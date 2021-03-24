Harris implores Congress to 'stop with the false choices' on gun control

Vice President Kamala Harris on Wednesday echoed President Biden's call for the Senate to pass gun control legislation in the wake of Monday's mass shooting at a Boulder, Colorado, supermarket, where 10 people were killed.
In an interview on CBS This Morning, Harris pushed the Senate — presumably more specifically Senate Republicans, who are wary of overhauling America's gun laws — to "stop with the false choices. This is not about getting rid of the 2nd Amendment, it's simply about saying we need reasonable gun safety laws. There's no reason why we have assault weapons on the streets of a civil society." She later added that "we're not talking about" the government "trying to come after your guns."
“I'm not willing to give up on what we must do to appeal to the hearts and minds and the reason...of the United States Senate... It has to be possible that people agree that these slaughters have to stop.” — @VP on the need for Senate action on gun safety.pic.twitter.com/VPDeef7IP7
Harris, however, didn't appear to convince hosts Gayle King and Anthony Mason that the White House has a realistic shot of getting the 60 votes required to pass any significant gun reform bills. Still, the vice president maintained it's a priority for the Biden administration, arguing that while an executive order may be on the table, a permanent law is preferable. Tim O'Donnell
Footage obtained by The New York Times shows for the first time a rioter spraying Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick with chemical spray on Jan. 6. Sicknick collapsed later that day and died the next night, although Washington, D.C.'s, chief medical examiner has yet to release his autopsy and cause of death.
Two men, Julian Khater and George Tanios, have been charged with assaulting Sicknick and two other officers with bear spray — which the Times notes can be many times more powerful than pepper spray and is not meant for use on humans. The two men can be seen near the police line on the west side of the Capitol, where Sicknick was among the officers guarding the area. In one clip, Khater is heard asking Tanios to hand him "that bear s---," and appears to reach into Tanios' backpack to retrieve it.
Khater then heads back toward the police line before eventually raising his arm over other rioters and spraying something, allegedly bear spray, from a canister toward Sicknick, who reacts to it. The graphic footage can be seen below.
Photographer @KennyHolston happens to capture the same moment. In his images, Sicknick can be seen retreating, bending over, and trying to wash out his eyes and face with water. These are the last glimpses we have of Sicknick. pic.twitter.com/gbZsbMMgwA
Later that night, Sicknick reportedly told his brother he was in "good shape" despite getting sprayed, but his condition worsened over the next 24 hours, and he was treated for a blood clot and a stroke, his brother said. Again, it remains unclear whether the spray caused Sicknick's death, but the footage published by the Times provides a clearer picture of what happened on the ground. Read more at The New York Times. Tim O'Donnell
This time, the Duke of Sussex is set to serve as a commissioner for the Aspen Institute's Commission on Information Disorder, joining a group tasked with conducting "a six-month study on the state of American misinformation and disinformation," CNN reports.
Harry on Wednesday said that "the experience of today's digital world has us inundated with an avalanche of misinformation," and so "I'm eager to join this new Aspen commission and look forward to working on a solution-oriented approach to the information disorder crisis."
The Duke of Sussex, who last year stepped back as a senior member of the British royal family, was one of 15 commissioners announced on Wednesday, while journalist Katie Couric, former Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency director Chris Krebs, and Color of Change president Rashad Robinson will serve as co-chairs. The commission will meet regularly for six months and ultimately deliver "recommendations for how the country can respond to this modern-day crisis of faith in key institutions," the Aspen Institute says.
The announcement comes just one day after Harry joined the coaching and mental health startup BetterUp as its "chief impact officer," and he'll reportedly advocate on mental health issues in that role. Misinformation is also a topic Harry has spoken out about in the past. He and his wife Meghan Markle have blasted British tabloids for what Harry in 2019 described as "relentless propaganda" that is "knowingly false and malicious," and they've filed lawsuits over this reporting.
In his recent bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey, Harry also said that a "large part" of the reason he and Meghan left the U.K. was because "the U.K. press is bigoted, specifically the tabloids," adding, "Unfortunately, if the source of information is inherently corrupt or racist or biased, then that filters out to the rest of society." Brendan Morrow
Well, ready or not, C-SPAN is about to start embarking on the road to the White House once more. C-SPAN's "Road to the White House 2024" election coverage will officially begin on Friday, when former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is scheduled to visit Iowa and speak to the Westside Conservative Club, Axios reports.
Pundits have their eye on Pompeo as a possible entrant into the 2024 Republican presidential primaries, though there's also, of course, the question of whether former President Donald Trump will seek a second, non-consecutive term. Trump has suggested he won't decide whether to do so until after the 2022 midterms, and Politico reports that until then, possible candidates are "building strategies and structuring the race around the single question of whether" he'll run, with Politico dubbing this the "'If-Trump-doesn't-run' primary."
It might seem uncomfortably soon to be thinking about the next presidential election at all, less than five months after the previous one, though this isn't entirely unusual for C-SPAN. The network's communications director noted to Axios that, for example, "Road to the White House 2008" coverage kicked off as early as February 2005, and for the 2016 election, it began in May 2013. Most recently, "Road to the White House 2020" began on C-SPAN with Julian Castro visiting New Hampshire in February 2018. One can only hope, though, that the day when "Road to the White House" commences the actual same week as the most recent election never comes. Brendan Morrow
Duckworth said through a spokesman that she had received "assurances" from the White House that Biden would elevate AAPI voices and policies, work to confirm more Asian American nominees, and appoint a senior AAPI White House official "to represent the community." Accordingly, the spokesman said, Duckworth "will not stand in the way of President Biden's qualified nominees — which will include more AAPI leaders."
"The episode, brief as it was, speaks to the continued precariousness of President Joe Biden's agenda" in a 50-50 Senate, Politico's Playbook notes. Until now, threatening to single-handedly derail a nomination or bill was "the domain of Sens. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) and Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.). Duckworth dipped her toes in the same water, and snapped the White House to attention. Will other senators follow suit?"
Probably, Politico suggests. "Once you're at the table, you're going to use your voice to advocate for your community. Whether the old guard likes it or not. And appeasing every group isn't easy, especially when one person can stymie your agenda if they're not satisfied." Peter Weber
Support for LGBTQ rights rose across the board in the Public Religion Research Institute's annual American Values Atlas survey, released Tuesday, including a sizable jump in the share of Americans who support allowing gay and lesbian couples to legally marry. After hovering in the low 60s for the past three years, support for same-sex marriage rose to 67 percent in 2020, PRRI found, and for the first time in its survey, a slim 51 percent majority of Republicans supported gay marriage.
A @PRRIpoll shows that 67% of Americans support "allowing gay and lesbian couples to marry legally."
In PRRI's 2007 survey, for context, only 36 percent of Americans supported same-sex marriage. Now, it has the support of 72 percent of independents, 76 percent of Democrats, and majorities of most religious groups — 75 percent of white Catholics, 72 percent of white mainline protestants, 71 percent of Hispanic Catholics, 57 percent of Black Protestants, and 76 percent of non-Christian religious Americans, plus 81 percent of religiously unaffiliated Americans.
The only group where support for same-sex marriage dropped below 50 percent was evangelical Protestants, regardless of race — 43 percent of white evangelicals, 41 percent of Hispanic evangelicals, and 49 percent of Black evangelicals backed gay marriage, the poll found.
PRRI's survey also found that 76 percent of Americans favor laws that protect LGBTQ Americans from discrimination in jobs, housing and public accommodation, and 61 percent oppose allowing small businesses to refuse products or services to gay or lesbian people if doing so violates their religious beliefs.
PRRI and SSRS interviewed 50,334 Americans via phone from Jan. 7 to Dec. 20, 2020, for the 2020 American Values Atlas. The margin of error for the total sample is ± 0.5 percentage points, and ± 1.1 points for subsamples. Peter Weber
The U.S. is steadily opening up COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to more people, and "today in Russia, Vladimir Putin got his COVID vaccine — but the Kremlin wouldn't say which vaccine Putin got," Jimmy Fallon said on Tuesday's Tonight Show. "It'll either be Sputnik V, CoviVac, or Smirnoff and Smirnoff." By getting vaccinated, "Putin made history as the first Russian to get injected with something and live to talk about it," he joked. "I mean, normally when a Russian gets injected they're either being poisoned or preparing for the Olympics."
Meanwhile, "President Biden's team is working on a $3 trillion proposal for jobs, education, and infrastructure — $3 trillion!" Fallon said. The plan "will be paid for in quarters Biden finds behind your ear."
Spending $3 trillion on infrastructure "seems to me like a huge overreaction to a couple of broken stairs," Seth Meyers quipped at Late Night, showing Biden's Air Force One trips. "Putin received the coronavirus vaccine today. He wanted to do it weeks ago, but they had to wait for the health care worker's hand to stop shaking." Back home, he said "Congress is reportedly considering a ban on menthol cigarettes. Well, at least this storming of the Capitol won't be so bad. 'Ah, so many stairs! I think we'll just go home. Let's write a letter?'"
After Monday's tragic mass murder in Boulder, Colorado, "Republicans on the hill know the majority of voters want some form of gun control, so they immediately tried to change the subject," Stephen Colbert said at The Late Show. But he accepted Sen. John Kennedy's (R-La.) point on drunk drivers and mass shooters: "Okay, I'll take that deal! Let's regulate guns the way we regulate alcohol and cars: You gotta be 21, you gotta pass a test to get a license, you gotta have registration and insurance for your gun, if you move to another state you have to do the whole damn thing over again, and you can't go out loaded."
Meanwhile, Postmaster General Louis DeJoy continues to "destroy the Postal Service," and "unfortunately, we're kind of stuck with this guy," Colbert said. "At this point he's basically herpes that loses your packages. And our postal system could get worse" under his new 10-year plan for higher rates, slower delivery, and shorter post office hours — "though he has introduced one-day package delivery, in that your package will be delivered one day." Peter Weber
A massive container ship that got stuck sideways in Egypt's Suez Canal on Tuesday morning was still blocking all shipping traffic in one of the world's busiest waterways Wednesday, The Associated Press reports, citing satellite data. The MV Ever Given, owned by Japan's Shoei Kisen and operated by operated by Taiwan-based Evergreen Group, appears to have its protruding bow wedged under one bank of the canal and its stern nearly touching the other one.
The Ever Given is one of the world's largest cargo ships, almost 200 feet wide and a quarter mile (400 meters) long. "It can move more than 20,000 containers and is taller than the Empire State Building if turned upright," The Wall Street Journal reports.
Leth Agencies, a service provider for the Suez Canal, said about 42 northbound vessels and 64 southbound ships are sitting idle, waiting for the blockade to be cleared. "There are ships ahead and behind us as far as you can see," Manolis Kritikos, a mechanic at one tanker, told the Journal. Julianne Cona posted a photo to Instagram of the Ever Given from aboard one of those idle ships, the MV Denver.
It isn't clear what happened to the Ever Given. Evergreen blamed strong winds for the ship's mishap, but shipping logistics company GAC said the Ever Given suffered "a blackout while transiting in a northerly direction."
The 120-mile Suez Canal, opened in 1869, is a vital shipping route for oil, natural gas, and containers of manufactured goods traveling from Asia to Europe and vice versa. The Suez Canal Authority says about 19,000 vessels passed through the canal in 2020, representing about 10 percent of the world's trade.