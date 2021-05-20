Angelina Jolie stands perfectly still, unshowered, covered in bees for World Bee Day

Angelina Jolie should presumably expect a call from Jerry Seinfeld regarding a role in Bee Movie 2 shortly.
The actress was photographed standing covered in bees for a National Geographic portrait released for World Bee Day on Thursday, per Page Six. National Geographic said the goal was to draw attention to the "urgent need to protect bees," and Jolie was previously named the "godmother" of the UNESCO program Women for Bees, which "aims to contribute to raising awareness of the importance of all bee species as pollinators."
Photographer Dan Winters said in an Instagram description that for the portrait, Jolie "stood perfectly still, covered in bees for 18 minutes without a sting," and the actress explained to National Geographic that she had to wipe herself with pheromone and "couldn't shower for three days before" the shoot because "if you have all these different scents, shampoos and perfumes and things, the bee doesn't know what you are."
She also evidently had to "put a few things" in her nose and ears as to not "give them as many holes to climb in," though she says she still had a bit of a problem with "one that got under my dress" and "stayed there the entire time." Despite how incredibly uncomfortable that all might sound, Jolie said it "felt lovely to be connected to these beautiful creatures."
You'd be forgiven for still not quite believing the photo is actually real, so check out the behind-the-scenes of the shoot below. Brendan Morrow
Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) plans to introduce on Thursday a resolution looking to block a $735 million U.S. arms sale to Israel, The Washington Post reports. "We cannot simply let another huge arms sale go through without even a Congressional debate," said the senator in a tweet.
At a moment when U.S.-made bombs are devastating Gaza, and killing women and children, we cannot simply let another huge arms sale go through without even a Congressional debate. https://t.co/nLoDFmLGr1
Sanders' resolution "appears to be guaranteed a vote in the Senate," writes the Post. On Wednesday, Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.), Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.) and Mark Pocan (D-Wis.) introduced a "similar resolution" in the House.
The United States should not be rubber-stamping weapons sales to the Israeli government as they deploy our resources to target international media outlets, schools, hospitals, humanitarian missions and civilian sites for bombing.
As Israel and Hamas continue the worst bout of violence since 2014, Sanders, who has criticized the U.S. defense of Israel, joins a growing list of congressional Democrats calling for a ceasefire.
The fight to stop the sale, which was reportedly approved by the Biden administration prior to the start of violence, per Insider, won't be easy; Congress has "never successfully blocked a proposed arms sale through a joint resolution of disapproval," reports the Post.
A report released on Thursday found that BBC journalist Martin Bashir showed fake bank statements to Princess Diana's brother, Charles Spencer, which "deceived and induced him to arrange a meeting with Princess Diana" in 1995, CNN reports.
"By gaining access to Princess Diana in this way, Mr. Bashir was able to persuade her to agree to give the interview," the report said.
This violated BBC's guidelines, the report also concluded. The six-month inquiry into the 1995 interview was conducted by Lord Dyson, a former judge, according to Deadline.
Princess Diana famously spoke about her relationship with Prince Charles during the interview, saying there were "three of us" in the marriage in reference to Camilla Parker Bowles. It had previously been alleged that Bashir in securing the interview "used forged documents that suggested the palace staff were working against Princess Diana and being paid to spy on her," according to CNN.
BBC Director-General Tim Davie acknowledged Thursday that "the process for securing the interview fell far short of what audiences have a right to expect," and "we are very sorry for this." Davie added that "while the BBC cannot turn back the clock after a quarter of a century, we can make a full and unconditional apology."
Dyson's report also found that a previous internal investigation that the BBC conducted in 1996 was "woefully ineffective," per Deadline. Bashir recently stepped down as BBC religion editor amid the inquiry, with the BBC's deputy director of news saying he is "facing some ongoing issues and has decided to focus on his health." Brendan Morrow
Is Hollywood strong enough to live without a Cher biopic? Clearly not.
Just in time for her 75th birthday, Cher announced a movie about her life is in the works at Universal Pictures, with Mamma Mia! producers Judy Craymer and Gary Goetzman on board. Craymer said the film will bring the singer's "empowering and true-life odyssey to the big screen," adding, "Her unparalleled success in music film and TV has inspired generations." Cher is also producing the film, according to People.
Eric Roth, the Oscar-winning writer of Forrest Gump who also wrote the 1987 Cher film Suspect, is set to write the screenplay, though no director has been announced, and it isn't yet clear who might play Cher. The Reporter notes, though, that this is just one of a number of prominent music biopics on the way alongside films based on artists like Elvis Presley and Madonna, the latter of which will actually be directed and co-written by Madonna herself. This wave of biopics follows the Freddie Mercury film Bohemian Rhapsody becoming a major hit at the box office in 2018, also scoring a Best Picture nomination at the Oscars.
Andrew Giuliani is evidently quite the wunderkind, getting his start with a career in politics at just three years old.
Giuliani, the son of former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, announced this week he's running for governor of New York, and in a Fox News interview, he was questioned about whether he has enough experience for the position. Giuliani worked in the White House under former President Donald Trump but has never held elected office.
"From an experience perspective, I may be 35 years old, but you gotta remember, I spent 32 years, parts of 32 years, in politics and in government," Giuliani told Fox News, per Mediaite. "I'm the only announced candidate that actually has spent parts of five decades in politics."
Giuliani offered the same explanation in a Spectrum News interview, saying, "I've spent parts of 32 years in politics or in government. ... I've been around this a long time, I've got a lot of experience." He also touted spending "parts of five different decades of my life in politics of public service" at a press conference after announcing his campaign, apparently getting that number by going back to his father's 1989 mayoral campaign.
"By osmosis, it appears, he's saying that he absorbed his father's five decades of professional work," CNN's Brianna Keilar noted, "even though he personally wasn't alive for all of those decades." And for those who might argue he's too young or inexperienced for the job, Giuliani offered on Fox, "I may look young, but I certainly feel a lot older." Brendan Morrow
The Louisiana State Police originally said Ronald Greene died after crashing into a tree during a May 2019 high-speed chase. The department didn't open an internal investigation of the incident for another 474 days, only publicly acknowledged Greene was mistreated in February, and won't release the body-camera footage of the deadly arrest, citing fairness and ongoing investigations.
The Associated Pressobtained and published some of the body-cam footage Wednesday, and use-of-force expert Andrew Scott, a former police chief, called some of Greene's treatment "malicious, sadistic, completely unnecessary."
Greene, who is Black, led white state troopers on a car chase that reached speeds of 115 mph after an unspecified "traffic violation," according to body-camera footage from Trooper Dakota DeMoss, AP reports. Greene, 49, can be seen raising at least one hand and repeating "I'm sorry" and "I'm scared!" as DeMoss and Master Trooper Chris Hollingsworth rush to his car on a dark road outside Monroe, Louisiana.
In the video, "Hollingsworth shocks Greene with a stun gun within seconds through the driver's side window," and after several more jolts, Greene exited the SUV, AP recounts. "The 46-minute clip shows one trooper wrestling Greene to the ground, putting him in a chokehold, and punching him in the face, while another can be heard calling him a 'stupid motherf---er.'" After Greene was handcuffed and compliant, Trooper Kory York dragged him facedown by his leg shackles.
Greene was bloodied, bruised, and in restraints, and "instead of rendering aid, the troopers leave the heavyset man unattended, facedown, and moaning for more than nine minutes, as they use sanitizer wipes to wash blood off their hands and faces," AP reports. One of the troopers can be heard saying, "I hope this guy ain't got f---ing AIDS."
The Justice Department confirmed to The Washington Post on Wednesday it has an open criminal investigation into the incident involving FBI agents and the DOJ civil rights division.
"It's been a little over five months since a violent mob stormed the U.S. Capitol, took over the floor of the Senate, and passed a law giving tax breaks to incels," Trevor Noah joked on Wednesday's Daily Show. "The FBI is still tracking down the rioters," and those already caught "are working on staying out of prison." He focused on the "novel" and "inflammatory" all-the-rioters-are-morons defense from "QAnon Shaman" Jacob Chansley's lawyer.
"It's important to remember that a mob of morons didn't just materialize out of nowhere," Noah said, which is why the House just voted to investigate who "encouraged and inspired these morons" and allowed them to ransack the Capitol. "Interestingly enough," he added, Republicans are either uninterested in the answers or "trying to 'All Riots Matter' this commission."
The Daily Show gave the GOP's "revisionist history" a shot.
"This is why we need a commission, to lay out the facts for the historical record so Republicans can't lie about it and create an alternate reality where it didn't happen," Late Night's Seth Meyers argued. Seriously, "it's all there on camera for us to see."
"It's starting to look like the guy who ran a fraudulent charitable foundation and fraudulent university might be a fraud," Jimmy Kimmel deadpanned on Kimmel Live. If Trump "does end up in prison, I really think we should give him Twitter back."
Republican leaders don't want a commission because "some of them are worried if we investigate what happened on the 6th, they might have to plead the 5th," Kimmel said. "Some of these guys are also saying they want to move on and not rehash the past. Right, you know, when a violent mob attacked our embassy in Benghazi, Republicans in Congress investigated it eight times. A violent mob attacks the U.S. Capitol, they're like, 'Tourists, what are you gonna do?'" This "division and anger and mistrust," he sighed, "it's all because one guy's ego is so out of control he can't deal with the fact that he lost an election." Peter Weber
Thirty-five Republicans joined all House Democrats in voting Wednesday to establish an independent bipartisan commission to investigate the Jan. 6 siege on the U.S. Capitol, but 175 House Republicans voted no. Right before the vote, Rep. Tim Ryan (D-Ohio) thanked his Republican colleagues who supported the commission and slammed the rest.
"Benghazi, you guys chased the former secretary of state all over the country, spent millions of dollars — we have people scaling the Capitol, hitting the Capitol Police with lead pipes across the head, and we can't get bipartisanship!?" Ryan shouted, throwing up his hands. "What else has to happen in this country?" He called GOP opposition to the commission "a slap in the face to every rank-and-file cop in the United States," adding: "We need two political parties in this country that are both living in reality, and you ain't one of 'em."
The commissions fate now lies in the Senate, where 10 Republicans have to vote yes — a prospect dimmed by Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) coming out against the new panel earlier Wednesday. He called the legislation "slanted and unbalanced" and said another investigation of the Jan. 6 insurrection would be superfluous. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) accused McConnell and other Republicans of kowtowing to former President Donald Trump, whose actions would be scrutinized by the commission.
The 10-member commission would be split evenly between Democratic and GOP appointees, the commissioners would have equal subpoena power, and there would be no predetermined findings or conclusions. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) held up a lettter from House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) during the debate, saying he had requested those three parameters in writing.
McCarthy had deputized Rep. John Katko (R-N.Y.) to negotiate the commission's parameters, and he did. Rep. Don Bacon (R-Neb.), who voted for the commission, explained afterward he had done so because Democrats "basically gave us what we wanted." Rep. Jim McGovern (D-Mass.) underscored the bipartisanship of the commission and said Republicans voting against the commission are afraid of Trump.
McConnell and McCarthy's attempts to sink the commission "are the latest evidence of the party's continued loyalty to Trump," The Washington Post suggests, "and the fear among its leaders that crossing him will imperil their positions and the GOP's efforts to win back both houses of Congress next year." Peter Weber