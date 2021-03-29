Trump, in a tuxedo, regales Mar-a-Lago wedding party with complaints about Biden, losing the election

The gossip website TMZ conspicuously favored Donald Trump during the 2016 election, at the best of TMZ's founder and boss, Harvey Levin, a friend of Trump's for at least a decade, The Daily Beast reported in 2018.

"TMZ was the Kardashians, Britney Spears, and Justin Bieber — and almost overnight it became about the election and supporting Trump," one former staffer told The Daily Beast. "Every lead story we did was about politics and pro-Trump. It took on a completely different energy. It is not a conservative workplace. Some people left after the election. The place just became very dark."

That was then. Now, "it's been over four months since the November election, and Donald Trump is still acting like a sore loser — that, or a belligerent wedding guest," TMZ wrote Sunday, posting a video from a wedding Saturday at Mar-a-Lago, Trump's "fortress of solitude." In the video, Trump, wearing a tuxedo, takes the microphone and regales the happy couple with complaints about President Biden's policies on Iran, China, and the U.S.-Mexico border. He also groused about the his loss in November, "singing the same ol' song about false claims the election was rigged," as TMZ put it.

"We did get 75 million votes, nobody's ever gotten that," Trump told the wedding party. "They said, 'Get 66 million votes, sir, and the election's over.' We got 75 million and they said ... but you know, you saw what happened, 10:30 in the evening, all of a sudden I said, 'That's a strange thing, why are they closing up certain places, right?' Now, a lot of things happening right now, I just wanted to say, it's an honor to be here, it's an honor to have you at Mar-a-Lago, you are a great and beautiful couple." Peter Weber