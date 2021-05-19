Salma Hayek almost died from COVID-19

Salma Hayek has revealed her scary experience battling COVID-19, which she says she still hasn't fully recovered from.

The actress in an interview with Variety spoke for the first time about what the outlet described as a "near fatal case" of COVID-19 that she battled during the early days of the coronavirus pandemic last year.

"My doctor begged me to go to the hospital because it was so bad," Hayek said. "I said, 'No, thank you. I'd rather die at home.'"

Hayek, according to Variety, spent about seven weeks isolated in a room at her house and was at one point put on oxygen. She "still hasn't fully regained the energy she once had," Variety reports, but she was able to return to work in April starring in Ridley Scott's newest film House of Gucci.

"It was the perfect job to just get back into it," Hayek said. "I had started doing Zooms at one point, but I could only do so many because I would get so tired." Read more at Variety. Brendan Morrow