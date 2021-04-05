Biden targets his infrastructure messaging at suburban women

The White House is launching an aggressive campaign to sell its infrastructure plan to the American public, and suburban women will be a central target, Politico reports.
The coronavirus pandemic has been particularly difficult for suburban women, with many mothers forced to leave the workforce to take over childcare duties amid school closures. Other women have also had to look after ailing parents (expanded elder care is a major aspect of President Biden's proposal, with $400 billion designated to the sector.)
"There's no question that a lot of pieces of this package resonate with suburban women who have been juggling the needs of their families and their jobs during the last year," White House Communications Director Kate Bedingfield told Politico. "The work-life balance is never an easy one to strike, but the demands that have been put on many families during the pandemic have made it nearly impossible for many women."
Of course, as Politico notes, suburban women also represent a key voting demographic that helped Democrats retake the House in 2018, as well as the Senate and White House in 2020. Read more at Politico.Tim O'Donnell
How long will it take for the United States to administer COVID-19 vaccines to 75 percent of its population? Based on the current pace, about another three months, according to one projection.
As of Monday, Bloomberg's COVID-19 vaccine tracker showed that with over 3 million doses being administered in the U.S. on average each day, at this rate, it should take three more months to cover 75 percent of the population. That will be a key milestone considering Dr. Anthony Fauci has said achieving herd immunity should require vaccinating somewhere between 70 and 85 percent of the population, Bloomberg notes.
This puts the U.S. ahead of other major countries, according to this tracker, which estimates the United Kingdom would have vaccinated 75 percent of its population in five months based on the current pace. Israel, which according to The New York Timeshas been vaccinating its population faster than other countries, in this tracker is shown as reaching the 75 percent milestone in six months on its current pace.
Globally, the tracker shows 75 percent of the world population being vaccinated in 21 months, though Bloomberg notes that the pace this is based on "is steadily increasing."
The United Arab Emirates, Malta, and Bermuda are also on pace to get to 75 percent in three months, while Seychelles is on pace to get there in two months, and Gibraltar is just one week away. Of course, vaccinating this percentage of the U.S. population in three months is also dependent on Americans continuing to take the vaccine and on the U.S. not seeing its vaccine rollout slow as in Israel.
The White House hailed the latest data from Bloomberg's vaccine tracker, with White House Chief of Staff Ronald Klain tweeting that when President Biden took office in January, "the global comparison did not look like this." The White House has eyed a goal of getting the United States "closer to normal" by the Fourth of July. Brendan Morrow
The National Labor Relations Board has reportedly found that Amazon illegally retaliated against two activist workers by firing them last year.
The labor board came to this conclusion regarding the firing of Emily Cunningham and Maren Costa in April 2020, telling both workers that "it would accuse Amazon of unfair labor practices if the company did not settle the case," The New York Times reported on Monday.
While working as designers for Amazon, Cunningham and Costa had criticized the company over the working conditions of warehouse workers and called on it to take greater action to fight climate change. Amazon fired them after threatening to do so over violations of its external communications policy.
Cunningham celebrated the labor board's reported finding as a "moral victory," telling the Times it "really shows that we are on the right side of history and the right side of the law." An Amazon spokesperson, meanwhile, said "we support every employee's right to criticize their employer's working conditions, but that does not come with blanket immunity against our internal policies, all of which are lawful." The spokesperson added that the workers were fired "not for talking publicly about working conditions, safety or sustainability but, rather, for repeatedly violating internal policies."
They weren't the only Amazon workers to allege they had been retaliated against by the company, though, as according to the Times, dozens of Amazon workers have spoken to the National Labor Relations Board in the past year. Brendan Morrow
India's health ministry reported 103,558 new COVID-19 cases Monday, making India the second country to top 100,000 new cases in a single day. The other country to hit that level, the U.S, recorded more than 200,000 cases a day through much of December. India is inoculating more than 2 million people a day, but with 1.3 billion people, that works out to only 5 percent of its population getting a first dose of vaccine. India, a major vaccine manufacturing hub, slowed down exports of vaccine to focus on immunizing its population.
The epicenter of India's outbreak is Maharashtra state, home to Mumbai, which reported 57,074 new cases Sunday and ordered weekend lockdowns and nightly curfews in response. Some public health experts blame the mounting cases on erosion of the immunity acquired from previous infections, changed behavior, and deadlier and more contagious new variants. About 20 percent of new cases in Maharashtra have been found to include a new "double mutant" variant, which includes the E484Q and L452R mutations, according to India's health ministry.
Louisiana State University virologist Dr. Jeremy Kamil told BBC News he doesn't think the new double variant is more deadly or necessarily more transmissible. India's government says the variants are probably not responsible for the sharp rise in cases. Peter Weber
Israeli Prime Minster Benjamin Netanyahu appeared in court Monday to hear a third set of charges in a sprawling corruption investigation involving alleged bribery, fraud, and breach of trust. A few miles from the Jerusalem courtroom, Israeli President Reuven Rivlin was consulting with Netanyahu's Likud and other political parties Monday to determine which he should ask to try and form a governing coalition after an inconclusive fourth election in two years.
The vote in the March 23 election resulted in 13 parties dividing the 120 seats of the Knesset, or parliament, and neither Netanyahu's right-wing bloc or the ideologically diverse anti-Netanyahu coalition has the 61 votes to claim a governing majority. That means Netanyahu's fate "could come down to Naftali Bennett, a right-wing former ally with whom he has strained ties, and Mansour Abbas, the leader of a small Arab Islamist party who also has yet to commit to either the pro- or anti-Netanyahu blocs," The Associated Press reports. If no leader can form a government, there will be a fifth election.
Netanyahu has refused to step down as he faces trial on criminal charges, and Israeli law doesn't require him to. Monday's hearing, involving allegations dubbed Case 4000, centered on testimony from the former chief editor of a news site, Walla, owned by Israeli telecom giant Bezeq. The editor, Ilan Yeshua, will testify that Bezeq chief executive Shaul Elovitch pressured him hard and continuously to change articles to meet the demands of Netanyahu and his family. Netanyahu, in return for the favorable coverage, backed legislation worth hundreds of millions of dollars to Bezeq's owner, prosecutors allege. Peter Weber
"Our main story tonight concerns the national debt, the world's most boring $28 trillion" but somehow still "a complete obsession in this country," John Oliver said on Sunday's Last Week Tonight. "The truth is, our national debt is undeniably big, and between the trillions in coronavirus stimulus bills and the infrastructure plans [President] Biden unveiled just this week, it's poised to get even bigger." His focus Sunday night was how the national debt works, "how valid concerns about it are, and how we should think about it moving forward."
Importantly, "going into debt can actually be a good investment for the country," Oliver said. "Essentially, as economists will tell you, the key question is: Are you spending money on the right things?" Republicans "seem outraged" that the debt is growing, but only when Democrats are president — as some readily admit, he demonstrated. "But even if you put all of that bad-faith hypocrisy aside, we are still left with the key question: How much debt is too much? And the interesting answer to that is, nobody really knows."
The persistent low interest rates amid record high borrowing last year, among other things, "has made many economists start changing the way that they think about debt, thinking that — very basically — so long as our economy grows at a rate greater than the interest that we're paying on our debt, we can come out ahead," Oliver said. "There is a good-faith debate to be had about how to handle our national debt over the long term. But right now, most economists actually agree that with interest rates at historic lows, the question shouldn't really be 'How much debt are we taking on?' as much as: What is the value of what we are getting for it in return?"
"Look, no one credible is saying that deficits don't matter or that we should borrow as if the sky is the limit," Oliver said. "What they are saying is the debate shouldn't be about whether debt is good or bad, it should be about whether the investments that we are making are worth it or not. And if you are still worried about debt because you've been told that you are burdening your children and children's children's future, well I actually have some good news for you" — and a PSA from children that, like the rest of Oliver's explainer, has some NSFW language. Peter Weber
This weekend's Saturday Night Liveopened with Pete Davidson portraying embattled Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) on a fictional Britney Spears apology show. But Davidson isn't the SNL member who most resembles Gaetz, noted SNL head writer and "Weekend Update" anchor Colin Jost.
"Rep. Matt Gaetz, who looks like a caricature-artist drawing of me, is reportedly under investigation for an alleged sexual relationship with an underage girl, because Gaetz believes that only voters should have to show ID," Jost deadpanned. Gaetz is denying that report, plus others that he paid for sex with women he met online, in a "very normal statement" that says "Matt Gaetz has never paid for sex," and "never ever been on any such websites," and "looks forward to marrying the love of his life."
Jost responded with his own statement, beginning "Colin Jost does not believe you" and ending with a caution about sending out those wedding invites. But, he said, "here's the craziest part of this story to me: A sitting congressman is being accused of child trafficking, and the QAnon people are suddenly, like, 'Eh, I need more evidence.' That was your whole thing! I mean, come on, think about it: Matt Gaetz's girlfriend, she was allegedly 17; the 17th letter is Q — it all adds up! What are you waiting for? The storm is finally here, and QAnon is like, 'You can't believe everything you read on the internet.'"
Heavy rains in eastern Indonesia have triggered landslides and caused flash flooding, leaving at least 55 people dead and displacing thousands.
In the East Nusa Tenggara province, a mudslide slammed into dozens of houses in Lamenele village shortly after midnight on Monday, The Associated Press reports, killing at least 38 people and injuring five. On Lembata island, the rain caused cold lava to fall down the slopes of the Ili Lewotolok volcano, which last erupted in November. The cold lava hit multiple villages, leaving at least 11 people dead and 16 more buried under tons of rubble.
Indonesia's National Disaster Mitigation Agency on Monday said rescuers are having a hard time searching for survivors in areas that have been affected by mudslides and flooding because the roads are blocked by debris and the electricity keeps failing. Catherine Garcia