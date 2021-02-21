live from new york
SNL tries to coax apologies out of Ted Cruz, Andrew Cuomo, Gina Carano in latest cold open

8:32 a.m.

In the latest Saturday Night Live cold open, Britney Spears (portrayed by Chloe Fineman) invited Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas), New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D), and actress Gina Carano, played by cast members Aidy Bryant, Pete Davidson, and Cecily Strong, respectively, on to her fictional show, Oops, You Did it Again, so they could all offer apologies for their recent actions. It didn't quite go as Fineman's Spears planned, but she was able to coax some halfhearted apologies out of her guests.

Still dressed for vacation and sipping a beach cocktail, Bryant's Cruz casually expressed regret for jetting off to Cancun while Texans dealt with a deadly winter storm, power outages, and water shortages. Davidson's Cuomo joined Cruz on the couch, and begrudgingly acknowledged undercounting COVID-19 nursing home deaths in New York in the early days of the pandemic, but not before lashing out at New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio. Strong's Carano, meanwhile, was defiant in the wake of getting fired from The Mandalorian for comparing conservatives in the United States to Jewish victims of Nazi Germany, claiming she did nothing wrong.

Throughout the sketch, Bryant's Cruz tried to relate to Carano and Cuomo, but they both made it clear they were having none of it. "Do not compare yourself to me," Davidson's Cuomo told Bryant's Cruz. "I am a man. You are a clown." Tim O'Donnell

australian open
Djokovic inches closer to Nadal, Federer with 18th Grand Slam title

7:48 a.m.

There were no surprises in Rod Laver Arena this year.

A day after budding superstar Naomi Osaka won the women's Australian Open, mainstay Novak Djokovic won his third consecutive and ninth overall tournament on the men's side Sunday, defeating Daniil Medvedev, who was on a 20-match winning streak, in straight sets, 7-5, 6-2, 6-2. The 33-year-old Serbian has never lost a finals match in Melbourne in his storied career. He's appeared in the tournament 17 times now, coming away with the trophy more than half the time.

Djokovic and Medvedev, who used to practice together, offered each other effusive praise in their post-match speeches, with Djokovic telling his younger opponent "it's a matter of time" before he'll hoist in his own Grand Slam trophy.

The win also marks Djokovic's 18th Grand Slam title overall — he has five Wimbledon championships, three U.S. Open titles, and one French Open victory, as well — putting him two shy of his longtime rivals, Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer, who are tied for the most all time at 20. Djokovic is younger than both of them, and appears to be in a solid position to make a run at the record. Read more at ESPN. Tim O'Donnell

Solving COVID
Israeli data shows Pfizer vaccine nearly 99 percent effective at preventing COVID-19 death 2 weeks after 2nd dose

February 20, 2021

More good news came out of Israel on Saturday when the country's health ministry released another round of data on the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, further affirming its effectiveness.

The latest numbers, which were compiled through Feb. 13 and compare the vaccinated and unvaccinated populations, show that the jab has been nearly 96 percent effective at preventing symptomatic COVID-19 infections two weeks after individuals receive their second dose. When it comes to preventing severe infections, hospitalizations, and deaths from the coronavirus, the figure jumps to an efficacy rate around 99 percent.

Israel has emerged as the world's clearest case study for determining whether the Pfizer vaccine works, since the country has the highest vaccination rate in the world. So far, the data has been consistently promising, though the situation is still fluid and under observation. Tim O'Donnell

frozen texas
Individuals in 77 Texas counties eligible for federal assistance after Biden approves disaster declaration

February 20, 2021

President Biden has approved a major disaster declaration for Texas as the state struggles to recover from deadly winter storms, the White House announced in a Saturday statement. That paves the way for federal assistance "to supplement state and local recovery efforts" in affected areas.

All 254 counties in the Lone Star State are eligible to receive public assistance, while people living in 77 counties are eligible to receive individual assistance, which "can include grants for temporary housing and home repairs, low-cost loans to cover uninsured property losses, and other programs to help individuals and business owners recover from the effects of the disaster."

In his own statement, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) thanked Biden, who has said he intends to travel to Texas whenever his visit is no longer seen as a hindrance to recovery efforts. Tim O'Donnell

intra-GOP war
Why upcoming GOP primaries may not double as Trump-McConnell proxy wars

February 20, 2021

Former President Donald Trump has been "unreachable" to anyone outside his limited inner circle since he left office last month, but that's about to change, Politico reports.

In the near future, Trump will begin vetting candidates at Mar-a-Lago to make sure "every open GOP seat in the 2022 midterms has a MAGA-approved contender vying for it," three people familiar with the strategy told Politico. Trump's plan to forge ahead has some folks concerned about a brewing war within the Republican Party, especially after Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) tore into Trump after he voted to acquit him in his impeachment trial, and Trump responded in turn with a scathing statement criticizing his former ally. Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.), for instance, said he's more worried about 2022 "than I've ever been ... I don't want to eat our own."

But The Bulwark's Tim Miller doesn't expect any congressional primaries to double as Trump-McConnell proxy wars. Pointing to the upcoming race for outgoing Sen. Rob Portman's (R-Ohio) seat in the Buckeye State, Miller notes that the two major candidates who have already declared, Josh Mandel and Jane Timken, were previously aligned with the centrist former Ohio Gov. John Kasich, but are now both competing in the "Trump lane." Looking beyond Ohio, Miller writes that he sees "no indication" of a viable GOP candidate emerging in any Senate primary "who blames Trump" for the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, "admits [President] Biden won the election fairly, and argues we need to turn the page on Trump."

The National Journal's Josh Kraushaar agrees, but added that he believes McConnell himself will roll with that reality. Read more at Politico and The Bulwark. Tim O'Donnell

myanmar coup
Police reportedly kill 2 anti-coup protesters in Myanmar

February 20, 2021
Myanmar protests.
YE AUNG THU/AFP via Getty Images

Two people protesting Myanmar's military coup were shot and killed by police in Mandalay, the country's second largest city, local media reported, per The Associated Press. Emergency workers confirmed the news to Reuters, as well. Several other serious injuries were reported on what turned into the bloodiest day since the pro-democracy movement began more than a week ago.

The mass demonstrations took shape in the wake of the military junta seizing power from Myanmar's elected government leaders earlier this month. While the atmosphere around them was initially calm, security forces have since increased their efforts to curb the movement, reportedly using water cannons, tear gas, rubber bullets, and live rounds.

On Friday, a woman who was shot by police earlier in the week died, marking the first confirmed fatality since the protests began. Despite the violence, the demonstrations reportedly show no signs of slowing down. Read more at The Associated Press and The Guardian. Tim O'Donnell

Naomi Osaka notches 4th Grand Slam title with Australian Open win

February 20, 2021

Naomi Osaka won her fourth Grand Slam title Saturday and further solidified herself as one of the world's greatest tennis stars after defeating Jennifer Brady 6-4, 6-3 in the Australian Open final.

It's the second time Osaka has emerged victorious in Melbourne, the first coming in 2019. She's also captured two U.S. Open titles. All told, ESPN notes, the 23-year-old has the third-most Grand Slam championships of any active women behind Serena Williams (whom Osaka beat in the semifinals this week) and her sister, Venus, who have 23 and seven, respectively.

Post-match, Osaka and Brady had nothing but praise for each afterward. Osaka told the upstart American that "I told everyone that would listen that you're going to be a problem — and I was right," while Brady said Osaka is "an inspiration to us all ... I hope young girls at home are watching."

Osaka also noted the presence of the crowd on hand, emblematic of Australia largely quelling the coronavirus. "I didn't play my last Grand Slam with fans," she said, referring to her 2020 U.S. Open run, "so just to have this energy, it means a lot." Read more at ESPN. Tim O'Donnell

Navalny vs. Putin
Russian court rejects Navalny appeal, setting up potential transfer to penal colony

February 20, 2021
Alexey Navalny.
KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV/AFP via Getty Images

A Russian court on Saturday rejected leading Kremlin critic Alexey Navalny's appeal against his prison sentence.

The decision, which was expected, did reduce the term by about six weeks, but the opposition leader is now facing around two-and-a-half years in prison. It's unclear whether Navalny will be moved from the high-security Moscow prison where he's currently being held to a penal colony, but the squashed appeal does pave the way for such a transfer, The New York Times reports.

The Kremlin is expected to face international backlash over the latest development. Per Reuters, Latvian Foreign Minister Edgars Rinkevics said the Council of Europe could soon impose sanctions on Russia if Navalny isn't freed, and the Times notes Moscow, which joined the human rights-focused council in 1996, could potentially withdraw or face expulsion.

Navalny, one of Russian President Vladimir Putin's top rivals, was detained for violating parole (Navalny has said the charges are politically motivated) in January upon returning to Moscow from Berlin, where he spent months recovering from a poisoning, which he and others allege was carried out by Russia's FSB spy agency. The detention sparked mass protests across Russia, resulting in thousands of arrests. Read more at The New York Times and Reuters. Tim O'Donnell

