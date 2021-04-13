eulogies
Biden eulogizes 'hero' William Evans as late Capitol Police officer lies in honor in Rotunda

12:58 p.m.

President Biden on Tuesday eulogized the late Capitol Police office William "Billy" Evans as he lies in honor in the Capitol Rotunda.

Biden described Evans, who was killed in the line of duty earlier this month when a driver slammed into Evans and another officer in a suspected attack on the Capitol, as a "hero." During the "intimate" address, Biden spoke directly to Evans' wife and two young children, telling them their husband and father is "still with you."

The president said that although he didn't personally know Evans, he knew people like him growing up. "He was the one who always kept his word," Biden said. "If he said he'd be there, he'd be there. He was the one who ... wasn't capable of saying 'no' when you needed him."

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) also spoke, calling Evans a "martyr for our democracy." Tim O'Donnell

deadline
Biden to announce withdrawal of all U.S. troops from Afghanistan by Sept. 11

12:35 p.m.
Joe Biden
Amr Alfiky-Pool/Getty Images

President Biden is set to announce that all American troops will be withdrawn from Afghanistan by the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks this year, The Washington Post reports.

Biden will reportedly reveal the new deadline this week, which will come after he said last month that it would be "hard to meet" the May 1 withdrawal deadline set under former President Donald Trump and negotiated with the Taliban.

"It is not my intention to stay there for a long time," Biden said in March. "...We will leave. The question is when we leave."

Biden also said at the time he "can't picture" U.S. troops still being in Afghanistan in 2022.

The president is planning for a "phased withdrawal" from Afghanistan between now and September, the Post writes. CNN confirmed the news that the roughly 2,500 U.S. troops in Afghanistan will be withdrawn but noted it wasn't "immediately clear what will happen to several hundred U.S. special operations forces there."

But the Post quoted a source familiar with the deliberations as saying, "If we break the May 1st deadline negotiated by the previous administration with no clear plan to exit, we will be back at war with the Taliban, and that was not something President Biden believed was in the national interest." Brendan Morrow

the coronavirus crisis
White House says Johnson & Johnson pause won't affect federal vaccination plan

11:09 a.m.

The White House does not appear to be concerned about whether the Food and Drug Administration's recommendation to pause the use of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine may hinder its distribution strategy.

Jeff Zients, the White House coronavirus response coordinator, said in a statement Tuesday that because the Johnson & Johnson vaccine makes up only a small percentage of the recorded shots in the U.S., the federal plan should remain intact without any major hiccups. "Over the last few weeks, we have made available more than 25 million doses of Pfizer and Moderna [vaccines] each week ... This is more than enough supply to continue the current pace of 3 million shots per day, and meet [President Biden's] goal of 200 million shots by his 100th day in office," the statement said.

Johnson & Johnson appointments scheduled for the next several days have already been canceled, but Zients said the Biden administration is working with state and federal partners to reschedule those for a dose of Pfizer or Moderna.

While the math may hold up for the White House's goals, there are still other factors to consider, including whether the FDA's decision leads to any noticeable increase in vaccine hesitancy, regardless of which shots are available. Tim O'Donnell

Trump Train
John Boehner reveals he voted for Trump in 2020

11:05 a.m.
John Boehner
Mark Wilson/Getty Images

Former House Speaker John Boehner revealed that in the 2020 election, he voted for former President Donald Trump, whom he would later blast for inciting a "bloody insurrection."

Boehner has recently been promoting his new memoir On the House, and he told Time in an interview published Tuesday that he backed the former president for a second term last year, citing his Supreme Court picks and their agreement on policy issues.

"I voted for Donald Trump," Boehner said. "I thought that his policies, by and large, mirrored the policies that I believed in. I thought the choices for the Supreme Court were top notch. At the end of the day, who gets nominated to the federal courts is really the most important thing a president does."

The revelation came after Boehner didn't hold back against Trump in his book for his actions after the 2020 election, blasting the former president's "bulls---" election fraud claims and saying he "incited that bloody insurrection for nothing more than selfish reasons." Boehner also recounted a time when his staffer was berated by Trump during a golf outing before he became president, with Boehner writing that the incident revealed Trump's "real anger" and adding, "we had no idea then what that anger would do to our country."

Boehner also told Time he views Trump as a "product of the chaos we've seen in our political process over the last 10 or 12 years." But when asked if he wishes in retrospect that he had done more to push back on Trump's attempts to overturn the 2020 election, Boehner said he didn't feel the need to do so.

"I'm retired," Boehner said. "I try to stay out of the day-to-day rumble of politics. I really didn't need to speak up." Brendan Morrow

Opinion
Pausing the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is wildly irresponsible

10:38 a.m.
Author: Ryan Cooper
Ryan Cooper

Use of the Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine has been paused in multiple states after the Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control issued an advisory recommending they do so "out of an abundance of caution." The reason is a tiny handful of unusual blood clotting events — just six of them, to be precise, out of a total of 6.8 million doses administered in the United States thus far.

This is an incomprehensible decision. As Helen Branswell writes at STAT News, every single clotting event involved a woman aged between 18 and 48 with a condition called thrombocytopenia (or low blood platelets). It isn't even clear yet that the vaccine actually caused the clots — the background rate of this particular kind of clotting is about five per million people, per year.

Now, of course public health authorities should be vigilant about potential side effects, and they should inform the medical and scientific communities about any troubling data that comes up. It would be understandable to pause a treatment that was just a precaution for some rare disease. But we are still right in the middle of a deadly viral pandemic, and cases are increasing: up from about 55,000 per day in mid-March to 70,000 per day, thanks mainly to an exploding outbreak in Michigan. Deaths are falling, but still coming in at about 750 per day. COVID-19 is a serious disease, even for younger people — indeed, one of the common complications is dangerous blood clots.

It might be reasonable to recommend that women under 50, or anyone with thrombocytopenia, get one of the other vaccines while scientists try to figure out what is going on. But pausing all use of the J&J vaccine will certainly prevent many thousands of people from getting vaccinated so long as the pause lasts, and will likely do long-term damage to the reputation of all the vaccines. The anti-vaccine crowd on Fox News is going to to go nuts with this, spreading fear and paranoia and increasing the resistance of Republicans to vaccination. This decision is the opposite of caution. Ryan Cooper

the coronavirus crisis
Selena Gomez to host concert pushing for equitable COVID-19 vaccine distribution

10:11 a.m.
Selena Gomez
Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Selena Gomez is set to host a concert pushing for equitable COVID-19 vaccine distribution — and seeking to "reunite the world."

Global Citizen announced on Tuesday that Gomez will host "Vax Live: The Concert to Reunite the World," which will air on multiple networks next month and "aims to inspire vaccine confidence worldwide," as well as call on "world leaders to prioritize the equitable distribution" of COVID-19 vaccines around the world.

The concert will be pre-taped and take place at Los Angeles' SoFi Stadium, and it will feature performances from Jennifer Lopez, Eddie Vedder, Foo Fighters, J Balvin and H.E.R.

"This is a historic moment to encourage people around the world to take the COVID-19 vaccine when it becomes available to them, call on world leaders to share vaccine doses equitably and to bring people together for a night of music in a way that hasn't felt possible in the past year," Gomez said.

Global Citizen said it will be campaigning to support the vaccine-sharing program COVAX to ensure access to COVID-19 vaccines in low-income countries. It's also calling for donations from philanthropists and corporations to help vaccinate 27 million health care workers in poor countries and for the investment of $22 billion for getting two billion vaccine doses to these countries.

Global Citizen previously organized a "One World: Together at Home" concert near the start of the pandemic in April 2020, which was watched by over 20 million people in the U.S. and raised more than $120 million for COVID-19 relief. "Vax Live: The Concert to Reunite the World" is set to air on ABC, CBS, Fox, YouTube, and iHeartMedia stations on May 8. Brendan Morrow

the coronavirus crisis
Is the FDA overestimating the risks of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine?

10:05 a.m.

No one knows for sure yet whether the FDA made the right call in pausing the usage of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine, but the agency is already facing criticism for poor risk assessment and shortsightedness. Some state officials are worried the decision will increase vaccine hesitancy, regardless of which shot people are set to receive. "There's nothing we can do to restore confidence," one GOP state official told CBS News.

Nearly 7 million doses of the single-shot vaccine have been administered in the United States, and there are six reported cases of recipients developing a rare and severe type of blood clot. Dr. Megan Ranney, an emergency room physician and professor at Brown University, tweeted on Tuesday that a connection is "plausible," but even if it turns out to be real, she added, the risk is still far lower than the risk of developing a blood clot from a COVID-19 infection, which may be as high as 20 percent.

Blood clots are also a side effect of other medications, including birth control pills, writes Rebecca Wind, the communications director at the Guttmacher Institute, a think tank focused on sexual and reproductive health.

As Ranney put it, "science and medicine ... is full of weighing risks vs. benefits." She acknowledged there may be legitimate concerns about whether certain groups of people — perhaps younger women — should receive the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. But, overall, she argues the shot's benefits are too great to give up right now. Tim O'Donnell

Solving COVID
U.K. coronavirus strain no deadlier among hospitalized patients, study suggests

8:36 a.m.
Testing in England
Justin Tallis/AFP/Getty Images

The B.1.1.7 coronavirus variant first discovered in Britain spreads more easily that older strains, sending more people to the hospital, but it doesn't lead to more severe cases or higher rates of death once patients are hospitalized, a study published Monday in the journal The Lance Infectious Disease found.

"If you need hospitalization, you're not worse with this variant compared to the previous virus strain," said Eleni Nastouli, senior author of the paper and a clinical virologist and pediatrician at University College London. "Of course, if you're requiring hospital admission for COVID, that is a worry," she conceded. "But it's not more than the previous strain."

It has been clear for months that the B.1.1.7 variant is more contagious than earlier ones, and other researchers have found that it is deadlier overall. One of those researchers, Nicholas Davies at the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, told The Wall Street Journal the new study doesn't contradict the other ones. The current evidence points to the U.K. strain being "more likely to land you in the hospital," he said, but no likelier to have a bad outcome once you are hospitalized.

The study was conducted last fall, before a B.1.1.7-fueled surge overwhelmed British hospitals. Peter Weber

