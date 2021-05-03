Timothée Chalamet is co-hosting the Met Gala

Timothée Chalamet will reportedly co-host thée Met Gala in September, despite the choice seeming to go aggressively against this year's theme of "American Independence."

Complaints about that terrible and unseasonable theme aside: While Chalamet is, yes, technically American in that he has dual citizenship with France and was born in New York City, he is far more recognizable for playing angsty Italian youths, emo French monarchs, and aristocratic heirs to the planet Caladan.

Chalamet's preferred brands on the red carpet also tend to be European, like Alexander McQueen (British), Haider Ackermann (French), Prada (Italian) — and let's not forget that bedazzled Louis Vuitton don't-call-it-a-harness that he wore to the 2019 Golden Globes, and was decidedly Parisian. Though that's not to suggest that Timmy can't rock a pair of good ol' American overalls if he tries.

Jeva Lange