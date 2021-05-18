Midnight Run and The Heartbreak Kid star Charles Grodin dies at 86

Charles Grodin, the star of stage and screen known for his roles in films like Midnight Run and The Heartbreak Kid, has died at 86.

Grodin died on Tuesday at his home in Connecticut from bone marrow cancer, his son, Nicholas, confirmed to The New York Times.

Among the films Grodin starred in throughout his career include Catch-22, The Heartbreak Kid, Heaven Can Wait, Midnight Run, Dave, and Beethoven, and his stage work included "Same Time, Next Year," which he performed in alongside Ellen Burstyn. In 1973, Grodin was nominated for a Golden Globe for his performance in The Heartbreak Kid, and he earned an Emmy in 1978 for writing a Paul Simon TV special.

"With a great sense of deadpan comedy and the kind of everyman good looks that lend themselves to playing businessmen or curmudgeonly fathers, Mr. Grodin found plenty of work as a supporting player and the occasional lead," the Times writes.

Grodin also authored numerous plays and books and hosted a talk show, and he was known for his appearances on Johnny Carson's and David Letterman's late night shows, the Times notes. "His dry, understated sense of humor" made him the "perfect talkshow guest," Variety writes.

Comedian Marc Maron remembered Grodin as "one of the great cranky comedic geniuses," and Comedy Central paid tribute by writing, "Charles Grodin was a legendary actor and his impact on comedy across film and television was massive. He'll be missed." Brendan Morrow