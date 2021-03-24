C-SPAN is already beginning coverage of the 2024 election

Well, ready or not, C-SPAN is about to start embarking on the road to the White House once more. C-SPAN's "Road to the White House 2024" election coverage will officially begin on Friday, when former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is scheduled to visit Iowa and speak to the Westside Conservative Club, Axios reports.
Pundits have their eye on Pompeo as a possible entrant into the 2024 Republican presidential primaries, though there's also, of course, the question of whether former President Donald Trump will seek a second, non-consecutive term. Trump has suggested he won't decide whether to do so until after the 2022 midterms, and Politico reports that until then, possible candidates are "building strategies and structuring the race around the single question of whether" he'll run, with Politico dubbing this the "'If-Trump-doesn't-run' primary."
It might seem uncomfortably soon to be thinking about the next presidential election at all, less than five months after the previous one, though this isn't entirely unusual for C-SPAN. The network's communications director noted to Axios that, for example, "Road to the White House 2008" coverage kicked off as early as February 2005, and for the 2016 election, it began in May 2013. Most recently, "Road to the White House 2020" began on C-SPAN with Julian Castro visiting New Hampshire in February 2018. One can only hope, though, that the day when "Road to the White House" commences the actual same week as the most recent election never comes. Brendan Morrow
Duckworth said through a spokesman that she had received "assurances" from the White House that Biden would elevate AAPI voices and policies, work to confirm more Asian American nominees, and appoint a senior AAPI White House official "to represent the community." Accordingly, the spokesman said, Duckworth "will not stand in the way of President Biden's qualified nominees — which will include more AAPI leaders."
"The episode, brief as it was, speaks to the continued precariousness of President Joe Biden's agenda" in a 50-50 Senate, Politico's Playbook notes. Until now, threatening to single-handedly derail a nomination or bill was "the domain of Sens. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) and Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.). Duckworth dipped her toes in the same water, and snapped the White House to attention. Will other senators follow suit?"
Probably, Politico suggests. "Once you're at the table, you're going to use your voice to advocate for your community. Whether the old guard likes it or not. And appeasing every group isn't easy, especially when one person can stymie your agenda if they're not satisfied." Peter Weber
Support for LGBTQ rights rose across the board in the Public Religion Research Institute's annual American Values Atlas survey, released Tuesday, including a sizable jump in the share of Americans who support allowing gay and lesbian couples to legally marry. After hovering in the low 60s for the past three years, support for same-sex marriage rose to 67 percent in 2020, PRRI found, and for the first time in its survey, a slim 51 percent majority of Republicans supported gay marriage.
A @PRRIpoll shows that 67% of Americans support "allowing gay and lesbian couples to marry legally."
In PRRI's 2007 survey, for context, only 36 percent of Americans supported same-sex marriage. Now, it has the support of 72 percent of independents, 76 percent of Democrats, and majorities of most religious groups — 75 percent of white Catholics, 72 percent of white mainline protestants, 71 percent of Hispanic Catholics, 57 percent of Black Protestants, and 76 percent of non-Christian religious Americans, plus 81 percent of religiously unaffiliated Americans.
The only group where support for same-sex marriage dropped below 50 percent was evangelical Protestants, regardless of race — 43 percent of white evangelicals, 41 percent of Hispanic evangelicals, and 49 percent of Black evangelicals backed gay marriage, the poll found.
PRRI's survey also found that 76 percent of Americans favor laws that protect LGBTQ Americans from discrimination in jobs, housing and public accommodation, and 61 percent oppose allowing small businesses to refuse products or services to gay or lesbian people if doing so violates their religious beliefs.
PRRI and SSRS interviewed 50,334 Americans via phone from Jan. 7 to Dec. 20, 2020, for the 2020 American Values Atlas. The margin of error for the total sample is ± 0.5 percentage points, and ± 1.1 points for subsamples. Peter Weber
The U.S. is steadily opening up COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to more people, and "today in Russia, Vladimir Putin got his COVID vaccine — but the Kremlin wouldn't say which vaccine Putin got," Jimmy Fallon said on Tuesday's Tonight Show. "It'll either be Sputnik V, CoviVac, or Smirnoff and Smirnoff." By getting vaccinated, "Putin made history as the first Russian to get injected with something and live to talk about it," he joked. "I mean, normally when a Russian gets injected they're either being poisoned or preparing for the Olympics."
Meanwhile, "President Biden's team is working on a $3 trillion proposal for jobs, education, and infrastructure — $3 trillion!" Fallon said. The plan "will be paid for in quarters Biden finds behind your ear."
Spending $3 trillion on infrastructure "seems to me like a huge overreaction to a couple of broken stairs," Seth Meyers quipped at Late Night, showing Biden's Air Force One trips. "Putin received the coronavirus vaccine today. He wanted to do it weeks ago, but they had to wait for the health care worker's hand to stop shaking." Back home, he said "Congress is reportedly considering a ban on menthol cigarettes. Well, at least this storming of the Capitol won't be so bad. 'Ah, so many stairs! I think we'll just go home. Let's write a letter?'"
After Monday's tragic mass murder in Boulder, Colorado, "Republicans on the hill know the majority of voters want some form of gun control, so they immediately tried to change the subject," Stephen Colbert said at The Late Show. But he accepted Sen. John Kennedy's (R-La.) point on drunk drivers and mass shooters: "Okay, I'll take that deal! Let's regulate guns the way we regulate alcohol and cars: You gotta be 21, you gotta pass a test to get a license, you gotta have registration and insurance for your gun, if you move to another state you have to do the whole damn thing over again, and you can't go out loaded."
Meanwhile, Postmaster General Louis DeJoy continues to "destroy the Postal Service," and "unfortunately, we're kind of stuck with this guy," Colbert said. "At this point he's basically herpes that loses your packages. And our postal system could get worse" under his new 10-year plan for higher rates, slower delivery, and shorter post office hours — "though he has introduced one-day package delivery, in that your package will be delivered one day." Peter Weber
A massive container ship that got stuck sideways in Egypt's Suez Canal on Tuesday morning was still blocking all shipping traffic in one of the world's busiest waterways Wednesday, The Associated Press reports, citing satellite data. The MV Ever Given, owned by Japan's Shoei Kisen and operated by operated by Taiwan-based Evergreen Group, appears to have its protruding bow wedged under one bank of the canal and its stern nearly touching the other one.
The Ever Given is one of the world's largest cargo ships, almost 200 feet wide and a quarter mile (400 meters) long. "It can move more than 20,000 containers and is taller than the Empire State Building if turned upright," The Wall Street Journal reports.
Leth Agencies, a service provider for the Suez Canal, said about 42 northbound vessels and 64 southbound ships are sitting idle, waiting for the blockade to be cleared. "There are ships ahead and behind us as far as you can see," Manolis Kritikos, a mechanic at one tanker, told the Journal. Julianne Cona posted a photo to Instagram of the Ever Given from aboard one of those idle ships, the MV Denver.
It isn't clear what happened to the Ever Given. Evergreen blamed strong winds for the ship's mishap, but shipping logistics company GAC said the Ever Given suffered "a blackout while transiting in a northerly direction."
The 120-mile Suez Canal, opened in 1869, is a vital shipping route for oil, natural gas, and containers of manufactured goods traveling from Asia to Europe and vice versa. The Suez Canal Authority says about 19,000 vessels passed through the canal in 2020, representing about 10 percent of the world's trade.
Utah Gov. Spencer Cox (R) on Tuesday signed into law controversial legislation that would require all smartphones and tablets sold in the state to automatically block pornography. To address concerns that the new law is effectively unworkable, it won't go into effect until five other states enact similar measures.
Cox said signing the law sends an "important message" about protecting children from pornography, which Utah has already declared a "public health crisis." The state also mandates that sexually explicit print and online material carry warning labels identifying it as harmful to children. Like those measures, the new law raises First Amendment issues. "This is another example of the Legislature dodging the constitutional impacts of the legislation they pass," said ACLU attorney Jason Groth.
Cox said the delay in implementation will allow the constitutional issues to be worked out. The legislation's sponsor, state Rep. Susan Pulsipher (R), argues it doesn't violate the Constitution because adults will be able to deactivate the porn filters. The legislation "doesn't take the place of good parenting," or "family rules or family discussions," Pulsipher said. "It's just a tool to help good parents be good parents."
Adult film actress Cherie DeVille disagreed in an open letter to Cox, suggesting the point of the legislation isn't really to keep kids — typically more tech-savvy than adults — from watching porn. "Stop using 'protect the children' when your real goal is to stop adults from watching porn," she wrote. "If you want to monitor what your kid watches on their phone, install parental controls that have existed since AOL," and "if your kid still manages to watch porn, here's an idea: Take away their phone. Why does any child need a cellphone anyway? They certainly don't need the state to parent them." Peter Weber
Jensen Karp, a comedy writer in Los Angeles, opened a jumbo box of Cinnamon Toast Crunch on Monday morning and ... found more than just cereal. Karp told The Washington Post on Tuesday he discovered the two shrimp tails when pouring himself a second bowl. He says he first contacted General Mills, didn't hear back, then posted photos on Twitter.
When Karp's wife, Danielle Fishel Karp, suggested they open the second bag of cereal in the jumbo box, they discovered what appeared to be dental floss, plus other detritus, but also found that the bag appeared to have been taped up. General Mills claimed vindication. "While we are still investigating this matter, we can say with confidence that this did not occur at our facility," spokesman Mike Siemienas said. "We are waiting for the consumer to send us the package to investigate further. Any consumers who notice their cereal box or bag has been tampered with, such as the clear tape that was found in this case, should contact us."
Cinnamon Toast Crunch is awaiting the consumer to return the box so their experts can analyze it in their CSI lab, which of course stands for Cereal Shrimp Investigation. #LSSCpic.twitter.com/LE5sLOulj8
Israel's polarized, dispirited electorate did not deliver Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu the victory he had hoped for in elections Tuesday, and exit polls suggest his right-wing bloc fell short of a majority in the 120-seat Knesset, or parliament. Netanyahu and his allies are projected to win 52 or 53 seats, while the ideologically diverse group of parties opposed to Netanyahu look set to have 60 seats. The remaining votes will go to Yamina, the party led by former Netanyahu ally Naftali Bennett, who has positioned himself as the key swing vote.
This was Israel's fourth national election in two years, and the split decision Tuesday could mean a fifth election. Netanyahu, Israel's longest-serving leader, has led the last four series of unstable governments. He campaigned this time on Israel's successful COVID-19 vaccination campaign and a series of agreements with Arab countries. Netanyahu's opponents argue he shouldn't be allowed to lead Israel while standing trial on criminal corruption charges.
It the exit polls are correct, Netanyahu would not have a majority even if Bennett's Yamina party joins his right-wing coalition. But it will also be hard for his main opponent, Yair Lapid of the centrist Yesh Atid party, to find common ground to form a government with the other anti-Netanyahu parties. Still, Axios says, "those parties could potentially pass a law, targeting Netanyahu, to ban anyone under a criminal indictment to serve as prime minister."
"I have already begun this evening to hold talks with some of the leaders of the bloc for change and will continue in the next few days," Lapid said. A subdued Netanyahu addressed supporters early Wednesdays, touting his Likud party's "great achievement" but not declaring victory. "We must not under any circumstances drag the state of Israel to new elections, to a fifth election," he said. "We must form a stable government now." After Netanyahu's brief remarks, the room cleared pretty quickly and one of the cleaning crew pulled the string to release the balloon drop.
נתניהו נאם וירד, הח"כים שרו את התקווה, הפעילים התפזרו, הסדרנים החלו לסדר את האולם ואז נזכר מישהו בבלונים ומשך בחוט. pic.twitter.com/DevYCvKf7t
"All three options are on the table: a Netanyahu-led government, a change coalition that will leave Netanyahu in the opposition, and an interim government leading to a fifth election," Yohanan Plesner, president of the Israel Democracy Institute, tells The Associated Press. Peter Weber