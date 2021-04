Before launching into his joint address to Congress on Wednesday night, President Biden recognized Vice President Kamala Harris, who was seated behind him.

As he introduced her, Biden noted that it was the first time an American president had uttered the words "madam vice president" at such a time and place, marking yet another first for Harris. The historic moment was greeted with a round of applause from the socially-distanced lawmakers in the audience.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) was seated next to Harris, and while the congresswoman herself is no stranger to being in that position, it was the first time two women were on the stage during a president's address to Congress. Watch the clip below. Tim O'Donnell