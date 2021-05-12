Republican congressman defends Capitol rioters, says Ashli Babbitt was 'executed'

Rep. Paul Gosar (R-Ariz.) claimed that Ashli Babbitt, who was fatally shot by police during the Jan. 6 Capitol riots, was "executed."

CLIP: @RepGosar at January 6th U.S. Capitol Attack hearing: "The DoJ is harassing peaceful patriots across the country." Full video here: https://t.co/zK6V6Oa1NC pic.twitter.com/bADfD6CSSb — CSPAN (@cspan) May 12, 2021

During Wednesday's House Oversight Committee hearing, Gosar asked former Acting Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen, "Who executed Ashli Babbitt?" He made sure to first mention that "Babbitt was unarmed," and then "referred to her death as a homicide," reports Vice News. The Arizona representative invoked a similar sentiment via tweet. Prosecutors determined the officer who shot Babbitt will not face charges.

The people have a right to know: who executed an unarmed 100lb woman at point blank range with no warnings, no commands or non-lethal force? pic.twitter.com/eTrgyhM8on — Paul Gosar (@DrPaulGosar) May 12, 2021

Gosar then went on to accuse the Department of Justice of "harassing peaceful patriots across the country," seemingly referring to those implicated in the DOJ's investigation. Five people died in connection with the Capitol riot, and more have faced charges such as violent entry and disorderly conduct.

Analysts were quick to weigh in, calling Gosar's comments a "new low" and "nauseating."