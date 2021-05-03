Germany announces bust of 'one of the world's biggest child pornography darknet platforms'

German prosecutors announced Monday that they have dismantled the child pornography platform "Boystown" and arrested three alleged site administrators and one extremely active German user. With more than 400,000 registered members, "Boystown" was "one of the world's biggest child pornography darknet platforms," prosecutors said.
Prosecutors in Frankfurt and Germany's Federal Criminal Police Office said the three German administrators were arrested in mid-April. Police then shut down the platform. The unidentified alleged site administrators — aged 40, 49, 58 — helped pedophiles spread child pornography while evading law enforcement, prosecutors say, and the site included "images of most severe sexual abuse of toddlers" among other vile pornography. The 58-year-old administrator was arrested in Paraguay and the 64-year-old super-user from Hamburg allegedly uploaded more than 3,500 posts to the site.
The bust stemmed from a multinational investigation involving Europol, the Netherlands, Sweden, Australia, the U.S., and Canada. Peter Weber
The COVID-19 vaccines are "the end result of the world's greatest scientists working around the clock to save countless lives, immortalized in a card we'll all definitely lose in a month," John Oliver said on Sunday's Last Week Tonight. The terrifying outbreak in India is another reminder that this pandemic isn't over, "and obviously the world should be doing everything it can to help India right now, but our best way out of this mess long-term is clearly vaccines."
The good news for America is there's a lot of vaccine available and more than half of U.S. adults have gotten at least one dose, Oliver said. The bad news is it takes at least 70 percent vaccination to reach herd immunity and "a worrying amount of people are holding off on getting the free COVID vaccine," even though "these vaccines could save not just your life but the lives of people around you." He explained to a fictional Baltimore resident named Mike why he should ignore Joe Rogan and go get vaccinated, now. "Tonight let's talk about the COVID vaccines," he said: "Why people are hesitant, what their worries are, and how they might be reassured."
No group is "uniformly vaccine-hesitant," but one reason some conservatives are is "scrunched-face fear baboon" Tucker Carlson and his ilk, Oliver said. "And the problem is when people like Tucker raise questions without bothering to answer them, there is a lot of misinformation out there for people to then stumble on," put out by anti-vaccine groups eager to convince people that no one has answers. He spent the rest of the piece clearing up some of the biggest vaccine myths and misinformation.
"The key thing to remember is that no side effect of the vaccine is worse than the alternative, COVID, a disease that has killed over 500,000 people in the U.S. alone while, once again, to date the vaccine has been proven to kill exactly zero," Oliver said. "It is more than natural to have questions, but there are reassuring answers out there." The truth is, he said, "I'm not going to being able to convince the people in your life who are hesitant. The person with the best chance of doing that is you." Don't show those people this video or "dismiss or judge them for having doubts," Oliver said, just take what you've learned and "try as hard as you can." Peter Weber
A few weeks before a mob forced its way into the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 to disrupt or stop the formal tally of President Biden's electoral victory, a group of far-right protesters breached the Oregon Capitol in Salem. And State Rep. Mike Nearman (R) let them in, according to security footage obtained by The Oregonian and Oregon Public Broadcasting in January. Marion County District Attorney Paige Clarkson announced Friday that Nearman will face criminal charges for "unlawfully and knowingly" opening the door for rioters on Dec. 21 "with intent to obtain a benefit or to harm another."
The surveillance video shows that Nearman, one of the most conservative members of the Oregon Legislature, exited the Capitol through a side door near where the far-right group had gathered to protest COVID-19 safety measures as the House was in session. Two protesters rushed in and waved in fellow demonstrators, and Nearman "promptly walked around the building and entered on the opposite side," OPB reports. State and Salem police arrived and managed to push out the rioters, who tried to fight their way back in, eventually forcing back police with bear mace.
"Oregon State Police and Salem police contained the raucous crowd, some of whom were armed with guns, to a vestibule of the Capitol and ultimately removed them from the building," The Oregonian reports. At least five people involved in the breach and property damage were arrested, and "at least three people who participated in the Salem protest went on to participate in the attack on the U.S. Capitol," OBP reports.
After the video's release, Nearman was stripped of all committee assignments, relieved of his building pass, billed $2,700 for damages, and urged to resign by Oregon House Speaker Tina Kotek (D). Nearman, 57, has now been charged with two misdemeanors, for first-degree official misconduct and second-degree criminal trespass. He is scheduled to appear in court on May 11, and if he does not, a warrant will be issued for his arrest, court documents show.
Kotek and House Majority Leader Barbara Smith (D) repeated their calls for his resignation Friday. Republicans in the Legislature have mostly kept silent on Nearman's conduct, but House Republican Leader Christine Drazan said in January that she will support the results of a criminal investigation. "State legislators are the voices of their community," Drazan told The Washington Post on Saturday. "They are not above the law." Peter Weber
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) held huge rallies in West Bengal state this spring in a hard-fought race to unseat its chief minister, Mamata Banerjee. Banerjee won handily. After votes were counted Sunday, her All India Trinamool Congress party won 213 of the 292 seats up for grab in the state, according to the Election Commission of India. The BJP won 77 and two went to other parties. Modi congratulated his rival on her victory Sunday night.
Modi's BJP won in northeastern Assam state and, in alliance with regional parties, in the federally controlled territory of Puducherry, but lost in two southern states, Kerala and Tamil Nadu.
The elections were held through March and April, as India's COVID-19 pandemic started spiraling out of control. India recorded a record 3,689 new deaths Sunday and 392,488 new infections, down from Saturday's pandemic-high 401,993 new infections. Both the death and infection numbers are believed to be much higher than the official tallies. In Kolkata, West Bengal's capital, half of all people tested for COVID-19 now test positive.
Indian Medical Association national vice president Navjot Dahiya last week called Modi a "super-spreader" for holding the large election rallies in West Bengal and allowing a Hindu religious festival to take place with no restrictions. The Madras High Court in Tamil Nadu also excoriated the Election Commission last week for allowing packed campaign rallies in the middle of the pandemic. "Your institution is singularly responsible for the second wave of COVID-19," Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee wrote for the court. "Your officers should be booked on murder charges probably."
Modi's government is "battling a public backlash on their mishandling of the COVID pandemic," political commentator Arati Jerath told The New York Times, but political analyst Nilanjan Mukhopadhyay cautioned that the loss in West Bengal will have to be studied to determine what role the BJP's coronavirus response played. "The BJP started running out of steam as the pandemic spread," he told The Associated Press. "The verdict in West Bengal state will definitely weaken Modi's position," but nobody's sure just how much. Peter Weber
The man, who asked to remain anonymous, told the beauty school staff that his wife is losing her eyesight and keeps burning herself with a curling iron. He wanted to start doing her hair, but didn't know where to begin — and was hoping they could give him some tips and tricks. Over the course of an hour, a student used a mannequin to show the man how to use a curling iron, as well as how to apply mascara.
Director Carrie Hannah told SWNS that during the lesson, he pulled pictures of his wife out of his wallet and talked about how "beautiful she has always been and how talented she was with skill set of typing over 100 words a minute when she was working." It was "very brave" of him to come in and ask for help, Hannah said, and the team was "touched by his devotion."
The man has since returned to the school with his wife to thank everyone, and Hannah said the couple is "impressed with his new professional skills, and her hair is looking great." Catherine Garcia
Los Angeles County, once a hot spot in the COVID-19 pandemic, reported zero new coronavirus-related deaths on Sunday and 313 new cases. County health officials said it's likely the actual numbers were higher due to weekend reporting delays, but by all available metrics Los Angeles and California overall are successfully containing the coronavirus.
Public health experts attribute L.A.'s declining numbers in part to the low rate of vaccine hesitancy in California, the Los Angeles Times reports; 46.8 percent of L.A. County's 10 million residents are at least partially vaccinated and 31.5 percent are fully vaccinated. Since the pandemic began, the county has recorded more than 1.2 million COVID-19 cases and 23,915 deaths, according to a tally by the Times.
On Saturday, L.A. County health officials said infections are now at the lowest levels since the pandemic began, and if the daily rate remains below 2 new cases per 100,000 residents this week, most Los Angeles businesses will be able to reopen indoor operations under California's lowest restrictions tier. Peter Weber
The Biden administration inherited "a totally broken" immigration system, Secretary of State Antony Blinken told 60 Minutes in an interview that aired Sunday night, and it's now working to repair it.
In March, more than 170,000 migrants were taken into U.S. custody — the highest number in two decades — and CBS's Norah O'Donnell asked Blinken if any of President Biden's policies are to blame.
"No," he responded. "What we're seeing is indeed a surge of people to the border. We've seen that in the past. But we inherited a totally broken system. Broken intentionally. And it takes time to fix it, and by the way, our message is very clear: 'Don't come. The border is not open. You won't get in.' But we have to understand what is motivating so many people to do this. And it is usually desperation."
O'Donnell pushed back, saying Biden has used executive authority to slow down deportations and allow more asylum seekers into the U.S. These aren't contributing factors, Blinken replied, because "we're focused when it comes to people coming to making sure that children, unaccompanied minors, are treated humanely and according to law."
Traffickers are telling migrants that "the border's open," Blinken continued, but "it's not." Children are the exception because "it is the right thing to do. We are not going to abide the notion that children are kept in a precarious, dangerous situation. That is unacceptable." Catherine Garcia
Secretary of State Antony Blinken told 60 Minutesin an interview that aired Sunday that the U.S. is not trying to "contain China, to hold it back, to keep it down," but rather uphold the "rules-based order that China is posing a challenge to. Anyone who poses a challenge to that order, we're going to stand up and defend it."
China, Blinken said, is "the one country in the world that has the military, economic, diplomatic capacity to undermine or challenge the rules-based order that we care so much about and are determined to defend." When asked by CBS's Norah O'Donnell if he's ever seen China be "so assertive or aggressive militarily," Blinken said no, and over the last few years, he's witnessed China acting "more repressively at home and more aggressively abroad. That is a fact."
China, which has the world's largest navy, has three new warships patrolling the South China Sea and is flying jets over the western Pacific Ocean. O'Donnell asked Blinken if he believes the U.S. is heading toward a military confrontation with China. "I think it's profoundly against the interests of both China and the United States to get to that point, or even head in that direction," he replied.
Blinken was on the line during President Biden's first phone call with Chinese President Xi Jinping, and said Biden "made clear that in a number of areas we have real concerns about the actions that China has taken, and that includes in the economic area and ... the theft of intellectual property." O'Donnell brought up estimates that China's gross domestic product could surpass the U.S. as early as 2028, and Blinken said that even if China becomes the world's wealthiest country, that won't necessarily translate to it becoming the world's most powerful.
"A lot depends on how it uses that wealth," he continued. "It has an aging population. It has significant environmental problems. ... But here's the way I think about it, writ large: If we're talking about what really makes the wealth of a nation, fundamentally it's its human resources and the ability of any one country to maximize their potential. That's the challenge for us, it's the challenge for China. I think we're in a much better place to maximize that — that human potential — than any country on Earth, if we're smart about it." Catherine Garcia