Prince Harry calls for 'fair distribution' of COVID-19 vaccine 'to every corner of the world'

Prince Harry made an appearance at Global Citizen's COVID-19 vaccine concert on Sunday to urge an "unprecedented commitment to our shared humanity."
The Duke of Sussex spoke at the "Vax Live" concert that was held in Los Angeles to push for the "equitable distribution of COVID-19 vaccines," and he called for collective action toward this goal.
"The vaccine must be distributed to everyone, everyone," Harry said. "We cannot rest, or truly recover, until there is fair distribution to every corner of the world. The mission in front of us is one in which we cannot afford to fail at."
Harry went on to say that the "virus does not respect borders and access to the vaccine cannot be determined by geography" but instead "must be accepted as a basic right for all and that is our starting point," Peoplereports.
"We must look beyond ourselves with empathy and compassion for those we know, and those we don't," Harry added. "We need to lift up all of humanity and make sure that no person or community is left behind."
The concert came at a time when India is grappling with a major COVID-19 surge, and the Duke of Sussex said that "we stand in solidarity with the millions of families across India who are battling a devastating second wave." Harry received an "electric reception and standing ovation" at the event, The Hollywood Reporter's Chris Gardner wrote.
The Vax Live concert was hosted by Selena Gomez and featured performances from artists including Jennifer Lopez. Global Citizen says it surpassed its goal of securing 10 million COVID-19 vaccine doses "to help the world's most marginalized communities and health care workers access the vaccine." After being taped on Sunday, the Vax Live concert is set to air on May 8. Brendan Morrow
Well, he’s here! Los Angeles LOVES Prince Harry tonight — he gets electric reception and standing ovation as he steps out on the biggest stage since moving down the road in Montecito. #VaxLivepic.twitter.com/ewzqZ7WnYz
When will the United States reach herd immunity to COVID-19? Experts now say it might not — but that doesn't mean the virus has to remain a "society disrupter."
That's according to a new report in The New York Times, which says there is now a "widespread consensus among scientists and public health experts" that in the U.S., the "herd immunity threshold is not attainable — at least not in the foreseeable future, and perhaps not ever."
The report explains that while experts once thought the U.S. may be able to reach this threshold when 60 to 70 percent of the population had immunity to COVID-19, it's now believed reaching 80 percent or more may actually be required due to the spread of the more transmissible B.1.1.7 variant. This level may be out of reach, experts say, in part due to vaccine hesitancy.
These experts think that COVID-19 may continue circulating in the United States for years, the Times reports, but that vaccines can help turn it into a "manageable threat" that could be "seasonal, like the flu, and affect mostly the young and healthy."
"The virus is unlikely to go away,” Emory University in Atlanta evolutionary biologist Rustom Antia told the Times. "But we want to do all we can to check that it's likely to become a mild infection."
Epidemiologist Marc Lipsitch also explained to the Timesthat by protecting those most at risk, COVID-19 can be turned "from a society disrupter to a regular infectious disease," while evolutionary biologist Carl Bergstrom said that a "very sensible target" would be getting "to a point where we have just really sporadic little flare-ups."
Dr. Anthony Fauci, President Biden's chief medical adviser, acknowledged to the Times there's been a change in thinking on this among experts but noted that putting aside the "mystical level of herd immunity," if "you vaccinate enough people, the infections are going to go down." Read more at The New York Times. Brendan Morrow
On Monday, a judge will begin hearing arguments in the highly-anticipated trial between Apple and Epic Games, the maker of the popular game Fortnite.
The conflict stems from an August incident, when Epic Games added a direct payment mechanism to Fortnite, bypassing Apple's requirement that its app makers and customers process all payments through Apple's system, which collects a 30 percent fee. Apple's App Store removed Fortnite for violating its terms, and Epic Games announced its antitrust lawsuit almost immediately afterward, citing "yet another example of Apple flexing its enormous power in order to impose unreasonable restraints and unlawfully maintain its 100 percent monopoly over the iOS In-App Payment Processing Market."
The trial, which is expected to last about three weeks, will involve both Epic's founder and CEO Tim Sweeney and Apple CEO Tim Cook taking the stand, The Washington Post reports. The result of the legal challenge "could remake the future of the digital economy," CNN writes. Jeva Lange
Michael Flynn, the short-tenured national security adviser hired, fired, then pardoned by former President Donald Trump, appeared at a rally in South Carolina on Sunday to support pro-Trump attorney Lin Wood's bid to oust South Carolina GOP Chairman Drew McKissick on May 15. Flynn led the Wood supporters, gathered at the Honkytonk Saloon in Ladson, in reciting the Pledge of Allegiance, after urging everyone to take off their hats and place their hands over their hearts. Then Flynn botched the pledge.
Michael Flynn this afternoon was called up to lead the Pledge of Allegiance at Lin Wood’s rally AND HE FORGOT THE WORDS!!! What kind of “Patriot” General doesn’t know the Pledge! pic.twitter.com/1jNQFxdsL8
Wood attacked not only McKissick, a longtime conservative activist who led the state GOP to gains in November's election, but also Sens. Lindsey Graham (R) and Tim Scott (R) and former Gov. Nikki Haley, Trump's United Nations ambassador and a potential 2024 presidential candidate, The Post and Courier reports. His main complaint was that they did not publicly back Trump's false claim that he actually won the November election, not Biden. While McKissick "went around celebrating how the elite establishment had done so well in South Carolina," Wood said, he fought to overturn Biden's victory in court.
"We are not going to accept this RINO [Republicans in Name Only] crowd, these Republicans that have been stabbing — they've been stabbing Trump in the back, they've been stabbing you in the back," Flynn said.
McKissick does not seem particularly worried about the challenge from Wood, who said he legally moved to South Carolina from Georgia earlier this year. Wood is a "carpetbagging RINO" who is "so far up in bizarro land, he couldn't find his way out with a flashlight and a map," McKissick said.
But Wood's fealty to the lie that Trump won the election appears to put him the Republican mainstream. In fact, rejecting the 2020 results "has increasingly become an unofficial litmus test for acceptance in the Republican Party," The Washington Post reports. Since the Jan. 6 siege of the U.S. Capitol, "Republicans from Congress to statehouses to local party organizations have fervently embraced the falsehood." A CNN poll on Friday found that 70 percent of Republicans say Biden did not legitimately win enough votes to become president, while only 23 percent of Republicans acknowledge that he won legitimately. Peter Weber
German prosecutors announced Monday that they have dismantled the child pornography platform "Boystown" and arrested three alleged site administrators and one extremely active German user. With more than 400,000 registered members, "Boystown" was "one of the world's biggest child pornography darknet platforms," prosecutors said.
Prosecutors in Frankfurt and Germany's Federal Criminal Police Office said the three German administrators were arrested in mid-April. Police then shut down the platform. The unidentified alleged site administrators — aged 40, 49, 58 — helped pedophiles spread child pornography while evading law enforcement, prosecutors say, and the site included "images of most severe sexual abuse of toddlers" among other vile pornography. The 58-year-old administrator was arrested in Paraguay and the 64-year-old super-user from Hamburg allegedly uploaded more than 3,500 posts to the site.
The bust stemmed from a multinational investigation involving Europol, the Netherlands, Sweden, Australia, the U.S., and Canada. Peter Weber
The COVID-19 vaccines are "the end result of the world's greatest scientists working around the clock to save countless lives, immortalized in a card we'll all definitely lose in a month," John Oliver said on Sunday's Last Week Tonight. The terrifying outbreak in India is another reminder that this pandemic isn't over, "and obviously the world should be doing everything it can to help India right now, but our best way out of this mess long-term is clearly vaccines."
The good news for America is there's a lot of vaccine available and more than half of U.S. adults have gotten at least one dose, Oliver said. The bad news is it takes at least 70 percent vaccination to reach herd immunity and "a worrying amount of people are holding off on getting the free COVID vaccine," even though "these vaccines could save not just your life but the lives of people around you." He explained to a fictional Baltimore resident named Mike why he should ignore Joe Rogan and go get vaccinated, now. "Tonight let's talk about the COVID vaccines," he said: "Why people are hesitant, what their worries are, and how they might be reassured."
No group is "uniformly vaccine-hesitant," but one reason some conservatives are is "scrunched-face fear baboon" Tucker Carlson and his ilk, Oliver said. "And the problem is when people like Tucker raise questions without bothering to answer them, there is a lot of misinformation out there for people to then stumble on," put out by anti-vaccine groups eager to convince people that no one has answers. He spent the rest of the piece clearing up some of the biggest vaccine myths and misinformation.
"The key thing to remember is that no side effect of the vaccine is worse than the alternative, COVID, a disease that has killed over 500,000 people in the U.S. alone while, once again, to date the vaccine has been proven to kill exactly zero," Oliver said. "It is more than natural to have questions, but there are reassuring answers out there." The truth is, he said, "I'm not going to being able to convince the people in your life who are hesitant. The person with the best chance of doing that is you." Don't show those people this video or "dismiss or judge them for having doubts," Oliver said, just take what you've learned and "try as hard as you can." Peter Weber
A few weeks before a mob forced its way into the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 to disrupt or stop the formal tally of President Biden's electoral victory, a group of far-right protesters breached the Oregon Capitol in Salem. And State Rep. Mike Nearman (R) let them in, according to security footage obtained by The Oregonian and Oregon Public Broadcasting in January. Marion County District Attorney Paige Clarkson announced Friday that Nearman will face criminal charges for "unlawfully and knowingly" opening the door for rioters on Dec. 21 "with intent to obtain a benefit or to harm another."
The surveillance video shows that Nearman, one of the most conservative members of the Oregon Legislature, exited the Capitol through a side door near where the far-right group had gathered to protest COVID-19 safety measures as the House was in session. Two protesters rushed in and waved in fellow demonstrators, and Nearman "promptly walked around the building and entered on the opposite side," OPB reports. State and Salem police arrived and managed to push out the rioters, who tried to fight their way back in, eventually forcing back police with bear mace.
"Oregon State Police and Salem police contained the raucous crowd, some of whom were armed with guns, to a vestibule of the Capitol and ultimately removed them from the building," The Oregonian reports. At least five people involved in the breach and property damage were arrested, and "at least three people who participated in the Salem protest went on to participate in the attack on the U.S. Capitol," OBP reports.
After the video's release, Nearman was stripped of all committee assignments, relieved of his building pass, billed $2,700 for damages, and urged to resign by Oregon House Speaker Tina Kotek (D). Nearman, 57, has now been charged with two misdemeanors, for first-degree official misconduct and second-degree criminal trespass. He is scheduled to appear in court on May 11, and if he does not, a warrant will be issued for his arrest, court documents show.
Kotek and House Majority Leader Barbara Smith (D) repeated their calls for his resignation Friday. Republicans in the Legislature have mostly kept silent on Nearman's conduct, but House Republican Leader Christine Drazan said in January that she will support the results of a criminal investigation. "State legislators are the voices of their community," Drazan told The Washington Post on Saturday. "They are not above the law." Peter Weber
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) held huge rallies in West Bengal state this spring in a hard-fought race to unseat its chief minister, Mamata Banerjee. Banerjee won handily. After votes were counted Sunday, her All India Trinamool Congress party won 213 of the 292 seats up for grab in the state, according to the Election Commission of India. The BJP won 77 and two went to other parties. Modi congratulated his rival on her victory Sunday night.
Modi's BJP won in northeastern Assam state and, in alliance with regional parties, in the federally controlled territory of Puducherry, but lost in two southern states, Kerala and Tamil Nadu.
The elections were held through March and April, as India's COVID-19 pandemic started spiraling out of control. India recorded a record 3,689 new deaths Sunday and 392,488 new infections, down from Saturday's pandemic-high 401,993 new infections. Both the death and infection numbers are believed to be much higher than the official tallies. In Kolkata, West Bengal's capital, half of all people tested for COVID-19 now test positive.
Indian Medical Association national vice president Navjot Dahiya last week called Modi a "super-spreader" for holding the large election rallies in West Bengal and allowing a Hindu religious festival to take place with no restrictions. The Madras High Court in Tamil Nadu also excoriated the Election Commission last week for allowing packed campaign rallies in the middle of the pandemic. "Your institution is singularly responsible for the second wave of COVID-19," Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee wrote for the court. "Your officers should be booked on murder charges probably."
Modi's government is "battling a public backlash on their mishandling of the COVID pandemic," political commentator Arati Jerath told The New York Times, but political analyst Nilanjan Mukhopadhyay cautioned that the loss in West Bengal will have to be studied to determine what role the BJP's coronavirus response played. "The BJP started running out of steam as the pandemic spread," he told The Associated Press. "The verdict in West Bengal state will definitely weaken Modi's position," but nobody's sure just how much. Peter Weber