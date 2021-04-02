U.S. and Iran agree to indirect talks on nuclear deal

Three years after Donald Trump pulled the United States out of the Iran nuclear deal and reimposed economic sanctions, the U.S. is set to take part in indirect discussions to revive the accord.

President Joe Biden has made it clear he wants to return to the 2015 deal, and next Tuesday that journey begins. Officials from all participating countries, including the U.S. and Iran, will meet in Vienna, the Wall Street Journal reports. However, U.S. and Iran officials will not meet face-to-face.

Iran is still pushing for the U.S. to lift sanctions. "Iran will suspend its steps (scaling back compliance with the deal's terms) as soon as (U.S.) sanctions are lifted and this is verified," Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi said Friday in Iran's Fars News Agency, Reuters reports.

State Department spokesperson Ned Price said the talks are a "healthy step forward," AP reports. But Price noted they are in the early stages. "We don't anticipate an immediate breakthrough as there will be difficult discussions ahead." Taylor Watson