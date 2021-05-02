Special Elections
GOP's Susan Wright advances to runoff in Texas special election to fill late husband's seat

8:15 a.m.
Texas flag.
Republican Susan Wright on Saturday night advanced to a runoff in a Texas special congressional election to fill the House seat of her late husband, former Rep. Ron Wright (R-Tex.), who was battling lung cancer and was diagnosed with COVID-19 before he died in February.

It's still not clear who Wright will face in the runoff, with fellow Republican Jake Ellzey narrowly leading Democrat Jana Lynne Sanchez with nearly all the votes in Texas' 6th Congressional District counted, NPR reports.

As CNN notes, the election provides an early look at the future of the GOP as the party settles on a path forward in the wake of former President Donald Trump's tumultuous four years in the White House. Wright, who focused much of her campaign on her husband's legacy, embraced Trump's endorsement and wound up reeling in 19 percent of the vote to lead the field.

Trump actually saw his support in the district drop in the 2020 presidential election, CNN writes, but only one Republican candidate in the crowded field, Michael Wood, campaigned on an anti-Trump message. He received just 3 percent of the vote. Read more at NPR and CNN. Tim O'Donnell

welcome home
Watch astronauts splash down to Earth safely aboard SpaceX Crew Dragon

7:36 a.m.

SpaceX's Crew Dragon Resilience, carrying four astronauts back to Earth from the International Space Station, splashed down safely just before 3 a.m. ET on Sunday morning off the coast of Panama City, Florida. It was the first nighttime splashdown for NASA astronauts since the return of Apollo 8 in 1968.

NASA's Michael Hopkins, Victor Glover, and Shannon Walker and Soichi Noguchi of Japan's JAXA are reportedly in "in great shape and great spirits" after spending 168 days orbiting Earth. "For those of you enrolled in our frequent flier program, you have earned 68 million miles on this voyage," Michael Heiman, a SpaceX mission control official, joked. "We'll take those miles. Are they transferable?" Hopkins replied.

With their landing the crew successfully completed the first round-trip operational mission for NASA led by a private company. "I'd just like to say quite frankly, you all are changing the world," Hopkins said as SpaceX personnel prepared to open the side hatch of the capsule.

SpaceX and NASA now have regularly scheduled human shuttles to and from space, The Wall Street Journal notes. Read more at The New York Times and The Wall Street Journal. Tim O'Donnell

Kentucky Derby
Medina Spirit wins Kentucky Derby giving trainer Bob Baffert a record 7th victory

May 1, 2021

Medina Spirit won the 147th Kentucky Derby in Louisville on Sunday, edging out Mandaloun in the final stretch of the first leg of the Triple Crown.

The win was an historic one for Medina Spirit's trainer trainer Bob Baffert, who is now the sport's sole record-holder with seven career Kentucky Derby victories, surpassing Ben Jones who won six between 1938 and 1952. Baffert trained the 2020 winner, Authentic, as well, giving him back-to-back Derby wins for the first time. Meanwhile, jockey John Velazquez, who rode Authentic last year, captured his fourth Derby win.

Medina Spirit had the sixth highest odds in the field at 12/1. The favorite, Essential Quality, finished fourth, behind Medina Spirit, Mandaloun, and Hot Rod Charlie. Tim O'Donnell

Rest in peace
Academy Award winner Olympia Dukakis dies at 89

May 1, 2021

Olympia Dukakis, the Academy Award-winning actress, died Saturday at her home in New York City, her representative Allison Levy confirmed. Dukakis was 89. Levy did not specify the cause of death, though her brother, Apollo Dukakis, wrote on Facebook that his sister passed away "after many months of failing health."

Dukakis won her Best Supporting Actress Oscar in 1988 for her performance in the 1987 romantic comedy Moonstruck alongside Cher, who played her onscreen daughter (Cher also won an Oscar for her role).

The same year as Dukakis' victory, her cousin, former Massachusetts Gov. Michael Dukakis, was the Democratic Party's presidential nominee. She referred to 1988 as the "year of the Dukakii," though her cousin ultimately lost to George H.W. Bush.

Before Moonstruck, Dukakis had already had a decades-long stage career, and she later earned three Emmy nominations for her television work. Tim O'Donnell

intra-GOP war
GOP lawmakers reportedly think Liz Cheney 'may go down' in a new leadership vote

May 1, 2021

Earlier this year, Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) easily staved off an effort by some members of the House GOP to remove her from her leadership position because of her decision to vote to impeach former President Donald Trump. Now, though, even some of her colleagues who backed her aren't sure they'd do the same thing again.

When asked about him, which is not infrequently, Cheney has never refrained from criticizing Trump, which one anonymous GOP lawmaker said shows she's "completely out of synch with the majority of our conference," The Hill reports. "As we're focused on unifying the Republican conference and our mission to win back the majority, she is focused on the past and proving a point. She is alienating herself from the conference, and I have to imagine if she doesn't resign there will be a new vote in the near future and the result will be lopsided in the opposite direction of what it was before."

Another GOP lawmaker told The Hill that Cheney "may go down in a second vote." But the congresswoman certainly still has support. "If a prerequisite for leading our conference is continuing to lie to our voters, then Liz is not the best fit," Rep. Anthony Gonzalez (R-Ohio) said Friday in defense of his colleague. "Liz isn't going to lie to people. Liz is going to say what she believes. She's going to stand on principle." Read more at The Hill. Tim O'Donnell

new york mayoral race
Andrew Yang's nonprofit used metric that disadvantaged applicants from historically Black colleges, records show

May 1, 2021
Andrew Yang.
While New York City mayoral candidate Andrew Yang was still running things at Venture for America, the nonprofit he founded, he "failed to recruit many participants of color," The New York Times reports.

While the Times investigation doesn't reveal specific demographic breakdowns of acceptance rates for the program, which trains recent graduates and young professionals to work at startups in cities across the United States, it did shed a light on some of the built-in challenges in the application process. Ivy League graduates had a leg up thanks to a system that gave applicants a score based on their alma mater. At the same, "internal records show the rubric ended up classifying virtually all the country's historically Black colleges in the lowest tier" even if they ranked higher than other colleges and universities in the annual rankings released by U.S. News and World Report, the Times reports.

After Yang left in 2017, former employees told the Times, Venture for America dumped the metric. Read more at The New York Times. Tim O'Donnell

afghanistan
U.S. launches airstrike in response to failed Taliban rocket attack on day formal withdrawal begins

May 1, 2021

As U.S. and NATO forces began their formal withdrawal from Afghanistan on Saturday, violence broke out in multiple parts of the country, including near a base that's home to remaining U.S. soldiers. The incidents appear to signal the challenges that likely lay ahead during the transition period.

On Friday, the evening before the launch of the final withdrawal phase, which is set to end by or before Sept. 11, 2021, a truck bomb exploded outside of a guesthouse in Pul-e-Alam in Logar Province, killing at least 27 people. No one has claimed responsibility for the attack, but the Afghan government blames the Taliban. If that was indeed the case, The New York Times writes, then "it would be the most overt signal yet that the deal the Americans reached with the group" last year "is off." The Taliban has never ceased with attacks and assassinations, but Friday night's bombing "appeared to represent a shift in tactics," the Times notes.

The Taliban has accused the U.S. of violating the agreement — which originally marked May 1 as the final deadline — with Biden's extension, though multiple spokesmen for the group said Saturday that leaders are still deciding how to respond.

Elsewhere on Friday, Taliban insurgents overran an Afghan army base and captured 25 soldiers, while U.S. military spokesman Col. Sonny Leggett tweeted that Kandahar Airfield, one of the bases where a small contingent of U.S. and NATO soldiers remain, "received ineffective firing" on Saturday. There were no injuries or damages. The U.S. military then responded to the rocket attack with an airstrike on a Taliban position, CNN reports. Tim O'Donnell

North Korea-U.S. Relations
Obama not spared as Biden administration subtly criticizes previous North Korea strategies

May 1, 2021
North Korean flag.
The Biden administration has completed its review of North Korea policy, the White House announced Friday, and going forward they don't seem too keen on taking their cues from previous administrations, including former President Barack Obama's.

"Our policy will not focus on achieving a grand bargain, nor will it rely on strategic patience," White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said Friday, referring to the nuclear negotiation strategies espoused by the Trump and Obama administration, respectively. The "goal remains the complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula, with the clear understanding that the efforts of the past four administrations have not achieved this objective," Psaki added.

Psaki said the U.S. will instead deploy a "calibrated, practical approach that is open to and will explore diplomacy," hinting Biden could wind up meeting face-to-face with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un at some point, though not until after negotiators iron out some form of a deal. The details might sound vague, but a senior administration official broke it down for The Washington Post, saying that "if the Trump administration was everything for everything, Obama was nothing for nothing." Biden's plan, the official said, is "somewhere in the middle." Read more at ABC News and Reuters. Tim O'Donnell

