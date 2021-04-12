indictments
Harvey Weinstein indicted on 11 sexual assault counts in California

5:17 p.m.
Harvey Weinstein
JOHANNES EISELE/AFP via Getty Images

Disgraced movie producer Harvey Weinstein, who is already serving more than 20 years in prison in New York, has been indicted on sexual assault charges in California.

Weinstein was indicted on 11 counts of sexual assault in Los Angeles County, the Los Angeles Times reported. The grand jury indictment reportedly upheld charges that Weinstein was previously facing in connection with the alleged assault of five women from 2004 through 2013.

This indictment was a "procedural move, meant to skip a preliminary hearing and hopefully preempt potential speedy-trial issues in Weinstein's case," the Times reported.

Weinstein on Monday appeared via video at a hearing focused on whether he should be extradited to California, with his lawyer Norman Effman asking for him to be arraigned virtually, Reuters reports. Effman cited numerous medical issues Weinstein needs treatment for, saying he is "almost technically blind at this point." Effman also said that Weinstein has had four teeth removed and suffers from sleep apnea, cardiac issues, and back issues, Variety reports, but according to The Associated Press, he said prosecutors have denied his requests to delay the extradition.

Weinstein attorney Mark Werksman also alleged that prosecutors "flubbed the paperwork" that they filed seeking his extradition, the Times reports. But The Hollywood Reporter writes that Weinstein's legal team ultimately "appeared resigned to their client eventually returning to California" to face the new charges, and Effman said during the hearing, "We're not trying to avoid what will happen in California."

The judge scheduled another hearing on the matter for April 30, according to Reuters. Weinstein is also currently appealing his rape conviction in New York. Brendan Morrow

Shooting at Knoxville high school leaves at least 1 person dead

6:25 p.m.
Austin-East Magnet High School in Knoxville, Tennessee.
AP Photo/Wade Payne

A male teenager was killed on Monday afternoon during a shooting at the Austin-East Magnet High School in Knoxville, Tennessee, the Knoxville Police Department told the Knoxville News Sentinel in an email.

A police officer was also wounded, and is now undergoing surgery after being shot in the hip, a person with knowledge of the matter told Knox News. That source also said one person has been detained in connection with the shooting. Officials have not publicly announced how many people were shot or their conditions.

Austin-East Magnet High School is now secure, Knox County Schools Superintendent Bob Thomas tweeted, and classes have been canceled for the next two days. In the last few months, four Knoxville teens have been shot and killed, including two Austin-East students. Catherine Garcia

Iran nuclear deal
Retired Navy admiral says U.S. looks either 'complicit' or 'ignorant' in Iran nuclear facility blackout

5:44 p.m.

While nothing is definitive, "all indications are pointing to the fact" that Israel was behind a cyberattack that knocked out power at Iran's Natanz uranium enrichment facility over the weekend, and retired United States Navy Adm. William McRaven finds the allegations "a little disturbing" given that the U.S. and other countries are currently trying to renegotiate the 2015 Iran nuclear deal.

"Frankly, I'm not exactly sure what it accomplishes," McRaven told CNN's Jake Tapper on Monday. "It's a little bit of a shot across the bow, but Natanz will only be down for maybe a week or so."

McRaven didn't sound too concerned about significant retribution from Iran, noting that Tehran doesn't often follow through on its threats, but he is worried about whether this could hamper efforts to strike an agreement. However, the blame shouldn't be placed squarely on Israel, McRaven suggested. Tapper asked him if he thought it was plausible Israel carried out the alleged "act of sabotage without informing the U.S. government, either before or after." That, indeed, "is the problem," McRaven responded. "It implies that [the U.S. was] either complicit or we were ignorant, and neither one of those is a good look for us," he said. Tim O'Donnell

Trump 2024?
Nikki Haley: 'I would not run' in 2024 if Trump does

5:11 p.m.

The consensus, even among his detractors, is that should former President Donald Trump decide to make another run at the White House in 2024, he'd be the favorite to win the GOP primary. Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley (R) didn't do much to dispel that notion Monday.

Haley is considered a potential 2024 candidate, but she told The Associated Press she won't enter the race if Trump launches another campaign, and was quick to say she'd support him if he did.

Haley, who served as Trump's ambassador to the United Nations for nearly two years, said she "had a great working relationship" with Trump and "appreciated the way he let me do my job." But some analysts think fear, rather than fond workplace memories, drove Haley's most recent answer.

Of course, neither Haley or Trump have announced they're running, and things could change significantly by the time a decision has to be made. But, for now, it seems Trump is still looming over what otherwise could be a wide open field. Tim O'Donnell

Daunte Wright shooting
Biden calls for 'peace and calm' in wake of Daunte Wright police shooting

3:34 p.m.

President Biden is calling for "peace and calm" in the aftermath of the officer-involved shooting of Daunte Wright in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, on Sunday.

Biden said he's seen the body camera footage of the incident, in which an officer shot and killed Wright, a 20-year-old Black man, during a traffic stop. Brooklyn Center Police Chief Tim Gannon earlier said it's his belief that the officer meant "to deploy their taser," but accidentally discharged their gun. The president, meanwhile, did not issue any individual judgment on the video, saying only that "I think we gotta wait and see what the investigation shows."

In the meantime, he urged potential protesters to do so peacefully, arguing that although "we do know that the anger, pain, and trauma that exists in the Black community and that environment is real," there is "absolutely no justification, none, for looting. No justification for violence." Tim O'Donnell

Daunte Wright shooting
Officer who fatally shot Daunte Wright intended to use Taser, police chief says

2:48 p.m.

The fatal officer-involved shooting of 20-year-old Daunte Wright appears to have been an accident, the Brooklyn Center Police Department says.

Brooklyn Center Police Chief Tim Gannon said in a Monday news conference that the officer who shot and killed Wright, a Black man, during a traffic stop in Minnesota on Sunday apparently meant to use their Taser but mistakenly fired a bullet, The New York Times reports.

"It is my belief that the officer had the intention to deploy their Taser, but instead shot Mr. Wright with a single bullet," Gannon said. "This appears to me, from what I viewed, and the officer's reaction and distress immediately after, that this was an accidental discharge that resulted in a tragic death of Mr. Wright."

Police also showed graphic body camera footage from the shooting, in which the officer can be heard shouting "Taser" and, after firing her gun, saying, "Holy s---. I just shot him."

Hundreds of demonstrators gathered on Sunday night to protest the shooting, which occurred in a suburb about 10 miles from where George Floyd was killed in 2020. Brooklyn Center Mayor Mike Elliott on Monday called for the officer's firing, per the Times, vowing that "we will get to the bottom of this" and "do all that is within our power to make sure that justice is done for Daunte Wright." Brendan Morrow

Afghan conflict
Taliban backs out of Afghan peace conference in Istanbul

1:28 p.m.
Afghanistan flag.
Alex Davidson/Getty Images

The Taliban said Monday that it will not take part in a peace conference with the Afghan government slated for Friday in Istanbul. "Our current position is that we can't participate in the conference," the Islamic group's spokesman Mohammad Naeem told Bloomberg in a text message. He did add, however, that future participation is still "under our consideration."

The two sides were expected to reach a political agreement in Istanbul that would kick off efforts to end Afghanistan's 20-year conflict. Per Bloomberg, the government "has prepared a draft peace agreement that has been subsumed within the framework of the U.S. offer" to replace President Ashraf Ghani's government with an interim government (although Ghani is opposed to stepping down). An immediate cease-fire is reportedly included in the proposal.

The U.S. helped facilitate the United Nations-led event, hoping it would clear the way for the withdrawal of American troops from Afghanistan ahead of a May 1 deadline set in a previous agreement with the Taliban. Delegates from the U.S., Russia, China, Iran, and Pakistan, were also scheduled to be at the conference, as well, Bloomberg notes. Read more at Bloomberg. Tim O'Donnell

royal farewell
Prince Harry pays tribute to grandfather Prince Philip, 'master of the barbecue' and 'legend of banter'

1:25 p.m.
Prince Harry and Prince Philip
Phil Walter/Getty Images

Prince Harry and Prince William are both paying tribute to their late grandfather Prince Philip ahead of his funeral this weekend, remembering him as an "extraordinary man" — and, evidently, a barbecuing king.

Harry and William released statements on Monday honoring their grandfather, who died on Friday at 99.

"My grandfather was a man of service, honor and great humor," Harry wrote. "He was authentically himself, with a seriously sharp wit, and could hold the attention of any room due to his charm — and also because you never knew what he might say next."

Harry went on to remember "my grandpa" as "master of the barbecue, legend of banter, and cheeky right 'til the end," also thanking him for "your service, your dedication to Granny, and for always being yourself."

Meanwhile, William in his statement honored Philip as someone whose "life was defined by service," writing that he feels "lucky" to have had his grandfather's "enduring presence well into my own adult life" and reflecting on Philip's "infectious sense of adventure as well as his mischievous sense of humor." William added, "My grandfather was an extraordinary man and part of an extraordinary generation."

Both William and Harry are set to attend Philip's funeral on Saturday, with Harry having now arrived in London from Los Angeles, according to Reuters. A spokesperson confirmed to BuzzFeed News that Harry is now quarantining at Frogmore Cottage ahead of the funeral. Meghan Markle, however, won't be in attendance after reportedly being advised against travel due to her pregnancy. Philip's funeral, The New York Times notes, will be Harry's first return visit to Britain since stepping back from the royal family. Brendan Morrow

