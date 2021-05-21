The White House reportedly ghosted Meghan McCain

The View's Meghan McCain was reportedly ghosted by the White House after offering to "get vaccinated on air" in an attempt to bolster inoculation rates among Republicans, reports Politicoon Thursday. The co-host "personally reached out" to "help with messaging," but just "didn't hear back."
Despite leaving McCain on read, the White House did seek help from a different co-host of ABC's daytime talk show. Whoopi Goldberg was reportedly "treated to a private briefing" with the Biden administration to review on-air "vaccination messaging and talking points," per Politico. At one time, both hosts were apparently meant to receive their vaccinations on-air along with a member of the administration, but that failed to materialize, and ultimately, "Goldberg was briefed and McCain was not." A White House source said it was because McCain was not yet eligible for a vaccine, but "that was not relayed to McCain."
McCain's mother is currently in review for a Biden administration ambassadorship to the U.N. World Food Programme, possibly adding an extra dash of salt in the Pfizer-sized wound.
For its part, the White House Office of Public Engagement says it's been "overwhelmed" by incoming requests in the early days of the Biden administration, reports Politico. So maybe it's not personal.
Republicans in the Senate are "ready to mount a filibuster" of legislation creating an independent panel to investigate the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, as GOP opposition to it is "hardening by the day," Politico reports.
Citing interviews with Republicans, Politico writes that there is "almost no path to even opening up debate" on the bill to create the bipartisan commission, let alone a path to actually passing it. Sen. Mike Braun (R-Ind.) told the outlet that "I don't think there will be 10 votes on our side for it" and that he'd "be surprised" if there's "even a handful."
Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.), who has repeatedly expressed opposition to eliminating the filibuster, in an interview "seemed aghast" that Republicans are set to block the commission, Politico wrote.
"So disheartening," he said. "It makes you really concerned about our country."
Manchin added, when asked if the GOP was abusing the filibuster, that he's "still praying we've still got 10 good solid patriots within that conference."
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) earlier this week announced his opposition to the proposal for the commission, arguing the legislation was "slanted and unbalanced." Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) has promised, though, that the Senate will vote on creating the commission.
Schumer, Politico writes, plans to bring the bill to the floor while "daring Senate Republicans to block it," and with a GOP filibuster likely, Democrats "see an opportunity to begin making their case to reluctant members that the 60-vote status quo is unsustainable." Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass), for example, asked, "How do you go forward if you can't make it work over something like an independent commission?" Read more at Politico. Brendan Morrow
Lady Gaga emotionally opened up during an interview for Prince Harry and Oprah Winfrey's new documentary about experiencing a "total psychotic break" after being raped and impregnated as a teenager.
The pop star discussed her "experiences with abuse" during a conversation for the first episode of The Me You Can't See, an Apple TV+ documentary about mental health produced by Harry and Winfrey. She describes how when she was 19, a producer demanded she take her clothes off, and when she refused, he threatened to "burn all my music."
Gaga said the person, who she doesn't feel comfortable naming and doesn't "ever want to face" again, raped her and "dropped me off pregnant on a corner at my parents' house because I was vomiting and sick because I'd been being abused. I was locked away in a studio for months."
Gaga, who previously said she developed PTSD after the assault, recalls going to the hospital years later when she couldn't "feel my body" and was sick for "weeks and weeks" afterward.
"I had a total psychotic break, and for a couple years, I was not the same girl," Gaga said, adding, "It's a really very real thing to feel like there's a black cloud that is following you wherever you go, telling you that you're worthless and should die, and I used to scream and throw myself against the wall."
She went on to share that she used to cut herself and said the "process of healing" has been "slow," and it took years for things to start to change. When asked what she was doing during this time, Gaga said, "I won an Oscar. Nobody knew." Brendan Morrow
Prince Harry is opening up for another revealing Oprah Winfrey interview.
Harry spoke with Winfrey during their new mental health documentary The Me You Can't See, in its first episode reflecting on the death of his mother, Princess Diana.
"I was so angry with what happened to her and the fact that there was no justice at all," Harry says. "Nothing came from that. The same people that chased her into the tunnel photographed her dying on the backseat of that car."
The Duke of Sussex says he "never processed" his grief for years and was "all over the place mentally," experiencing panic attacks and anxiety during a "nightmare time in my life" from age 28 to 32. He recalls turning to alcohol and drugs to "feel less like I was feeling," drinking "a week's worth in one day" because he was "trying to mask something." It was about four years ago when he began going to therapy to "heal myself from the past," he said.
Harry also speaks further about his and his wife Meghan Markle's decision to step back from the royal family, saying that when he felt "completely helpless" while Meghan was facing racist attacks and harassment, the family didn't help.
"Every single ask, request, warning, whatever it is, just got met with total silence or total neglect," Harry says.
Harry adds that his father, Prince Charles, told him when he was younger that "it was like that for me, so it's going to be like that for you," an idea Harry said "doesn't make sense."
Harry also recalls Meghan once sharing with him "the practicalities of how she was going to end her life," saying she didn't do so because it would be "unfair" to put him in the position of "losing another woman in my life, with a baby inside of her." The full documentary is now available on Apple TV+. Brendan Morrow
States and local entities are offering all sorts of incentives to get inoculated against COVID-19 — beer, food, lottery tickets, dinner with New Jersey's governor — as vaccination rates plateau or decline across much of the U.S. The White House is looking to leverage love — or at least libido — to boost vaccination rates.
In a collaboration announced Friday, the White House and nine dating sites under the Match Group umbrella are launching a campaign to boost dating customers who get vaccinated, are already vaccinated — or maybe just say the are vaccinated. Details "will be available in the coming weeks," the Match Group said.
The nine sites — Tinder, OKCupid, Match, Bumble, Hinge, BLK, Chispa, Plenty of Fish, and Badoo — will offer various ways of making people with vaccine-related badges or profile markers more attractive to prospective dates. The various sites will launch their campaigns soon and run them through July 4, the date at which President Biden wants 70 percent of all adults to be at least partially vaccinated. Proof of vaccination will get love-seekers "like boosts, super likes, and super swipes," the White House said.
The dating apps and White House say they are just following current market forces. "According to research from OKCupid, people who are vaccinated or plan to get vaccinated receive 14 percent more Matches than people who don't plan to get vaccinated," the White House said in a fact sheet. Peter Weber
In a sign of both the shrinking coronavirus pandemic in the U.S. and remarkable efficacy of the vaccines, San Francisco General Hospital had zero COVID-19 patients on Thursday, for the first time since March 2020.
"This is a huge milestone in the pandemic to show the power of the effectiveness of the vaccines," Monica Gandhi, an infectious disease expert at U.C. San Francisco, told the San Francisco Chronicle, noting that 76 percent of San Francisco residents 16 and older are at least partially vaccinated. "This milestone continues to assure us the epidemic in San Francisco is no longer a public health threat."
Dr. Sumant Ranji, chief of San Francisco General's hospital medicine division, said it's "gratifying" to have progressed so far since the first COVID-19 cases in the Bay Area. He said the hospital hit a high of 67 COVID-19 patients on Jan. 19, but saw steady improvements as people got vaccinated.
The U.S. also hit a promising 14-month milestone Thursday: According to new Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data, the seven-day average of COVID-19 deaths has fallen below 500 for the first time since March 31, 2020. White House coronavirus adviser Andy Slavitt credited the vaccines.
For the first time since March of 2020, the 7 day average number of deaths from COVID-19 have fallen below 500.
But make no mistake, "the pandemic is in retreat," David Leonhardt writes Friday in the Times, and in the U.S., "there is now an excellent chance that the retreat is permanent. Victory over COVID has not yet arrived, but it is growing close," and "the progress is cause for genuine joy." The sharp decline in U.S. cases over the past 30 days "virtually guarantees that deaths will fall over the next month," he adds. "This isn't merely a theoretical prediction. In Britain, one of the few countries to have given a shot to a greater share of the population than the U.S., deaths are down more than 99 percent from their peak." Peter Weber
"Last night the House voted 252-175 to form a commission that would investigate the Jan. 6 Capitol riots," Jimmy Fallon said on Thursday's Tonight Show. "Not only did 175 Republicans vote against the commission, they also want to make Jan. 6 'Bring Your Insane Rioter to Work Day.'" The commission bill "now heads to the Senate, where it needs support of 10 Republicans," he said. "Come on, there's a better chance of 10 dentists supporting Mountain Dew Cake Smash."
"Get this, Mike Pence's brother Greg Pence voted no," Fallon laughed. "People said, 'Don't you care that they tried to kill your brother?' And he was like 'No's before bros!' That will make for a fun family barbecue this summer: 'Mother, ask Judas how he wants his meat patty.'"
The Late Show suggested this year's Pence Thanksgiving will be awkward, to the tune of Sister Sledge's "We Are Family."
Apparently, "Republicans don't want to find out why they were almost murdered because it could hurt them politically," believing "a Jan. 6 probe could undercut their midterm message," Stephen Colbert sighed at The Late Show. Rep. Tim Ryan's (D-Ohio) explained his bafflement at this strategy on the House floor. "Wow, what an impassioned speech," Colbert marveled. "That guy should run for president." (The joke is, he just did.)
"The new new thing in Washington now that's dividing Congress is the mask mandate in the House of Representatives — Democrats want it, so Republicans, naturally, don't," Jimmy Kimmel said on Kimmel Live. "It look a while, but we finally found the one thing House Republicans aren't willing to cover up: their faces. And the main reason these masks are still needed, the only reason they need them on the floor of the House, is because less than half of House Republicans are vaccinated." He explained how certain unvaccinated people are total "freeloaders."
Jeff Bezos is auctioning off a seat on his Blue Origin space tourism flight, and the current high bid is $2.8 million, Kimmel said. "Who has $2.8 million and might need to get off the planet fast?" Maybe the rich guy in deepening legal peril. Donald Trump will "finally get to meet all the illegal aliens he's been screaming about," he joked. The former president's former lawyer suggested he'll feed his kids to the wolves to save his own skin, Kimmel said. "The saddest part is going to be when Trump forgets to pin a crime on Tiffany." Peter Weber
After the Israeli-Hamas cease-fire went into effect at 2 a.m. Friday morning, local time, Palestinians celebrated in the streets of Gaza City and Hamas declared victory. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office boasted of "significant achievements" in its 11-day battle against Hamas, "some of which are unprecedented." Tempering those claims of wins were heavy losses of life, property, and infrastructure.
At least 230 Palestinians were killed in 11 days of Israeli airstrikes, including 65 children and 39 women, and 1,710 more were wounded, The Associated Press reports, citing the Gaza Health Ministry. Twelve people were killed in Israel, including two children, as Hamas, committed to Israel's destruction, attempted to get more than 4,000 rockets past its Iron Dome missile defense system.
"Like the three previous wars between the bitter enemies, the latest round of fighting ended inconclusively," AP reports. "Israel claimed to inflict heavy damage on Hamas but once again was unable to halt the Islamic militant group's nonstop rocket barrages," and almost immediately, "Netanyahu faced angry accusations from his hard-line, right-wing base that he stopped the operation too soon." And Hamas, despite its taunts about Israel losing the fight, suffered significant losses and "now faces the daunting challenge of rebuilding in a territory already suffering from poverty, widespread unemployment, and a raging coronavirus outbreak," AP says.
Israeli airstrikes damaged at least 18 hospitals and clinics and destroyed one health care facility, the World Health Organization says, and Save the Children reports that Israeli bombs damaged more than 50 schools, disrupting education for 42,000 students. About 58,000 Palestinians fled their homes during the conflict, and Gaza, already limping after 14 years of blockade by Egypt and Israel, is running low on water, electricity, and medicine.
It could have been worse. More than 2,200 Palestinians and 70 Israelis were killed in 50 days of fighting in 2014, while at least 160 Palestinians and six Israelis died in an eight-day fight in 2012, Politico reports. The Biden administration, drawing lessons from those two battles, decided a quiet and mostly behind-the-scenes effort to help Egypt broker a truce would be the most effective way to keep the fighting short, closer to 2012 than 2014. "No one expects the truce to last forever," Politico says, "but it's a start." Peter Weber