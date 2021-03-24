C-SPAN is already beginning coverage of the 2024 election

Ready to start thinking about the 2024 election?

Well, ready or not, C-SPAN is about to start embarking on the road to the White House once more. C-SPAN's "Road to the White House 2024" election coverage will officially begin on Friday, when former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is scheduled to visit Iowa and speak to the Westside Conservative Club, Axios reports.

Pundits have their eye on Pompeo as a possible entrant into the 2024 Republican presidential primaries, though there's also, of course, the question of whether former President Donald Trump will seek a second, non-consecutive term. Trump has suggested he won't decide whether to do so until after the 2022 midterms, and Politico reports that until then, possible candidates are "building strategies and structuring the race around the single question of whether" he'll run, with Politico dubbing this the "'If-Trump-doesn't-run' primary."

It might seem uncomfortably soon to be thinking about the next presidential election at all, less than five months after the previous one, though this isn't entirely unusual for C-SPAN. The network's communications director noted to Axios that, for example, "Road to the White House 2008" coverage kicked off as early as February 2005, and for the 2016 election, it began in May 2013. Most recently, "Road to the White House 2020" began on C-SPAN with Julian Castro visiting New Hampshire in February 2018. One can only hope, though, that the day when "Road to the White House" commences the actual same week as the most recent election never comes. Brendan Morrow