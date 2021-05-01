North Korea-U.S. Relations
Edit

Obama not spared as Biden administration subtly criticizes previous North Korea strategies

11:25 a.m.
North Korean flag.
SAZALI AHMAD/AFP via Getty Images

The Biden administration has completed its review of North Korea policy, the White House announced Friday, and going forward they don't seem too keen on taking their cues from previous administrations, including former President Barack Obama's.

"Our policy will not focus on achieving a grand bargain, nor will it rely on strategic patience," White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said Friday, referring to the nuclear negotiation strategies espoused by the Trump and Obama administration, respectively. The "goal remains the complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula, with the clear understanding that the efforts of the past four administrations have not achieved this objective," Psaki added.

Psaki said the U.S. will instead deploy a "calibrated, practical approach that is open to and will explore diplomacy," hinting Biden could wind up meeting face-to-face with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un at some point, though not until after negotiators iron out some form of a deal. The details might sound vague, but a senior administration official broke it down for The Washington Post, saying that "if the Trump administration was everything for everything, Obama was nothing for nothing." Biden's plan, the official said, is "somewhere in the middle." Read more at ABC News and Reuters. Tim O'Donnell

the coronavirus crisis
Edit

India records 400,000 COVID-19 cases for first time as surge worsens

10:55 a.m.
Coronavirus testing line in India.
SANJAY KANOJIA/AFP via Getty Images)

India surpassed 400,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases in a 24-hour period for the first time on Saturday, marking yet another global daily infection record. The country recorded 3,523 deaths during the same span, which experts believe to be an undercount, Al Jazeera reports. Additionally, a fire broke out in a COVID-19 hospital ward in western India, reportedly killing 16 patients and two staff members.

As the surge worsens, several countries, including the United States, have restricted travel from India. The U.S., which has also been delivering pandemic-related supplies to the country, will officially implement the travel ban on May 4 "in light of extraordinarily high COVID-19 caseloads and multiple variants circulating" there, the White House confirmed Friday. The policy won't apply to American citizens, lawful permanent residents, or others with exemptions, nor will it apply to humanitarian workers.

The White House said the administration was taking this step based on advice from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, though former Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Scott Gottlieb told CNBC on Friday that the move likely won't affect the U.S.'s coronavirus trajectory, which he's generally optimistic about. "It's probably going to do more harm to India than any good that it attributes to us," Gottlieb said, adding that a highly contagious variant first identified in India is already circulating in the U.S. and "the best way to reduce the risk of that variant is, frankly, to get more Americans vaccinated ... not restricting travel at this point." Read more at Al Jazeera and CNBC. Tim O'Donnell

d.c. statehood?
Edit

D.C. statehood activist says Manchin's opposition shows 'flimsy' understanding of the Constitution

8:19 a.m.
Joe Manchin.
OLIVER CONTRERAS/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.V.) on Friday said he opposes unilateral action by Congress to make Washington, D.C., a state. Instead, Congress "should propose a constitutional amendment and let the people of America vote," the centrist Democrat told West Virginia's MetroNews in a radio interview.

Stasha Rhodes, the campaign director for the pro-statehood group 51 for 51, pushed back against Manchin's comments, arguing that other states, including his own West Virginia, achieved their status through the legislative process. "No member of the Senate should deny voting rights to 700,000 mostly Black and brown Washingtonians based on a flimsy understanding of the Constitution and American history," Rhodes said.

But Manchin, citing legal scholars, said that D.C. differs from other situations because of the 23rd Amendment, which in 1961 gave the district Electoral College votes and U.S. citizens residing there the right to vote in presidential elections. Therefore, Manchin's opinion suggests that lawmakers at the time specifically opted not to make D.C. a state, complicating its path to that status.

Ultimately, Manchin's opposition probably doesn't change the trajectory of the movement to grant D.C. statehood in the near future, given that there is little, if any, chance enough Republican senators would cross the aisle and back a bill passed by the House in April. But the announcement is still viewed as a momentum killer for advocates of the issue, Politico reports, because even if Democrats eventually got rid of the filibuster, they would not have the 50 votes (plus Vice President Kamala Harris' tiebreaker) required. A few other Democrats remain undecided on the D.C. statehood, as well. Read more at Politico and NBC News. Tim O'Donnell

posh kicks only
Edit

Victoria Beckham expresses deep relief over not being forced to wear Justin Bieber's gifted Crocs

April 30, 2021
posh
KARIM JAAFAR/AFP via Getty Images

Victoria Beckham, who once recoiled in horror at the mere thought of being photographed by the paparazzi while wearing flats, will not be putting the lavender Crocs sent to her by noted Croc lover Justin Bieber anywhere near her feet.

That didn't stop the high-heel-wearing icon from polling her fans about if she should wear the shoes, though: "This is so kind," she said in her Instagram Stories, revealing, to absolutely no one's surprise, that "I've never worn a pair of Crocs."

The "no" option barely won the poll, with 57 percent. "Well that was close!" a clearly relieved Beckham wrote as a follow up. "I think I'd rather die but thank you anyway @justinbieber."

Read more at Harper's Bazaar and Vogue. Jeva Lange

destiny's newborn
Edit

Destiny's Child watched Kelly Rowland give birth over Zoom

April 30, 2021
dc
Christopher Polk/Getty Images

We've all been on Zoom calls that feel painfully laborious, but Kelly Rowland's second son, Noah Jon, gave a whole new meaning to "Zoombombing" when he was born on a video call between Rowland and her Destiny's Child "sisters" Beyoncé and Michelle Williams.

"We had our family join [the birth] on Zoom," Rowland told People. "They were able to see Noah come into the world. It was beautiful."

Beyoncé's mother Tina Knowles and Rowland's mother-in-law were also on the call. "Being able to share space with Michelle and Bey is truly a gift," Rowland later told Entertainment Tonight, adding: "I'm just so grateful for them and they are a highlight of my life. Not professionally, but our friendship and our sisterhood — you're going to make me cry."

Read more at People and Entertainment Tonight. Jeva Lange

manson allegations
Edit

Marilyn Manson sued by Game of Thrones' Esmé Bianco for alleged sexual assault and human trafficking

April 30, 2021
Marilyn Manson
Kevin Winter/Getty Images

After coming forward with sexual abuse allegations against rock star Marilyn Manson, Game of Thrones star Esmé Bianco is taking him to court.

Bianco on Friday filed a lawsuit against Manson, accusing him of rape and sexual battery, Rolling Stone reports. The actress, who played Ros on Game of Thrones, also alleges that Manson violated human trafficking laws when he brought her to Los Angeles from London to star in projects that were never made or released.

Bianco first leveled her allegations against Manson earlier this year, accusing him of physically and sexually abusing her during their relationship. The lawsuit alleges Manson, whose real name is Brian Warner, "used drugs, force, and threats of force to coerce sexual acts from Ms. Bianco on multiple occasions" and accuses him of raping her, groping her in public, and "spanking, biting, cutting, and whipping Ms. Bianco's buttocks, breasts, and genitals" without consent.

In one incident, Manson allegedly locked Bianco in a bedroom, "tied her to a prayer kneeler, and beat her with a whip that Mr. Warner said was utilized by the Nazis" and "electrocuted her." The lawsuit alleges he also once chased her "around the apartment with an ax," cut her "with a Nazi knife during sex," and kept her "awake for days at a time and then would lock her out of the apartment overnight."

Additionally, Manson is accused of having "employed fraud" by bringing Bianco to the U.S. based on the promise of "work opportunities that never appeared while inserting himself in her visa process" so that he could "control Ms. Bianco by threatening to withdraw support if she displeased him."

Numerous other women have also come forward with abuse allegations against Manson, including Westworld star Evan Rachel Wood, who alleged in February that he "horrifically abused me for years." Manson has denied the allegations and said that "my intimate relationships have always been entirely consensual with like-minded partners." Brendan Morrow

charged
Edit

19 Kids and Counting's Josh Duggar hit with child pornography charges

April 30, 2021
Josh Duggar
Washington County Sheriff’s Office via Getty Images

Former reality TV star Josh Duggar has pleaded not guilty to charges of receiving and possessing child pornography.

Duggar, who starred on the TLC reality series 19 Kids and Counting, was arrested on Thursday in Arkansas, and prosecutors said Friday he allegedly "used the internet to download child sexual abuse material" and possessed material that "depicts the sexual abuse of children under the age of 12." He faces up to 20 years in prison and up to $250,000 in fines for each count, the United States Attorney's Office for the Western District of Arkansas said.

Making his first appearance in court on Friday through Zoom, Duggar pleaded not guilty to the charges, according to BuzzFeed News.

19 Kids and Counting, the reality show revolving around Duggar's family, was canceled by TLC in 2015 after it came to light that Duggar allegedly molested young girls including his sisters when he was a teenager. "I acted inexcusably for which I am extremely sorry and deeply regret," Duggar said at the time. His attorneys said Friday "we intend to defend this case aggressively and thoroughly." Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar, Josh's parents, in a statement to Us Weekly said the "accusations brought against Joshua today are very serious" and that "it is our prayer that the truth, no matter what it is, will come to light."

According to TMZ, Duggar's trial is scheduled for July. Brendan Morrow

Voting Rights
Edit

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis denies systemic racism exists. Critics say his state's new voting law is a clear example.

April 30, 2021

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) says the idea that the U.S. has systemic policies that perpetuate racism is absolute "horse manure."

While speaking to Fox News' Laura Ingraham at a governors' town hall event on Thursday night, DeSantis was asked about systemic racism, which Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.) discussed in his rebuttal to President Biden's speech to Congress. Scott declared "America is not a racist country," an increasingly hot topic as politicians disagree "over the pervasiveness of non-obvious racism within systems," writes The Washington Post.

DeSantis' position in the debate is obviously clear, as he called the notion of systemic racism "a bunch of horse manure." But the timing of his comments was conspicuous, as earlier that same day, Florida's Republican-led legislature passed new rules on voting that Black lawmakers said would make it harder for millions of voters, especially people of color, to cast ballots. DeSantis said "of course" he'll sign the bill into law.

"Give me a break," DeSantis told Ingraham, arguing that because "we've had people that have been able to succeed" the system must be fine. However, the latest voting law, which restricts voting by mail and ballot drop boxes, has been criticized as an example of systemic racism in that it deepens longstanding discrepancies between voting access for white voters and nonwhite voters — Florida state Rep. Omari Hardy (D) called the bill "the revival of Jim Crow in this state, whether the sponsors admit it or not."

See More Speed Reads
The Week Logo
® 2021 The Week Publications Inc., All rights reserved.