What leaked DHS data reveals about the situation at the southern border

The Biden administration has maintained that its policy at the southern border during the COVID-19 pandemic is to expel families trying to enter the United States. White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki, for instance, said there are only "narrow, narrow circumstances in which families can't be expelled." But Department of Homeland Security data leaked to Axios suggests expulsions are actually happening infrequently.
The data reportedly shows an average of 13 percent of nearly 13,000 family members attempting to cross the U.S.-Mexico border were turned away between March 14 and March 21, which Axios notes is "a sign of how the administration is struggling to keep up with a migration surge." But it also highlights the fact that Mexico has been unable to take in the amount of families the U.S. would otherwise turn away. "In situations where expulsion is not possible due to Mexico's inability to receive the families, they are placed into removal proceedings," a DHS spokesperson told Axios. Those proceedings can sometimes take years, Axios writes. Read more at Axios.Tim O'Donnell
President Biden met with Senate Democrats late Monday to discuss their next big legislative goal, an infrastructure and domestic policy package with a working price tag of about $3 trillion. The package, which The New York Times reports could go as high as $4 trillion, would be the centerpiece of Biden's "Build Back Better" agenda, combining money for roads and bridges, transportation funds, expanded pre-K and subsidized community college, broadband access, family support measures, and clean energy systems.
Here are 3 big questions about Biden's ambitious work in progress:
1. One bill or more? Biden's advisers are reportedly proposing splitting the package into at least two parts, trying to first pass a roughly $1 trillion bill to fix road and bridges, expand broadband, and fund other measure that have some broad bipartisan support. The second package would focus on people-centered economics, probably using the budget reconciliation process so no Republican votes are necessary. "There's only one more opportunity to use reconciliation this year," so the second bill would be subject to a GOP filibuster, Politico notes. "That strategy raises an obvious question: Can Biden get 10 Republican senators to cooperate on 'concrete and steel' when they know the tax and social welfare stuff they oppose is coming next via reconciliation?"
2. How high will they go? The working target for the legislation is $3 trillion over 10 years for infrastructure projects and the other proposals. Republicans are already raising concerns about the growing budget deficit. But the U.S. should really spend about $6 trillion on infrastructure alone over the next decade, the American Society of Civil Engineers said in its 2021 U.S. infrastructure report card. Among the reasons America got a C- are the 45,000 bridges in poor condition, water mains that break every two minutes, and 2,300 dams with "high hazard potential."
3. How will Biden pay for this? There are lots of potential funding mechanisms under discussion, but the biggest "source of money would be higher taxes on the affluent — people making at least $400,000 a year — and on corporations," David Leonhard reports at the Times. That would effectively undo the 2017 GOP tax cuts. "Some Republicans have expressed interest in infrastructure projects," but raising taxes would drain GOP support, The Wall Street Journal predicts. Even without tax hikes on the rich, getting any GOP support will be a heavy lift, Leonhardt says. "Congressional Republicans have almost uniformly opposed the top legislative priorities of each new Democratic president over the past three decades." Peter Weber
Facebook "did not live up to its promises to protect the U.S. elections" in 2020 and could have prevented pages that shared misinformation from amassing about 10 billion views, a new report found.
The advocacy group Avaaz in a report found that 267 pages and groups with a combined following of 32 million users spread "violence-glorifying content in the heat of the 2020 election," with 68.7 percent of these groups having "Boogaloo, QAnon or militia-aligned names" and posting content related to the extremist movements. "Despite clear violations of Facebook's policies," Avaaz said, 118 of those groups remain active on the platform, and they have almost 27 million followers.
Avaaz also found that the 100 most popular false or misleading stories related to the 2020 presidential election drew around 162 million views on Facebook, and 24 percent of these stories didn't come with a warning label from Facebook. Additionally, Avaaz said that "if the platform had acted earlier," it "could have stopped 10.1 billion estimated views of content from top-performing pages that repeatedly shared misinformation over the eight months" prior to the election.
"This report shows clearly how Facebook did not live up to its promises to protect the U.S. elections," Avaaz wrote, alleging the data points to Facebook's "role in providing fertile ground for and incentivizing a larger ecosystem of misinformation and toxicity, that we argue contributed to radicalizing millions and helped in creating the conditions in which the storming of the Capitol building became a reality."
Facebook is pushing back on Avaaz's report, with spokesperson Andy Stone telling Time it "distorts the serious work we've been doing to fight violent extremism and misinformation on our platform" and uses "flawed methodology to make people think that just because a Page shares a piece of fact-checked content, all the content on that Page is problematic." Stone added that Facebook's enforcement of its policies "isn't perfect" but that "we're always improving it while also working with outside experts to make sure that our policies remain in the right place." Brendan Morrow
"Not only is it March Madness, it's also Spring Break seasons, but over the weekend Miami declared a state of emergency and mandated a curfew due to COVID concerns," Jimmy Fallon said on Monday's Tonight Show. "You know things are out of control when Florida is worried about COVID." Also in Florida, "former President Trump is creating his own social media platform — if it goes according to plan, it's be the first thing he'll help go viral since the coronavirus," he deadpanned. "Meanwhile, not to be outdone, last week Joe Biden joined Tumblr on the stairs of Air Force One."
Biden is "facing a lot of challenges in his first 100 days," but staying upright was "his biggest challenge yet," Trevor Noah quipped at The Daily Show. And the White House made things worse. 'Why couldn't they just say that he tripped? Tripping on stairs is a normal thing," he said, showing former President Barack Obama and Vice President Mike Pence also tripping on Air Force One's stairs. "Saying you got blown over by the wind, that is so much weirder."
This is the second Spring Break of the pandemic, "but things are a little different now," Noah said. "At this time last year, many people hadn't started taking the pandemic seriously yet. But this year, they've stopped taking the pandemic seriously too soon."
The Late Show's Stephen Colbert's advised Miami Beach to skip the Spring Break curfews and "just invite a few dads — that party will be over quicker than you can say Sherwin Williams rewards points." Meanwhile, with Biden's 100 million vaccine promise delivered in just 58 days, "our new president is on a roll, baby! Nothing can stop him now — except stairs," he sighed. "He's fine. Can we blame it on the dog? ... No toilet paper on his shoe, though."
Seth Meyers played the clip of Biden tripping upstairs on Late Night — then, "in the interest of equal time," the clip of Trump walking up Air Force One's stairs with toilet paper on his show, ditching the umbrella, and other Trump foibles. "It's interesting, I feel like they're the opposite with stairs and COVID," he mused. "Like with COVID, Trump took no precautions, Biden took every precaution. But on stairs or ramps, Trump's super careful, always holding the railing, going real slow, whereas Biden throws caution to the wind, trips up stairs three times." Peter Weber
Iceland's Mount Fagradalsfjall started erupting on Friday evening for the first time in about 800 years, and lots of people traveled the roughly 20 miles from Reykjavik, the capital, to enjoy the view. The site was shut down to visitors on Monday due to high levels of noxious gas, but drone operator Bjorn Steinbekk captured some stunning footage of a lava river on Sunday.
"The eruption is considered to be small and due to its location, there is no threat to any populated areas or critical infrastructure," Iceland's government said in a statement. In fact, scientists used the heat from the molten rock to cook hot dogs.
"It's absolutely breath-taking," Ulvar Kari Johannsson, a 21-year-old engineer, told AFP. "It smells pretty bad. For me what was surprising was the colors of the orange — much, much deeper than what one would expect." The eruption is expected to last a few weeks at most. Peter Weber
In an unusual statement issued after midnight on Tuesday, the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases said an independent monitoring board overseeing AstraZeneca's U.S. COVID-19 vaccine trial told the NIAID and the drugmaker late Monday "it was concerned by information released by AstraZeneca on initial data from its COVID-19 vaccine clinical trial." The NIAID, a unit of the National Institutes of Health, is led by Dr. Anthony Fauci, President Biden's top medical adviser.
AstraZeneca reported early Monday that its vaccine had proved to be 79 percent effective against symptomatic COVID-19 in a large U.S. trial, 100 percent effective against serious illness or hospitalization, and carried no increased risk of blood clots. The results were seen as a shot in the arm for the beleaguered vaccine.
But the Data and Safety Monitoring Board (DSMB) "expressed concern that AstraZeneca may have included outdated information from that trial, which may have provided an incomplete view of the efficacy data," the NIAID said. The Food and Drug Administration and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will ultimately conduct a thorough review of the data before approving AstraZeneca's vaccine for use in the U.S., the agency said, but AstraZeneca should "work with the DSMB to review the efficacy data and ensure the most accurate, up-to-date efficacy data be made public as quickly as possible."
The DSMB's analysis of AstraZeneca's U.S.-based trial was "delayed several times because the board had to ask AstraZeneca for revised reports from those handling trial data on behalf of the company," The New York Times reports, citing a person familiar with the matter.
Friction between a safety monitoring board and a study sponsor is "highly irregular," and the NIAID's post-midnight statement is "so, so troubling," clinical trials expert Dr. Eric Topol told the Times. "I've never seen anything like this." AstraZeneca had yet to respond to the statement early Tuesday. Peter Weber
In a phone interview with former President Donald Trump on Monday, Fox News host Harris Faulkner broke some news. Unfortunately for her, it was literally fake news. "This has just happened now, and I want to double-check this with our producers," Faulkner said. "The DHS secretary, Alejandro Mayorkas, has resigned, Mr. President. Your thoughts?" Trump said he wasn't surprised at the resignation of the newly confirmed Homeland Security secretary. "It's a big victory for our country," he said.
The victory did not last long, as Faulkner pretty quickly learned through her earpiece that Mayorkas had not, in fact, resigned.
Bizarre: Harris Faulkner falsely reports live on air that DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas has resigned, then immediately walks it back pic.twitter.com/19FxjehxzU
Trump had called for Mayorkas to step down in a statement Sunday night, citing the increase in migrants trying to cross the U.S.-Mexico border. Faulkner told Trump later in the interview that it's unusual for former presidents to "weigh in at this level" and asked why he felt the need to break protocol. "Well, you called me, I didn't call you, in all fairness," Trump said.
Sidney Powell, a onetime high-profile member of former President Donald Trump's legal team, asked a federal court on Monday to dismiss Dominion Voting System's $1.3 billion defamation lawsuit against her, arguing that "no reasonable person" would mistake her baseless accusations of an elaborate multinational, communist election-rigging scheme as "truly statements of fact."
In fact, Powell's claims were just "opinions and legal theories," her lawyers argued, as well as constitutionally protected "political speech" and "hyperbole." At the same time, the motion contends, Dominion won't be able to prove any "actual malice" on Powell's part because "she believed the allegations then and she believes them now."
"Powell's attempt to dismiss the case contradicts her claim that she wants to present her evidence in court," responded Tom Clare, an attorney for Dominion. "Dominion Voting Systems is eager for the case to move forward and intends to hold Powell accountable." Dominion says Powell's false, disproven claims about vote rigging harmed its reputation and business.
Powell's accusations about Dominion "stealing" the election were also cited by some of the people arrested after storming the Capitol on May 6 to stop the formal counting of President Biden's electoral win. If the federal court declines to dismiss Dominion's suit, Powell asked that the trial be moved from Washington, D.C., to Texas, where she is licensed to practice law. She is also fighting a defamation lawsuit by a second voting technology company, Smartmatic. Peter Weber