Tim O'Donnell

biden cabinet
Schumer, Biden still trying to find extra vote for Tanden confirmation despite Manchin's opposition

12:40 p.m.

Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) said Sunday that he is still working with President Biden to find the votes to confirm the latter's controversial nominee for Office of Management Budget director, Neera Tanden, CNN reports.

Tanden's confirmation is looking increasingly unlikely after Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.V.), perhaps the most crucial swing vote in a Senate with the slimmest of Democratic majorities, said he won't back Tanden because she's made "overtly partisan statements" in the past that "will have a toxic and detrimental impact on the important working relationship between members of Congress and the next" OMB director.

But Schumer and Biden apparently aren't giving up and will try to snag at least one Republican vote to get Tanden into the Cabinet, rather than shift their attention to a new nominee. Tim O'Donnell

scotus
Democrats on potential Biden Supreme Court pick: Steer clear of the Ivy League

11:40 a.m.
Jim Clyburn.
WIN MCNAMEE/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

There aren't any vacancies on the Supreme Court right now, but that hasn't stopped Democrats from sending hints to President Biden about whom he should consider if an opening does pop up soon, which appears to be a possibility given that there's a sense 82-year-old Justice Stephen Breyer may retire in the near future. Biden has pledged to nominate the first Black woman to the high court, and people like Rep. Jim Clyburn (D-S.C.), who played a significant role in getting Biden to the White House, hope the president sticks to that promise, but they also want him to look beyond only racial diversity in his potential search, The New York Times reports.

"One of the things we have to be very, very careful of as Democrats is being painted with that elitist brush," Clyburn told the Times. "When people talk diversity they are always looking at race and ethnicity — I look beyond that to diversity of experience."

Sen. Jon Tester (D-Mont.) offered similar thoughts. "This isn't being critical of the Harvards or the Yales, but I think there's some great attorneys out there that are really, really smart that come from other places on this earth," he said, alluding to the fact that eight of the nine current justices (save for the newest addition Justice Amy Coney Barrett) have Ivy League degrees. "And I think we ought to consider them."

Clyburn has reportedly floated District Court Judge J. Michelle Childs as a future justice. Childs, who became the first Black woman to make partner at one of South Carolina's major law firms, has an academic background that includes an undergraduate scholarship to the University of South Florida and a law degree from the University of South Carolina. Read more at The New York Times. Tim O'Donnell

live from new york
SNL tries to coax apologies out of Ted Cruz, Andrew Cuomo, Gina Carano in latest cold open

8:32 a.m.

In the latest Saturday Night Live cold open, Britney Spears (portrayed by Chloe Fineman) invited Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas), New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D), and actress Gina Carano, played by cast members Aidy Bryant, Pete Davidson, and Cecily Strong, respectively, on to her fictional show, Oops, You Did it Again, so they could all offer apologies for their recent actions. It didn't quite go as Fineman's Spears planned, but she was able to coax some halfhearted apologies out of her guests.

Still dressed for vacation and sipping a beach cocktail, Bryant's Cruz casually expressed regret for jetting off to Cancun while Texans dealt with a deadly winter storm, power outages, and water shortages. Davidson's Cuomo joined Cruz on the couch, and begrudgingly acknowledged undercounting COVID-19 nursing home deaths in New York in the early days of the pandemic, but not before lashing out at New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio. Strong's Carano, meanwhile, was defiant in the wake of getting fired from The Mandalorian for comparing conservatives in the United States to Jewish victims of Nazi Germany, claiming she did nothing wrong.

Throughout the sketch, Bryant's Cruz tried to relate to Carano and Cuomo, but they both made it clear they were having none of it. "Do not compare yourself to me," Davidson's Cuomo told Bryant's Cruz. "I am a man. You are a clown." Tim O'Donnell

australian open
Djokovic inches closer to Nadal, Federer with 18th Grand Slam title

7:48 a.m.

There were no surprises in Rod Laver Arena this year.

A day after budding superstar Naomi Osaka won the women's Australian Open, mainstay Novak Djokovic won his third consecutive and ninth overall tournament on the men's side Sunday, defeating Daniil Medvedev, who was on a 20-match winning streak, in straight sets, 7-5, 6-2, 6-2. The 33-year-old Serbian has never lost a finals match in Melbourne in his storied career. He's appeared in the tournament 17 times now, coming away with the trophy more than half the time.

Djokovic and Medvedev, who used to practice together, offered each other effusive praise in their post-match speeches, with Djokovic telling his younger opponent "it's a matter of time" before he'll hoist his own Grand Slam trophy.

The win also marks Djokovic's 18th Grand Slam title overall — he has five Wimbledon championships, three U.S. Open titles, and one French Open victory, as well — putting him two shy of his longtime rivals, Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer, who are tied for the most all time at 20. Djokovic is younger than both of them, and appears to be in a solid position to make a run at the record. Read more at ESPN. Tim O'Donnell

