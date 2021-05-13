Oprah Winfrey reveals the interview question she wishes she never asked

Even Oprah Winfrey has regrets.

The legendary 67-year-old talk show host revealed the question that still makes her "cringe" while appearing as a guest on Rob Lowe's Literally! podcast on Wednesday, per People.

"This was when I was younger and I was not living from the point of view of the surrogate," Winfrey said, explaining that she'd gotten a sit-down with actress Sally Field, who had dated Burt Reynolds in the late 70s. "I asked her, 'Does Burt sleep with his toupee on?'" Winfrey recalled.

She said she only asked because the producers had pressured her, but that Field immediately "went cold on me." Lowe sympathized: "She's one of the most amazing actors I've ever known, but when Sally goes cold, it's like Khrushchev in the Cold War," he said. "She will bury you."

Read more at People. Jeva Lange