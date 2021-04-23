Russell Crowe declares 'I shall be Zeus' in Thor: Love and Thunder

Russell Crowe apparently hasn't taken a blood oath swearing him to absolute secrecy like the rest of the Marvel cast, as he just casually dropped some juicy Thor information.

The actor revealed during a radio appearance that he's playing Zeus in the upcoming movie Thor: Love and Thunder, offhandedly mentioning as the interview ended, "Now, I'm gonna get on my bicycle, I'm gonna ride up to Disney-Fox studios ... and round about 9:15, I shall be Zeus," per Entertainment Weekly.

We already knew Crowe would be popping up in the next Thor outing set for a 2022 release, though there hadn't been confirmation on the exact role. When reporting on his addition to the cast last month, Deadline wrote that "the hope was to surprise fans with this fun cameo when the film was released." Welp, so much for that!

Crowe also noted in his interview that he was getting ready for his "last day of Zeus-ing about." Wait, is it too late to make that the name of the movie? Brendan Morrow