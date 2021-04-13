pandemic babies
Meghan Markle reportedly goes on maternity leave next month

5:14 p.m.
Meghan with her first child, Archie.
Toby Melville - Pool/Getty Images

It's unclear exactly how Meghan Markle spends her days in sunny Montecito, California, when she isn't taking care of baby Archie, tending to her rescue chickens, and riling up the British royal family by simply existing. But according to "sources" who spoke with Page Six, the Duchess of Sussex is a "workaholic" who "doesn't stop." She'll finally be pumping the breaks, though, in May, when she reportedly plans to take "maternity leave" to give birth to her daughter. (Though Meghan and Harry have been private about their timeline, the rumor is that Archie's younger sister is expected sometime in June).

Markle — who co-founded the nonprofit Archewell and recently guest edited British Vogue — will have some free time more immediately, too, since she wasn't medically cleared to fly with Prince Harry the 12 hours to the U.K. for her grandfather-in-law's funeral. Hopefully she's spending this time to herself sleeping in and laying off those early morning emails. Jeva Lange

greater idaho
There's a movement to absorb parts of Oregon into Idaho — and Idaho lawmakers are listening

5:17 p.m.

Could Idaho absorb eastern and rural Oregon? The short answer is almost certainly not, although Idaho's state lawmakers, at least, are listening.

On Monday, representatives from a group called Move Oregon's Border for a Greater Idaho pitched their plan to expand Idaho's border so that the state would include much of Oregon, save for the northwestern region, to members of the Idaho House and Senate, The Associated Press reports.

Basically, the idea is that Oregon's politics and culture are too deeply divided to co-exist. The division lies between liberal-leaning Portland and its surrounding area, and the rest of the state, which is more conservative. The proposal would leave college towns like Eugene and Corvallis, which lie south of Portland, remaining in Oregon. Idaho is a deep red state, so some folks outside of Portland's orbit would rather link up with their neighbors.

Idaho's legislature was interested in the presentation, per AP, but in all likelihood the strategy has little going for it. Even if Idaho agreed, Oregon's legislature and the U.S. Congress would also to have sign off, both of which are long shots, to put it mildly.

The New York Times' Nicholas Kristof, an Oregonian, is definitely not a fan of the proposal, though he did joke that he'd be okay with an expansion if the roles flipped. Tim O'Donnell

love and marriage
Justin Bieber admits his first year of marriage was 'really tough'

5:16 p.m.
biebs
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber sure seem like couple goals today — though they've been endearingly honest about getting on each other's nerves at times.

In a new interview for GQ, though, Bieber, 27, admitted that "the first year of marriage was really tough … There was just a lack of trust. There was all these things that you don't want to admit to the person that you're with, because it's scary."

Bieber described himself as initially being a husband "on eggshells" when he got married at 24, but now "we're just creating these moments for us as a couple, as a family, that we're building these memories. And it's beautiful that we have that to look forward to."

As for kids? "Not this second, but we will eventually." Read more at GQ. Jeva Lange

survey says
New poll shows Americans like Nevada more than California

5:14 p.m.

The clearly completely objective ranking of every U.S. state according to Americans has been officially determined in a new poll, which should presumably prompt no arguments whatsoever.

The poll in question was released Tuesday by YouGov, and it showed how all 50 states plus Washington, D.C. are ranked according to Americans. This was determined by asking respondents to pick the "better" state in a series of matchups, so the ranking is based on how often a given state won in these head-to-head duels.

At the very top of the list was Hawaii, as it won 69 percent of its matchups. Colorado, Virginia, Nevada, North Carolina, Florida, Arizona, New York, Georgia, and Texas, rounded out the top ten in that order, with each of those states winning 58 percent of the time or more. They were followed by Maine and California, with the latter winning 57 percent of matchups.

Meanwhile, at the very bottom of the list was Washington, D.C., which lost the majority of its match-ups, though YouGov noted that it wasn't entirely clear whether it scored so poorly in part just because it isn't actually a state. The lowest-ranked states were Alabama and Mississippi, both of which won 38 percent of their match-ups, though New Jersey, Arkansas, Iowa, and Indiana were in that ballpark, too.

"Panelists did not provide context for their choices," YouGov said, which may very well have been a major missed opportunity to spark even more anger on Twitter than the list itself. Check out the ranking, and either lament or take a victory lap over your state's placement, below. Brendan Morrow

Afghan conflict
Biden faces GOP backlash after reports of Afghanistan decision

2:51 p.m.

GOP lawmakers aren't thrilled that President Biden is reportedly expected to announce that a full troop withdrawal from Afghanistan will take place by Sept. 11, 2021.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) called it a "grave mistake," while Sen. Jim Inhofe (R-Okla.) said it's a "reckless and dangerous decision," arguing that while "no wants a forever war ... I've consistently said any withdrawal must be conditions-based." (A Biden official said Tuesday that the withdrawal won't be conditional.)

A few other Republican senators got their shots in, as well. Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.), for one, didn't hold back, describing a full withdrawal as "dumber than dirt." He maintained that at the very least a "residual counterterrorism" force should remain as an "insurance policy against [the] rise of radical Islam in Afghanistan." Sen. Joni Ernst (R-Iowa) questioned the target date, which doubles as the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks. "I think a random withdrawal just because you're celebrating an anniversary is not the right decision," she said, per Fox News.

Not everyone was so harsh. Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) left the door open, saying that "If we're ready to go, I'll be be supportive," but adding "If we're not ready to go, I'll be making that very clear." Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas), on the other hand, simply said he's happy the troops are presumably "coming home."

Then there's Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.), who also isn't a huge fan of Biden's reported new strategy, except on the basis that it's too late. He urged the White House to stick to the May 1 deadline, which was set in an agreement between the Trump administration and the Taliban, though he did concede that it's "better late than never." Tim O'Donnell

the coronavirus crisis
Fauci calls Johnson & Johnson pause a 'very strong argument' for the safety of COVID-19 vaccines

2:23 p.m.
Dr. Anthony Fauci
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Dr. Anthony Fauci on Tuesday addressed the FDA and the CDC's decision to recommend a pause of Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine, arguing the move was not made "too quickly" and ultimately shows "how seriously we take safety."

Fauci, President Biden's chief medical adviser, at a White House press conference spoke about the health agencies' recommendation that use of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine be paused while officials look into six blood clotting cases. He stressed that "this is a very rare event" given that 6.8 million doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine have been administered in the United States, though he argued that officials weren't "pulling the trigger too quickly" with the pause.

"This is an unusual occurrence of a serious, adverse event that you want to make sure, before you go forward, you investigate it thoroughly, and that's exactly what they're doing," Fauci said. "They're pausing so that they can look at it more carefully."

The move to pause the Johnson & Johnson vaccine over such a rare occurrence prompted some criticism, though, as well as concerns that it could lead to greater vaccine hesitancy. But Fauci argued it should only make Americans more confident in the process.

"The fact that a pause was done I think just is a testimony to how seriously we take safety, and why we have an FDA and a CDC that looks at this very carefully and hopefully will resolve it pretty soon, within days to weeks," Fauci said. "...So I think it's a very strong argument for safety, actually."

Fauci also stressed that there have been "no red flag signals" from the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines even though they have already been administered to tens of millions of Americans, which shows that "you're dealing with a really safe vaccine." Brendan Morrow

trump speaks
Trump skewers FDA's Johnson & Johnson decision — then casually invents conspiracy theory blaming Pfizer

1:46 p.m.

Former President Donald Trump released a statement Tuesday criticizing the Food and Drug Administration's recommendation to pause the use of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine, baselessly suggesting the decision was politically motivated.

"The results of this vaccine have been extraordinary, but now it's [sic] reputation will be permanently challenged," Trump said. He then floated, without any evidence, that the FDA may have been playing favorites. "[The FDA] should not be able to do such damage for possibly political reasons, or maybe because their friends at Pfizer have suggested it," he said. He also didn't lose an opportunity to bring up his favorite subject: his loss in the 2020 presidential election, which he has blamed on everyone from the Supreme Court to other Republican politicians to the pharmaceutical companies that worked with his administration to craft a vaccine. "Remember, it was the FDA working with Pfizer, who announced the vaccine approval two days after the 2020 presidential election," he said in his Tuesday statement.

He then finished off the statement by boasting about vaccine development under his administration, and called for the Johnson & Johnson shot to be back in action quickly. Tim O'Donnell

eulogies
Biden eulogizes 'hero' William Evans as late Capitol Police officer lies in honor in Rotunda

12:58 p.m.

President Biden on Tuesday eulogized the late Capitol Police office William "Billy" Evans as he lies in honor in the Capitol Rotunda.

Biden described Evans, who was killed in the line of duty earlier this month when a driver slammed into Evans and another officer in a suspected attack on the Capitol, as a "hero." During the "intimate" address, Biden spoke directly to Evans' wife and two young children, telling them their husband and father is "still with you."

The president said that although he didn't personally know Evans, he knew people like him growing up. "He was the one who always kept his word," Biden said. "If he said he'd be there, he'd be there. He was the one who ... wasn't capable of saying 'no' when you needed him."

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) also spoke, calling Evans a "martyr for our democracy." Tim O'Donnell

