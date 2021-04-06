whedon allegations
Edit

Joss Whedon reportedly threatened Gal Gadot's career on Justice League, demanded she 'shut up and say the lines'

12:14 p.m.
Joss Whedon
Mike Windle/Getty Images

New details have emerged of alleged unprofessional behavior by director Joss Whedon.

The Hollywood Reporter on Tuesday delved into actor Ray Fisher's allegations of abusive and racist conduct during the production of Justice League. The Cyborg actor has accused Whedon, in particular, of treating the film's cast and crew in a "gross, abusive, unprofessional, and completely unacceptable" fashion while directing the movie's reshoots.

Whedon "clashed with all the stars of the film," including Wonder Woman actress Gal Gadot, the Reporter writes. Gadot reportedly raised concerns about her character being "more aggressive" in Whedon's new version of Justice League. At one point, while pushing her to record lines she didn't like, Whedon "threatened to harm Gadot's career and disparaged Wonder Woman director Patty Jenkins," the Reporter says.

"Joss was bragging that he's had it out with Gal," a source told the Reporter. "He told her he's the writer and she's going to shut up and say the lines and he can make her look incredibly stupid in this movie."

Gadot and Jenkins reportedly "went to battle" and even met with Kevin Tsujihara, then the chair of Warner Bros. Entertainment. While Fisher didn't comment on the reported incident with Gadot, he described how Whedon allegedly dismissed his feedback by declaring that he doesn't "like taking notes from anybody — not even Robert Downey Jr."

And in general, Fisher describes how he allegedly attempted to explain during Whedon's Justice League reshoots "some of the most basic points of what would be offensive to the Black community," but he says this "advice from the only Black person — as far as I know — with any kind of creative impact on the project" was not heeded. He also alleges executives had discussions about how they couldn't have "an angry Black man" at the center of the movie, with one reportedly complaining that his character didn't smile enough. Read more at The Hollywood Reporter. Brendan Morrow

revelations
Edit

Newly disclosed CIA memo reveals U.S. concealed high-ranking Nazi's role in Holocaust so he could serve as a Cold War asset

12:09 p.m.
CIA seal.
Alex Wong/Getty Images

In the years following World War II, the United States and West Germany jointly worked to conceal a high-ranking Nazi official's role in deporting tens of thousands of Jews, newly disclosed intelligence records obtained by German public broadcaster ARD reveal, per The New York Times.

Franz Josef Huber led a large section of the Gestapo — Adolf Hitler's secret police — that stretched across Austria, and his forces worked closely with Adolf Eichmann on the coordination of the deportation of Jews to concentration and extermination camps. Eichmann, famously, was tried and executed in Israel in 1962 for his role in the Holocaust, but Huber dodged that fate, even though he was arrested by American forces in 1945. He was released in 1948 and continued to live out his days in Munich, seemingly avoiding responsibility altogether because he was seen as a potential Cold War asset.

The CIA, for example, believed he could help recruit agents in the Soviet bloc. As one memo from 1953 reads, the agency was "by no means unmindful of the dangers involved in playing around with a Gestapo general," but "we also believe, on the basis of the information now in our possession, that Huber might be profitably used by this organization." The West German intelligence service, the BND, gave him a cover story, and it took 20 years before the agency decided "they could no longer tolerate the connection," the Times writes.

While Huber's story may stand out because of his significant standing within the Third Reich, Prof. Shlomo Shpiro of Israel's Bar-Ilan University explained that "Western intelligence services struggled to recruit reliable anti-communist contacts," which meant they frequently ignored the backgrounds of potential assets. "Many former Nazis took advantage of the new communist threat to secure for themselves both immunity from war crimes prosecution and hefty salaries from U.S. and West German intelligence agencies," he said. Read more at The New York Times. Tim O'Donnell

just in time
Edit

Will.i.am is selling a $299 face mask with built-in noise canceling headphones, LED lights

11:08 a.m.

Have you ever found yourself wearing your boring ol' cloth face mask in the grocery store and wishing it were both a lot more expensive and also canceled out sound?

Thankfully, Black Eyed Peas founder Will.i.am has stepped up to meet this urgent demand, joining forces with N95 mask manufacturer Honeywell to create a "fashion statement" face covering that includes built-in noise canceling headphones, LED lights "for nighttime," HEPA ventilation filters, and Bluetooth capabilities. The mask itself was designed by Jose Fernandez, the same guy who worked on the costumes for Black Panther and those futuristic SpaceX suits for Elon Musk, The New York Times reports.

The "Xupermask" — as it is called — will certainly turn heads, anyway:

"I wish it wasn't the case," Will.i.am explained to Axios of his decision to get into the mask game in the 13th month of the pandemic, "but masks will be here for a while."

The Xupermask will go on sale starting Thursday for $299 ... or about the price of 84 regular N95 masks. Deadmau5 and Daft Punk are going to be so mad they didn't think of this first. Jeva Lange

do as I say...?
Edit

Trump spotted with what looks like a Coke after calling for boycott

10:09 a.m.

Former presidential adviser Stephen Miller just offered a new glimpse at former President Donald Trump's post-presidency office — and Twitter detectives have naturally gotten to work analyzing every inch of it.

Miller on Monday tweeted out a photo of himself with Trump in the former president's office at his Mar-a-Lago resort, which The New York Times' Shane Goldmacher took note of as the "first picture that I've seen of the new office set up." One bit that immediately jumped out? Just behind Miller was what seemed to be a small statue of Trump.

But there was also the fact that tucked away behind a phone was what appeared to be a soda bottle that looked suspiciously like a Diet Coke — despite the fact that Trump just called on his supporters to boycott Coca-Cola after the company expressed opposition to Georgia's new voting law.

To be fair, though, after Trump literally had a "Diet Coke button" in the Oval Office, boycott or no boycott, trying to kick the habit might be easier said than done. Brendan Morrow

Watergaetz
Edit

Matt Gaetz's own aides would reportedly share embarrassing videos of him in GOP circles

10:00 a.m.
Matt Gaetz.
MANDEL NGAN/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Long before his recent scandal escalated, Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) was "regarded as a grenade whose pin had already been pulled," Politico reports. In other words, he had a reputation for a raucous, sometimes "reckless," personal lifestyle. Unfortunately for Gaetz, his own aides reportedly didn't care much about keeping that side of the lawmaker under wraps.

The aides would regularly send embarrassing videos of Gaetz to other GOP operatives, two people familiar with the videos told Politico, which may be one reason why few Republicans are offering him support these days.

Of course, reports indicate Gaetz was not particularly shy about his actions himself, even boasting about them and sharing inappropriate photos on the House floor, so his aides may have just been taking cues from their boss. Read more at Politico. Tim O'Donnell

gaetzgate
Edit

Trump's circle isn't defending Matt Gaetz because 'not a lot of people are surprised' by the allegations

8:19 a.m.
Rep. Matt Gaetz.
Jose Luis Magana-Pool/Getty Images

Conservatives in Rep. Matt Gaetz's (R-Fla.) solidly Republican district are backing him amid credible reports that the Justice Department is investigating him for possible sex trafficking violations, paying for sex, and other scandalous allegations, but most other allies and Republican lawmakers are keeping him at arm's length. That includes, so far, Florida's most famous Republican, former President Donald Trump, Gaetz's political pole star. It also includes Trump's supporters in conservative media.

"Not a lot of people are surprised," one person involved in Trump's post-presidential operations explained to Politico. A former Trump campaign aide added that "anyone that has ever spent 10 minutes with the guy would realize he's an unserious person."

Gaetz has denied the allegations on Twitter, in an op-ed Monday, and in a poorly received interview with Fox News host Tucker Carlson. "The reason you haven't seen people in MAGA world defending Gaetz is less about him being unpopular, which he is in a lot of circles, and more about the fact that he hasn't done a single thing to make people comfortable to defend him," one Trump confidante told Politico. "His interview with Tucker was an absolutely embarrassing train wreck."

Former Rep. Katie Hill (D-Calif.) wrote in Vanity Fair on Monday that during her unlikely congressional friendship with Gaetz, he told her once "you gotta give the fans on Fox what they want, but I do love Donald Trump," adding, "I don't think I want to be in Congress after he's done as president."

Hill wrote that it meant a lot to her when, after her estranged husband leaked naked photos of her during their divorce, including ones showing her in an inappropriate relationship with a staffer, "Matt was the first member of Congress who publicly and unapologetically defended me, saying that while I might have made mistakes, I was a victim in this circumstance." But if, as CNN reports, Gaetz shared with GOP colleagues naked photos of women he said he slept with, she said, "he engaged in the very practice he defended me from — and should resign immediately." Peter Weber

the coronavirus crisis
Edit

Biden to move up deadline for making all adults eligible for COVID-19 vaccination

8:17 a.m.
President Biden
MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images

President Biden will reportedly announce that all U.S. adults are now set to be eligible for COVID-19 vaccination in less than two weeks.

Biden on Tuesday will announce he's moving up the deadline for states to open up COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to all adults to April 19, earlier than his previous deadline of May 1, CNN reports.

The president announced in an address last month he was directing states to open vaccine eligibility to all adults no later than May 1. Since that time, all 50 states have either made COVID-19 vaccines available to all adults or announced when they will. According to Axios, Hawaii and Oregon are the only states that will face pressure to alter their timetable after Biden's announcement; they were previously set to expand eligibility to all adults by May 1.

Last week, Biden said that the "vast, vast majority of adults" can expect to be eligible for vaccination by April 19 and "won't have to wait until May 1."

In his remarks on Tuesday, Biden will credit governors' efforts to meet his original May 1 deadline, CNN reports. He'll also reportedly announce that 150 million COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in his first 75 days in office. The president before taking office set a goal of administering 100 million vaccine doses in his first 100 days, and after that milestone was met early, the goal was doubled to 200 million doses. The U.S is on pace to meet this goal. Brendan Morrow

Israeli elections
Edit

Netanyahu gets first crack at forming a government in Israel, unenthusiastic president decides

6:42 a.m.
Israeli President Reuven Rivlin
Amir Cohen/Pool/AFP/Getty Images

Israeli President Reuven Rivlin on Tuesday gave Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu the mandate to form a new government, saying he has a "slightly better" chance of forging a governing coalition than centrist opposition leader Yair Lapid. Netanyahu, Israel's longest-serving prime minister, appeared in court Monday to hear charges in his own corruption trial, and Rivlin did not sound thrilled to give him first shot to stay in power.

"None of the candidates have a realistic chance of creating a government that can foster trust in the Israeli Knesset, but I must do what is required of me," Rivlin said, adding that there is unfortunately no law against prime ministers serving while also standing trial for various crimes. "It is not an easy decision, on an ethical or moral level," he said.

Israeli law compelled Rivlin to give the mandate to the leader most likely to succeed, and 52 members of the 120-seat Knesset, or parliament, recommended Netanyahu in consultations Monday, versus 45 for Lapid, seven for Naftali Bennett of the right-wing Yemina party, and 16 who stated no preference.

"Netanyahu's path for forming a coalition is very, very narrow," and it requires him "to convince the radical right wing 'Religious Zionism' party, which consists of Jewish supremacists and Islamophobes, to sit together in the same coalition with the Islamic party — which is an offshoot of the Muslim Brotherhood movement," Barak Ravid reports at Axios. If he can't form a government in 28 days, Lapid will get a shot. And he fails, Israel heads to the polls again for a fifth election in two years.

Netanyahu gave a televised address Monday night accusing the judicial system of staging a "legal coup" to oust a "strong, right wing prime minister," leading Israeli columnist Ben Caspit to write in the daily Maariv that "Benjamin Netanyahu has finally lost it" with his "'j'accuse' speech." Peter Weber

See More Speed Reads
The Week Logo
® 2021 The Week Publications Inc., All rights reserved.