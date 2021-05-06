no drama
New York Times slammed over covering a fake Billie Eilish 'controversy'

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Journalists and fans are furious with The New York Times after the publication ran a story about a "fake controversy" concerning Billie Eilish's recent photoshoot for the cover of British Vogue, Mediaite reports.

In the pictures, Eilish, 19, "eschew[ed] her trademark oversized silhouette in favor of a series of form-fitting catsuits and corset-inspired looks styled with pieces from designers such as Gucci, Alexander McQueen, Valentino, and Burberry," CNN explains. The Times reported that some fans "felt betrayed" by Eilish's new style, but "the entire thing hinges on one person (bot?) who didn't like it: a Twitter user with 3 followers who joined the platform in December and has only tweeted in English once," Vice News correspondent Roberto Aram Ferdman tweeted.

Don't let it bother you, Billie — you looked lovely. Read more at Mediaite. Jeva Lange

Elon Musk's SpaceX launches keep getting mistaken for alien invasions

Britta Pedersen-Pool/Getty Images

Elon Musk "terrified Los Angelenos" on Wednesday night by accidentally making them think that the Earth was being invaded by aliens, according to TMZ.

It all started when Musk's SpaceX launched satellites on Wednesday afternoon; by the evening "they were still in low orbit, and they were still clustered together so we call this like the Starlink train," astronomer James Davenport said. But the chain of lights in the sky could've startled unsuspecting earthlings: "Elon just made me think I was about to die thank you starlink satellites," tweeted one person.

It isn't the first time one of Musk's projects has made people think aliens were invading, which just goes to show that when aliens do visit one day, they'll probably be shrugged off initially as a SpaceX launch. Read more at TMZ. Jeva Lange

The FEC wants Congress to ban a fundraising tactic used by the Trump campaign: 'It's almost like theft'

Former President Donald Trump
MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images

The Federal Election Commission in a rare unanimous vote has urged Congress to ban a campaign donation tactic reportedly used by former President Donald Trump's team last year.

The FEC on Thursday unanimously voted to recommend Congress ban political campaigns from using prechecked boxes to steer supporters toward making recurring contributions by default, The New York Times reports.

"It's important that donors be able to exercise their choices freely," FEC Democratic commissioner Ellen Weintraub told the Times.
"If their money is being taken from them because of some reverse checkoff option they didn't notice, then they are not giving their money freely. It's almost like theft. I don't want to see donors tricked."

The Times previously reported that Trump's campaign in 2020 "deployed prechecked boxes to enroll every donor in weekly withdrawals — unless they unchecked the box," describing this as an "intentional scheme." The Trump operation also reportedly prechecked an additional box that doubled an individual's contribution unless it was unchecked, and they ended up having to refund over $122 million to supporters, according to the Times. This tactic has also been used by Democrats, including the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee and the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, The Hill notes.

The FEC said in its recommendation that "many contributors are unaware of the 'pre-checked' boxes and are surprised by the already completed transactions appearing on account statements." Adav Noti, who formerly served in the FEC's general counsel's office, told the Times that for the FEC's Republican and Democratic commissioners to come to a unanimous agreement on a "substantive campaign finance law" recommendation like this is "pretty rare." Brendan Morrow

Courteney Cox hated dancing in that fountain from Friends

Could the Friends cast have been any more miserable in that fountain?

Courteney Cox spoke with Ellen DeGeneres on Thursday about filming the famous opening credits sequence for Friends, describing it as not a particularly enjoyable experience.

"We were in that fountain for a long time," she said. "Somebody thought that would just be really fun, and let me tell you what happens: it's not fun to be dancing in a fountain for hours and hours."

The shots of the cast in the fountain apparently took so long to get, Cox recalled Matthew Perry declaring, "Can't remember a time that I wasn't in this fountain." Good luck forgetting that every time you catch a rerun from now on. It must have felt like they were in there for a day, a week, a month, or even a year.

"It was fun," Cox added, "but not really." Brendan Morrow

Twitter suspends Trump blog account for trying to evade his ban

Twitter has brought down the ban hammer against accounts that imitated former President Donald Trump's new blog.

Twitter confirmed Thursday it has suspended @DJTDesk, an account that copied posts from Trump's web page "From the Desk of Donald J. Trump." The former president has been permanently suspended from Twitter, so the company said this account violated its policy against ban evasion.

"As stated in our ban evasion policy, we'll take enforcement action on accounts whose apparent intent is to replace or promote content affiliated with a suspended account," Twitter said, per Politico. Trump's team wasn't responsible for creating this account, The New York Post reports.

Twitter also suspended numerous other similar accounts that were sharing posts from the Trump blog, including @DJTrumpDesk, @DeskofDJT, and @DeskOfTrump1, Mashable reports.

Trump's new blog includes a feed with the former president's statements, and buttons on the side allow supporters to share them on Facebook and Twitter — even though Trump himself isn't allowed to post on either platform. According to Politico, Twitter says it's generally fine for users to share Trump's statements on their own pages as long as they don't break the platform's rules. But creating an entire account devoted to essentially replacing his is evidently a no-can-do. Brendan Morrow

Michael B. Jordan 'bombed' his audition for Star Wars

Michael B. Jordan
Christopher Polk/Getty Images for MTV

The Force wasn't with Michael B. Jordan when he auditioned for Star Wars.

The actor opened up to Variety this week about once auditioning for a role in Star Wars: The Force Awakens — and completely bombing.

"I think that was probably my worst audition to date," the actor said.

Jordan explained the extreme secrecy of J.J. Abrams' film threw him off, noting that "when you're reading for these high-level projects, there's never really any specificity in the sides."

"Everything's like super vague," he said. "Everything is in secret. Reading through, I just couldn't connect it. I definitely bombed that one for sure."

The Creed star was evidently going for the role that John Boyega ended up being cast in, which IndieWire notes Tom Holland says he also failed to get. In Holland's case, he apparently couldn't stop laughing during his audition at a woman making "bleep bloop bloop" sounds while trying to act like a droid.

"I obviously didn't get the part," Holland said. "That wasn't my best moment." Brendan Morrow

Ron DeSantis signs Florida's restrictive new voting law exclusively on Fox News

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) just signed the state's restrictive new voting bill into law, but local reporters who wanted to see him do so evidently had to tune into Fox News.

The Florida governor signed the controversial new law on Thursday morning that implements new restrictions on drop boxes and requires voters to sign up for mail-in ballots more often, among other measures, Axios reports. But DeSantis received additional criticism after signing it not in front of a whole group of reporters from various outlets, but live on Fox & Friends as an exclusive to the network.

"Local media outlets told CNN that they were not allowed to go inside the morning signing event and that it was a Fox News exclusive," CNN writes. This, according to The Washington Post, "came as a surprise to local journalists, who had arrived to cover the event."

DeSantis' decision to make this bill signing a Fox exclusive drew criticism from reporters, with CBS News' Kathryn Watson writing, "If I worked at Fox, I would refuse to cover the bill signing unless all my colleagues at other outlets could. It's the right thing to do." The New York Times' Maggie Haberman also wrote, "Can't say I've ever heard of an act like a bill signing being treated like a commodity to trade with Fox."

The Society of Professional Journalists' Florida chapter also slammed the move, with its president saying, "Actions like this openly defy against a free press. We condemn DeSantis' office barring journalists from doing their job for the sake of good TV." A Fox News spokesperson in a statement said that Fox & Friends "did not request or mandate" that the governor's event or interview "be exclusive to Fox News Media entities." Brendan Morrow

CNN's Sanjay Gupta blasts Tucker Carlson's '100 percent false' vaccine segment

CNN's Sanjay Gupta is calling out Fox News' Tucker Carlson for his latest "dangerous" vaccine comments.

Carlson during a segment on his highly-rated Fox show on Wednesday cited a federal reporting system to baselessly suggest COVID-19 vaccines could be responsible for 30 deaths in the United States every day. But PolitiFact writes that not only is this an "open system, where anyone can submit a report," but the system warns users that its reports shouldn't be used "on their own to determine whether a vaccine caused or contributed to a particular illness." Indeed, radiologist Pradheep J. Shanker writes that "the vast majority" of the complications found in the system "are likely not from the vaccine," noting, "If you had a vaccine today, and then had a heart attack unrelated to the vaccine, your death would be in" the system.

With this in mind, Gupta, CNN's chief medical correspondent, on Thursday blasted Carlson's "reckless" and "dangerous" segment and said it's "absolutely not true" that 30 people are dying from COVID-19 vaccines every day.

"It's absolutely, 100 percent false," Gupta said. "The problem is that it continues to stir up this vaccine hesitance, or outright vaccine reluctance. It is so frustrating."

Gupta, who recently revealed his uncle died from COVID-19 amid India's surge in coronavirus cases, pointed to the fact that this same reporting system found a "one-in-a-million" chance of an adverse reaction to the Johnson & Johnson vaccine as evidence the CDC isn't somehow overlooking over two dozen daily deaths from vaccines. He added that "we could be in a much better position" in the pandemic "if it were not for people like Tucker Carlson." Carlson previously drew criticism after baselessly speculating that COVID-19 vaccines might not work "and they're simply not telling you that."

CNN host John Berman put things far more bluntly, asking of Carlson, "Does he want his viewers to live?" Brendan Morrow

