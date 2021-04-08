many people are saying
Matt Gaetz's office released a statement from his 'women' staffers. No actual women are named in the letter.

3:26 p.m.

For $1, Matt Gaetz's office cannot name a woman.

Embattled Rep. Gaetz (R-Fla.), who is currently the subject of sex trafficking allegations, enlisted the help of his "women" staffers on Thursday to defend his character. But in a statement maintaining his innocence, the only signatories are the "Women of the Office of U.S. Congressman Matt Gaetz," with no further details on who these "women" are beyond allegedly being female.

In the letter, the purported women say they felt "morally obligated" to defend Gaetz's character and actions.

"At no time has any one of us experienced or witnessed anything less than the utmost professionalism and respect," the nameless women said. "No hint of impropriety. No ounce of untruthfulness."

The signatories go on to say they reject the allegations against Gaetz "as false." Gaetz himself has repeatedly denied wrongdoing.

The letter's content also came under criticism for its frail defense of Gaetz, although much of Twitter was, understandably, fixated on the elusive female authors.

Where are the binders full of women when you need them? Marianne Dodson

Matt Gaetz associate is reportedly likely cooperating with prosecutors

2:57 p.m.
Matt Gaetz
Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Rep. Matt Gaetz's (R-Fla.) possible legal issues may have just gone from bad to worse.

Joel Greenberg, a former Florida tax commissioner and key figure in the probe examining whether Gaetz violated sex trafficking laws, is likely to strike a plea deal with federal prosecutors, CNN and Politico report. Such a deal could see him providing prosecutors with "key details" in their investigation, CNN notes.

"We believe this case will be a plea," assistant U.S. Attorney Roger Handberg reportedly said.

Prosecutors are examining whether Gaetz had a sexual relationship with a 17-year-old and broke sex trafficking laws. The Florida congressman in an op-ed earlier this week denied that he has "ever paid for sex," also saying he has "not slept with a 17-year-old" as "an adult man."

Greenberg, who has been hit with numerous charges, allegedly "met women through a website that connects people who are willing to go on dates in exchange for gifts and allowances, then introduced them to Mr. Gaetz, who along with Mr. Greenberg had sex with them," The New York Times reports.

With Greenberg possibly set to plead guilty, Gaetz's "legal peril" seemed to "increase sharply," Politico wrote. Asked on Thursday whether Gaetz should be concerned, Greenberg's attorney said, "I am sure Matt Gaetz is not feeling very comfortable today." Brendan Morrow

Biden calls for Congress to act on gun violence: 'Enough prayers. Time for some action.'

1:40 p.m.

President Biden on Thursday unveiled new planned executive actions to address gun violence in the United States, describing this "epidemic" as a "blemish on our character as a nation."

Biden while speaking in the Rose Garden discussed numerous "immediate, concrete actions" he's taking to address gun violence, while also urging additional action from Congress.

"Gun violence in this country is an epidemic, and it's an international embarrassment," Biden said.

The president said his administration will seek to "reign in the proliferation" of "ghost guns," homemade guns without serial numbers. The Justice Department will also produce a new annual report on firearms trafficking, and the administration will move to further regulate weapons with stabilizing braces, Biden said. The DOJ will additionally publish model "red flag" legislation to flag family members who shouldn't be allowed to purchase firearms, per NBC News.

Outside of these executive actions, Biden also called for "much more" action from Congress, including banning assault weapons and eliminating immunity for gun manufacturers, and he described the latter step as a top priority.

"They've offered plenty of thoughts and prayers, members of Congress," Biden said. "But they've passed not a single new federal law to reduce gun violence. Enough prayers. Time for some action."

The president argued against the notion that these actions infringe on the Second Amendment, saying "no amendment to the Constitution is absolute." He concluded his remarks by saying that "the idea that we have so many people dying every single day from gun violence in America is a blemish on our character as a nation."

House Democrats' background check bill that Biden called for the Senate to pass, Politico's Burgess Everett noted, "as of now doesn't have 50 votes," while Punchbowl News' Anna Palmer added that it's "hard to see an assault weapon ban making it through the House." Brendan Morrow

Former NFL player reportedly identified as suspect in South Carolina shooting

12:05 p.m.
Phillip Adams
AP Photo/Paul Sakuma

Former NFL player Phillip Adams has reportedly been identified as the suspect in a deadly shooting in South Carolina.

The former NFL star allegedly shot and killed five people in South Carolina and died by suicide on Thursday, The Associated Press reported, citing a source briefed on the investigation.

A prominent doctor, Dr. Robert Lesslie, was killed in the shooting, as was his wife and their two grandchildren and a man who was working at the home, officials said. A sixth person was also reportedly hospitalized with gunshot wounds. According to The Daily Beast, the shooting took place on Wednesday at Lesslie's home outside of Rock Hill, South Carolina, and the suspect was found following an eight-hour manhunt.

Adams, who had reportedly been treated by the doctor, played for six teams over five seasons in the NFL, including the New York Jets and the Atlanta Falcons. York County Sheriff’s Office’s spokesperson Trent Faris told the AP that Lesslie was "one of those people that everybody knows" in Rock Hill.

"It is impossible to imagine the grief that the extended Lesslie family must be feeling, including and especially their adult children," Rep. Ralph Norman (R-S.C.) said Thursday. "Please join me in lifting them up in prayers, and wrapping them in the same love and support they've shown many of us over the years." Brendan Morrow

John Boehner recalls Trump berating a staffer as an 'idiot' and shouting at him to 'f---ing listen!'

10:56 a.m.
John Boehner
Alex Wong/Getty Images

In another excerpt from his upcoming book, former House Speaker John Boehner writes that he'd "never seen anybody treat a staffer" like former President Donald Trump once did.

Boehner will release his memoir On the House next week, and on Thursday, Punchbowl News published an excerpt in which Boehner recalls once golfing with two insurance executives and Trump before he was elected president.

The former Republican leader says that as the group was getting ready to play, Trump asked a young staffer of Boehner's, who they called BJ, for the names of the two executives, and the staffer said, "I think they're Joe and Jeff." This turned out to not be correct, and when Trump and Boehner discovered they had been repeatedly calling the executives by the wrong names, the future president was allegedly quite upset.

"He marched over to BJ and got right in his face to the point that BJ might have had to take a step or two back," Boehner writes. "Then Trump shouted, 'What are you, some kind of idiot?' He pointed to the rest of our impromptu foursome. 'These guys’ names are Mike and David!'"

Boehner goes on to write that Trump shouted at the staffer, "You want to know how to remember somebody’s name? You f---ing LISTEN!" Though Boehner says that "we laughed about that at the time, and since," he adds that "I'd never seen anybody treat a staffer like that," and he suggests that there was "something dark" about this incident.

"This was real anger, over something very, very small," Boehner writes. "We had no idea then what that anger would do to our country."

The new excerpt from Boehner's book comes after The New York Times published quotes from it in which the former Republican leader rips into Trump, saying he incited a "bloody insurrection for nothing more than selfish reasons" while calling his election fraud claims "bulls---." Brendan Morrow

The Trump Organization has lawyered up for Manhattan D.A. investigation

8:37 a.m.
Trump family cuts the ribbon
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Former President Donald Trump's company has hired Ronald Fischetti, an experience criminal defense lawyer, to represent it in the broad criminal investigation underway by Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr's office, The Wall Street Journal reported Wednesday night. Fischetti, 84, and Trump Organization lawyer Alan Futerfas confirmed the hire, both telling the Journal they are pleased with the arrangement.

Vance's office is investigating potential bank, tax, and insurance fraud tied to Trump's properties in New York and Chicago. As the investigation heated up, Vance brought on a forensic accounting firm to go over Trump's tax and accounting records and hired former federal prosecutor Mark Pomerantz as special assistant district attorney. Fischetti and Pomerantz were law partners for about eight years in the 1980s. Pomerantz is "straight as an arrow," Fischetti told the Journal. "We are both professionals, so there won't be any problems."

People close to Trump and the Trump Organization reached out to several New York lawyers and alumni of the Manhattan D.A.'s office before landing on Fischetti, the Journal reports. "Many had a reputation for being aggressive advocates." Peter Weber

Caitlyn Jenner is reportedly receiving campaign advice from Brad Parscale

8:28 a.m.
Caitlyn Jenner
Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Caitlyn Jenner may be eyeing a California gubernatorial bid — and it looks like a former top Trump campaign official is helping out.

The reality TV star and former athlete has reportedly been exploring running for governor of California, and CNN reports she's "getting advice" about how to set up the possible campaign from Brad Parscale, who served as campaign manager for former President Donald Trump in 2020.

Parscale is "providing guidance" to Jenner on who to pick to fill roles in the potential campaign, The New York Times' Maggie Haberman reported. The two have reportedly known each other for several years, and Parscale is helping as a "friend" but isn't a paid adviser, according to CNN.

In July 2020, Parscale was replaced as Trump's 2020 campaign manager after a rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, drew a disappointingly small crowd, and he later stepped away from the campaign following an incident in which he was involuntarily detained by police after "threatening to harm himself," officials said.

Axios previously reported that Jenner was talking with political consultants and "actively" exploring a run for governor as California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) is set to face a recall election. She's reportedly also being assisted by Caroline Wren, who worked for a fundraising committee that raised money for Trump's 2020 campaign and helped organize a rally he addressed on Jan. 6 before the Capitol riot, per Axios.

Jenner is a Republican and has said she voted for Trump in the 2016 presidential election, although she later blasted him in a 2018 op-ed, saying the "trans community is being relentlessly attacked by this president" and that Trump "has shown no regard for an already marginalized and struggling community." Brendan Morrow

Israel may have already achieved COVID-19 herd immunity, experts say

7:12 a.m.
Israel vaccinates against COVID-19
Jack Guez/AFP/Getty Images

About 56 percent of Israel's 9.2 million citizens are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and another 15 percent have recovered from the disease, putting Israel squarely in herd immunity territory, Israeli public health experts tell the news and travel site Israel21c. Herd immunity, or the point at which enough people in a population have developed antibodies to a disease that non-immune people are protected, is estimated to kick in at about 65 percent to 70 percent with COVID-19, explained Dr. Eyal Leshem at Israel's Sheba Medical Center, the country's largest hospital.

"We're seeing a decline in the number of cases now despite the return to mass gatherings and schools following the third lockdown, because most of the people the infected person will meet are immune by now," Leshem said. Israel has an aggressive, very successful immunization program, but children aren't yet vaccinated and neither are all adults, so it isn't out of the woods entirely.

Currently, Israel is closed to most non-citizens, and when tourism resumes, "Israel is expected to be a very safe place for travelers because of our lower risk of transmission," Leshem told Israel21c. As long as travelers are fully vaccinated or test negative for the virus, tourism will have "a reasonable risk-benefit balance" for Israel, too, but "there are no magic tricks here," he added. "If unvaccinated people travel without full quarantine and testing, we will increase the risk of reintroducing the disease to Israel." Peter Weber

