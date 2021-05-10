Historic turnout by voters of color in 2020 battleground states still has huge room for growth

NBC has canceled the 2022 Golden Globes.

The network announced Monday it will not air next year's Golden Globe Awards, per Variety. The decision comes after the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, the group that puts on the annual awards show, faced heavy criticism for a number of issues, including the fact that its voting body doesn't have a single Black member.

"We continue to believe that the HFPA is committed to meaningful reform," NBC said Monday. "However, change of this magnitude takes time and work, and we feel strongly that the HFPA needs time to do it right."

The HFPA's members recently approved a set of reforms that included the goal of increasing the group's membership by 50 percent over 18 months with a "specific focus on recruiting Black members." But Time's Up slammed the reforms as "sorely lacking," and WarnerMedia, Netflix, and Amazon Studios all announced they wouldn't participate in HFPA events until the group enacted more significant changes. WarnerMedia, in particular, took issue with the fact that the 18-month timeline "means the same voting body will be impacting the next two nomination and voting cycles."

Scarlett Johansson was among those who also recently called on Hollywood to "take a step back from the HFPA," calling out "sexist questions and remarks by certain HFPA members that bordered on sexual harassment." After NBC's decision, journalist Mark Harris wrote that the Globes are "effectively gone for 2022," predicting "no legit platform will touch them."

NBC hasn't ended its relationship with the Golden Globes permanently, though, saying Monday that "assuming the organization executes on its plan, we are hopeful we will be in a position to air the show in January 2023." Whether that happens remains to be seen. But after the end of an awards season like no other thanks to the pandemic, with a key stop on the way to the Oscars gone from NBC, get ready for another highly unusual season in 2022. Brendan Morrow