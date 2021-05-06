Courteney Cox hated dancing in that fountain from Friends

Could the Friends cast have been any more miserable in that fountain?

Courteney Cox spoke with Ellen DeGeneres on Thursday about filming the famous opening credits sequence for Friends, describing it as not a particularly enjoyable experience.

"We were in that fountain for a long time," she said. "Somebody thought that would just be really fun, and let me tell you what happens: it's not fun to be dancing in a fountain for hours and hours."

The shots of the cast in the fountain apparently took so long to get, Cox recalled Matthew Perry declaring, "Can't remember a time that I wasn't in this fountain." Good luck forgetting that every time you catch a rerun from now on. It must have felt like they were in there for a day, a week, a month, or even a year.