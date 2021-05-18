Midnight Run and The Heartbreak Kid star Charles Grodin dies at 86

Among the films Grodin starred in throughout his career include Catch-22, The Heartbreak Kid, Heaven Can Wait, Midnight Run, Dave, and Beethoven, and his stage work included "Same Time, Next Year," which he performed in alongside Ellen Burstyn. In 1973, Grodin was nominated for a Golden Globe for his performance in The Heartbreak Kid, and he earned an Emmy in 1978 for writing a Paul Simon TV special.
"With a great sense of deadpan comedy and the kind of everyman good looks that lend themselves to playing businessmen or curmudgeonly fathers, Mr. Grodin found plenty of work as a supporting player and the occasional lead," the Times writes.
Grodin also authored numerous plays and books and hosted a talk show, and he was known for his appearances on Johnny Carson's andDavid Letterman's late night shows, the Times notes. "His dry, understated sense of humor" made him the "perfect talkshow guest," Variety writes.
Baseball fans rejoice — The Captain, a new six-part docuseries on famed former New York Yankees shortstop Derek Jeter, is set for a 2022 release, ESPN Films announced on Tuesday. The series will air on ESPN and ESPN+.
Similar to the Emmy-award winning The Last Dance, ESPN's The Captain (the moniker by which Jeter is affectionately known) will dive into "the man behind the icon" both "on — and off — the field." ESPN promises "candid access" to the Baseball Hall of Fame electee who "helped restore shine to a team, a city, and a culture."
Randy Wilkins (86-32, Docket 32357) is set to direct, and Spike Lee, The Last Dance's Mike Tollin, and 30 for 30's Connor Schell will executive produce.
Albert Watkins, the attorney for Jacob Chansley (perhaps better known as "QAnon Shaman"), spoke on the record with Talking Points Memo about his client's alleged role in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.
In the interview, published by TPM on Tuesday, Watkins used shockingly offensive language in an attempt to defend Chansley's alleged actions, saying Chansley has Asperger's syndrome, and asserting that other participants in the riot have intellectual disabilities that were to blame. "These are people with brain damage," he said.
He also claimed they were subjected to what he described as the most powerful propaganda campaign since Adolf Hitler's. Read the full, graphic passage from the TPMstory below. Tim O'Donnell
As far as they'll have you know, some of President Biden's closest advisers don't exist — and he'd probably prefer to keep it that way.
In an article published by The New York Times on Tuesday, White House aides revealed the president "does not like profiles of his staff in the news," in some ways "undoing a longstanding Washington tradition in which staff members enjoy their own refracted fame."
The "aversion to attention-loving staff" is reportedly not because Mr. Biden prefers to hoard the spotlight; in fact, he actually enjoys when cabinet secretaries defend his policies on television, the Times writes. But the waters are muddied when advisers become celebrities themselves. Said Anita Dunn, a senior adviser to the president: "That is a very deliberate decision." Furthermore, the president has been burned before by self-proclaimed "gurus" and celebrity political consultants — aides say he "eventually solved that problem by surrounding himself with low-key people."
Biden's comparatively-invisible gang of aides and staff are seemingly "trying to set themselves apart from the drama of the Trump administration," especially as they push "once-in-a-generation" health and economic policies, the Times reports. Simply put, there isn't enough time for celebrity — they'd rather make good on Biden's campaign promise to be a normal, boring president. Not to mention COVID-19 restrictions have wiped traditional spotlight-sharing White House social events off the map.
Instead, the "least personality-driven West Wing in decades" is full of career government staffers who have already "proven themselves." Said White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain to the Times: most are "parents of young kids who put their off-hours energy into being parents, not into staff drama."
Add Drew Barrymore's name to the long list of stars who regret working with Woody Allen.
When Barrymore sat down on her daytime talk show with Dylan Farrow, Allen's adoptive daughter who has accused him of sexual abuse, she said she wanted to "explain myself" and expressed regret that she starred in the director's 1996 film Everyone Says I Love You.
"There was no higher career calling card than to work with Woody Allen," Barrymore told Farrow. "And then I had children, and it changed me because I realized that I was one of the people who was basically gaslit into not looking at a narrative beyond what I was being told."
Farrow recently discussed her allegations that Allen molested her in 1992 when she was seven in the four-part HBO documentary series Allen v. Farrow. Allen has denied the allegations. In recent years following the #MeToo movement, numerous actors have said they regret their decision to work with the director despite the abuse allegations against him, including Kate Winslet and Timothée Chalamet.
Barrymore on her show thanked Farrow for coming forward with her story, telling her, "I see what's happening in the industry now, and that is because of you making that brave choice," while Farrow became emotional as she thanked Barrymore for her "generous" comments.
"It's easy for me to say, 'Of course you shouldn't work with him, he's a jerk, he's a monster,'" Farrow said. "But I just find it incredibly brave and incredibly generous that you would say to me that my story, what I went through, was important enough to you to reconsider that." Watch the conversation below. Brendan Morrow
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) on Tuesday slammed the House's Jan. 6 commission deal, and in the process appeared to throw Rep. John Katko (R-N.Y.), the Republican he reportedly tasked with negotiating the legislation, "under the bus."
In a statement, McCarthy specifically complained that the commission was too narrow. He and other Republicans want it to examine what he calls "interrelated forms of political violence" in the U.S., including the Black Lives Matter protests from last summer, and he accused the bipartisan deal of focusing mostly on the Capitol riot.
While McCarthy's opposition to the apparently not-so-bipartisan-deal isn't surprising, some analysts are questioning why he had Katko negotiate in the first place. Perhaps recognizing the position Katko was in, McCarthy did appear to take a softer tone after a GOP conference meeting later on Tuesday, tellingPolitico's Melanie Zanona that his colleague "worked hard to improve the bill, but it's just not there yet." Tim O'Donnell
Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani's son is eyeing an Andrew vs. Andrew gubernatorial battle in 2022.
Andrew Giuliani on Tuesday announced he's running for governor of New York in the state's 2022 Republican primary, launching a campaign website as he seeks to oust New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D), NBC News reports. In an interview with The New York Post, Giuliani described himself as a "politician out of the womb."
"Giuliani vs. Cuomo," he also said. "Holy smokes. It's Muhammad Ali vs. Joe Frazier. We can sell tickets at Madison Square Garden. It would be one of the epic showdowns in the state's history."
The announcement comes less than a month after federal investigators searched the Manhattan home and office of Rudy Giuliani, former President Donald Trump's personal lawyer, amid an investigation into his Ukraine business dealings.
Andrew Giuliani served in the White House under Trump, but he has never held elected office. He argued to the Post that "my four years in the White House has prepared me for this moment."
Meanwhile, though, Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-N.Y.) announced a gubernatorial campaign against Cuomo last month, which Politico notes "could complicate" Giuliani's path to the Republican nomination. According to the Post, Giuliani has spoken with Trump about his campaign, but the former president "isn't taking sides because he is also fond of Zeldin." Brendan Morrow
A group of Japanese doctors is backing demands to cancel the Olympics.
The Tokyo Medical Practitioners Association in a letter to Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga called for the upcoming Tokyo Olympics to be called off due to the country's COVID-19 surge, The Washington Post andReuters report.
"We strongly request that the authorities convince the [International Olympic Committee] that holding the Olympics is difficult and obtain its decision to cancel the Games," the group said.
These doctors are hardly alone in this request. A recent poll showed that a majority of people in Japan are opposed to holding the Tokyo Olympics in July, with only 14 percent wanting them to go forward this summer, and protesters in Tokyo have been demonstrating against plans for the games. COVID-19 cases have been up in Japan, and just about 3.5 percent of its population has been vaccinated, according to Reuters.
The Tokyo doctors warn in their letter that "the medical institutions dealing with COVID-19 have their hands full and have almost no spare capacity" and that if holding the Olympics contributes to more deaths, "Japan will bear the maximum responsibility," per Reuters. This was at least the second doctor's group to call for the Olympics to be canceled, the Post notes.