More than half of Republican voters back Biden's Afghanistan withdrawal plan, poll finds

President Biden's plan to withdraw all American troops from Afghanistan by or before Sept. 11, 2021, has its critics among Republicans in the halls of Congress, but Republican voters are mostly on board.

A Morning Consult poll released Wednesday found that the strategy is widely popular in the United States (overwhelmingly so among Democrats), and that 52 percent of Republican voters are in favor of it, compared to just 33 percent who oppose.

.@POTUS decision to pull all U.S. troops out of Afghanistan by 9/11 is very popular, per @cameron_easley, including among half of Republican voters. https://t.co/cNIpgLvy8g pic.twitter.com/ByVnTf6Qus — Eli Yokley (@eyokley) April 21, 2021

The reason, it seems, is pretty simple: Americans just want troops to come home safely after two decades of conflict. The major counterargument to Biden's decision is that the absence of U.S. forces will allow the Taliban to regain control over Afghanistan, which, in turn, would provide an opening for terrorist groups to re-establish themselves, presenting a threat to the U.S. and its allies, both at home and abroad. But that stance doesn't appear to be resonating with Americans.

Noteworthy bit in our polling about Afghanistan: Most voters aren't buying the arguments from the traditional foreign policy establishment about needing to keep American forces in Afghanistan to maintain U.S. interests – they just want out. https://t.co/cNIpgLvy8g pic.twitter.com/wk5IkY4e17 — Eli Yokley (@eyokley) April 21, 2021

The Morning Consult poll was conducted between April 16-19 among 1,992 registered voters. The margin of error is 2 percentage points. Read more at Morning Consult. Tim O'Donnell