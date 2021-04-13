gaetz investigation
Report: Gaetz associate has been cooperating with federal investigators since last year

8:25 p.m.
Rep. Matt Gaetz.
Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Joel Greenberg, the former tax collector for Seminole County, Florida, has been providing information about the conduct of Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) to federal investigators since last year, two people with knowledge of the matter told The New York Times on Tuesday.

In late March, the Times reported that Gaetz, 38, was the subject of a Department of Justice probe into whether he had sex with a 17-year-old girl and paid for her to travel out of state with him. The Times says the inquiry stemmed from an investigation into Greenberg, who has been charged with sex trafficking of a minor, stalking, and bribery.

People familiar with the matter told the Times that once Greenberg realized how much evidence the government had on him, he determined that in order to get leniency, he would need to start cooperating, and shared with investigators that he and Gaetz gave cash and gifts to women in exchange for sex.

During a hearing last week, Greenberg's lawyer and a federal prosecutor told the judge it's likely Greenberg will plead guilty sometime in the next few weeks. Following the hearing, Greenberg's attorney, Fritz Scheller, said, "I'm sure Matt Gaetz is not feeling very comfortable today." Gaetz spokesman Harlan Hill told the Times Gaetz "has never paid for sex" and proposed that Greenberg is "trying to ensnare innocent people in his troubles." Catherine Garcia

Derek Chauvin murder trial
Defense expert says Chauvin was justified in pinning Floyd to the ground

6:59 p.m.
Barry Brodd.
Court TV via AP, Pool

After nearly two weeks, the prosecution on Tuesday morning rested its case against former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin, and the defense began calling its witnesses, including a former police trainer who said Chauvin was justified in using a prone restraint against George Floyd.

Chauvin, a 45-year-old white man and 19-year police veteran, is facing murder and manslaughter charges in the death of Floyd, a 46-year-old unarmed Black man who died while being arrested on suspicion of using a fake $20 bill. A bystander recorded the arrest, and the video shows Chauvin with his knee on Floyd's neck for more than nine minutes.

The prosecution called to the stand several use-of-force experts, police officers, and Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo to testify about Chauvin's actions during the arrest, with Arradondo saying he "absolutely" violated department policy, adding, "that is not what we teach."

One of the first witnesses the defense called on Tuesday, former police trainer Barry Brodd, testified that Floyd was resisting officers, and as such, Chauvin was justified in using a prone restraint. Officer Peter Chang, who responded to the scene of Floyd's arrest, also testified that the crowd gathered nearby was "very aggressive," and he was "concerned for the officers' safety, too."

The defense argument is that Floyd's underlying heart disease and the fentanyl and methamphetamine in his system led to his death, not having Chauvin's knee on his neck for more than nine minutes. Several prosecution witnesses testified earlier in the trial that Floyd died due to low oxygen levels, with cardiology expert Dr. Jonathan Rich asserting that it was "truly the prone restraint and positional restraints that led to his asphyxiation." Catherine Garcia

book promotion
John Boehner gets some free book promotion from his rival Ted Cruz

6:00 p.m.

Former House Speaker John Boehner (R-Ohio) really doesn't like Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas), a fact he made quite clear in his new book, On the House. Still, he probably doesn't mind the fact that his rival gave the publication some free promotion on Tuesday.

Cruz tweeted that someone dropped off a signed copy of the book at his office, seemingly as a prank, and he posted what is most likely a tongue-in-cheek picture of it sitting prominently in "the appropriate place" — the fireplace. Who says politicians don't have a sense of humor? Tim O'Donnell

greater idaho
There's a movement to absorb parts of Oregon into Idaho — and Idaho lawmakers are listening

5:17 p.m.

Could Idaho absorb eastern and rural Oregon? The short answer is almost certainly not, although Idaho's state lawmakers, at least, are listening.

On Monday, representatives from a group called Move Oregon's Border for a Greater Idaho pitched their plan to expand Idaho's border so that the state would include much of Oregon, save for the northwestern region, to members of the Idaho House and Senate, The Associated Press reports.

Basically, the idea is that Oregon's politics and culture are too deeply divided to co-exist. The division lies between liberal-leaning Portland and its surrounding area, and the rest of the state, which is more conservative. The proposal would leave college towns like Eugene and Corvallis, which lie south of Portland, remaining in Oregon. Idaho is a deep red state, so some folks outside of Portland's orbit would rather link up with their neighbors.

Idaho's legislature was interested in the presentation, per AP, but in all likelihood the strategy has little going for it. Even if Idaho agreed, Oregon's legislature and the U.S. Congress would also to have sign off, both of which are long shots, to put it mildly.

The New York Times' Nicholas Kristof, an Oregonian, is definitely not a fan of the proposal, though he did joke that he'd be okay with an expansion if the roles flipped. Tim O'Donnell

love and marriage
Justin Bieber admits his first year of marriage was 'really tough'

5:16 p.m.
biebs
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber sure seem like couple goals today — though they've been endearingly honest about getting on each other's nerves at times.

In a new interview for GQ, though, Bieber, 27, admitted that "the first year of marriage was really tough … There was just a lack of trust. There was all these things that you don't want to admit to the person that you're with, because it's scary."

Bieber described himself as initially being a husband "on eggshells" when he got married at 24, but now "we're just creating these moments for us as a couple, as a family, that we're building these memories. And it's beautiful that we have that to look forward to."

As for kids? "Not this second, but we will eventually." Read more at GQ. Jeva Lange

pandemic babies
Meghan Markle reportedly goes on maternity leave next month

5:14 p.m.
Meghan with her first child, Archie.
Toby Melville - Pool/Getty Images

It's unclear exactly how Meghan Markle spends her days in sunny Montecito, California, when she isn't taking care of baby Archie, tending to her rescue chickens, and riling up the British royal family by simply existing. But according to "sources" who spoke with Page Six, the Duchess of Sussex is a "workaholic" who "doesn't stop." She'll finally be pumping the breaks, though, in May, when she reportedly plans to take "maternity leave" to give birth to her daughter. (Though Meghan and Harry have been private about their timeline, the rumor is that Archie's younger sister is expected sometime in June).

Markle — who co-founded the nonprofit Archewell and recently guest edited British Vogue — will have some free time more immediately, too, since she wasn't medically cleared to fly with Prince Harry the 12 hours to the U.K. for her grandfather-in-law's funeral. Hopefully she's spending this time to herself sleeping in and laying off those early morning emails. Jeva Lange

survey says
New poll shows Americans like Nevada more than California

5:14 p.m.

The clearly completely objective ranking of every U.S. state according to Americans has been officially determined in a new poll, which should presumably prompt no arguments whatsoever.

The poll in question was released Tuesday by YouGov, and it showed how all 50 states plus Washington, D.C. are ranked according to Americans. This was determined by asking respondents to pick the "better" state in a series of matchups, so the ranking is based on how often a given state won in these head-to-head duels.

At the very top of the list was Hawaii, as it won 69 percent of its matchups. Colorado, Virginia, Nevada, North Carolina, Florida, Arizona, New York, Georgia, and Texas, rounded out the top ten in that order, with each of those states winning 58 percent of the time or more. They were followed by Maine and California, with the latter winning 57 percent of matchups.

Meanwhile, at the very bottom of the list was Washington, D.C., which lost the majority of its match-ups, though YouGov noted that it wasn't entirely clear whether it scored so poorly in part just because it isn't actually a state. The lowest-ranked states were Alabama and Mississippi, both of which won 38 percent of their match-ups, though New Jersey, Arkansas, Iowa, and Indiana were in that ballpark, too.

"Panelists did not provide context for their choices," YouGov said, which may very well have been a major missed opportunity to spark even more anger on Twitter than the list itself. Check out the ranking, and either lament or take a victory lap over your state's placement, below. Brendan Morrow

Afghan conflict
Biden faces GOP backlash after reports of Afghanistan decision

2:51 p.m.

GOP lawmakers aren't thrilled that President Biden is reportedly expected to announce that a full troop withdrawal from Afghanistan will take place by Sept. 11, 2021.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) called it a "grave mistake," while Sen. Jim Inhofe (R-Okla.) said it's a "reckless and dangerous decision," arguing that while "no wants a forever war ... I've consistently said any withdrawal must be conditions-based." (A Biden official said Tuesday that the withdrawal won't be conditional.)

A few other Republican senators got their shots in, as well. Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.), for one, didn't hold back, describing a full withdrawal as "dumber than dirt." He maintained that at the very least a "residual counterterrorism" force should remain as an "insurance policy against [the] rise of radical Islam in Afghanistan." Sen. Joni Ernst (R-Iowa) questioned the target date, which doubles as the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks. "I think a random withdrawal just because you're celebrating an anniversary is not the right decision," she said, per Fox News.

Not everyone was so harsh. Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) left the door open, saying that "If we're ready to go, I'll be be supportive," but adding "If we're not ready to go, I'll be making that very clear." Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas), on the other hand, simply said he's happy the troops are presumably "coming home."

Then there's Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.), who also isn't a huge fan of Biden's reported new strategy, except on the basis that it's too late. He urged the White House to stick to the May 1 deadline, which was set in an agreement between the Trump administration and the Taliban, though he did concede that it's "better late than never." Tim O'Donnell

