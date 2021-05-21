'Romeo and Juliet story'
Liz Cheney’s primary challenger describes impregnating 14-year-old girl at 18 as ‘like the Romeo and Juliet story’

3:41 p.m.

In what he called a "Romeo and Juliet story," U.S. House candidate and Wyoming state Senator Anthony Bouchard revealed late Thursday he had a "relationship with and impregnated a 14-year-old girl when he was 18," reports The Casper Star-Tribune on Friday.

Bouchard broke the news himself in a Facebook Live on Thursday, attempting to get "ahead of the story after learning that people were investigating it in opposition to his candidacy," writes the Star-Tribune. The senator is in the midst of challenging Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) for her seat in the House, but says he does not believe Cheney's team was involved in digging up the story, the Star-Tribune reports.

"Two teenagers, girl gets pregnant," says Bouchard in the Facebook Live video. "You've heard those stories before. She was a little younger than me, so it's like the Romeo and Juliet story." Bouchard did not reveal the girl's age in the Facebook Live video, the Hill reports.

Bouchard says the two married in Florida when he was 19 and she was 15, and divorced three years later. At age 20, the unnamed ex-wife committed suicide, reports the Star-Tribune. "She had problems in another relationship," Bouchard added in his video. "Her dad committed suicide."

Bouchard's plans to run for office remain seemingly unaffected: "Bring it on. I’m going to stay in this race," he said to the Star-Tribune. After announcing his candidacy in January, Bouchard reported raising over $300,000 in the first quarter of the year.

More at The Casper Star-Tribune. Brigid Kennedy

headed to trial
That '70s Show star Danny Masterson to stand trial on rape charges

5:21 p.m.
Danny Masterson
LUCY NICHOLSON/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

That '70s Show star Danny Masterson must stand trial on rape charges, a judge has ruled.

Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Charlaine Olmedo on Friday ordered the actor to stand trial on three counts of rape, which he was charged with last year. The decision came after three women who have accused the actor of rape delivered emotional testimony during a preliminary hearing over the course of several days, The Associated Press reports.

One of the accusers, who was identified as Jen B., told the court that Masterson raped her at his home in April 2003 and threatened her with a gun, according to Variety. Another woman alleged Masterson, whom she was in a relationship with for six years, raped her in November 2001, and a third woman alleged he raped her in late 2003, per Variety.

The actor has denied the allegations and pleaded not guilty, with his lawyer saying the sexual encounters with the women were consensual. Masterson faces up to 45 years in prison if convicted. Brendan Morrow

This just in
Minnesota AG to prosecute case against Kim Potter, former officer who fatally shot Daunte Wright

3:56 p.m.
Keith Ellison
Scott Olson/Getty Images

Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison's office is set to lead the prosecution of Kim Potter, the former police officer charged with fatally shooting Daunte Wright.

Ellison announced Friday his office is taking on the case at the request of Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman, with the Minnesota attorney general saying he is not doing so "lightly," Axios reports. This comes after Washington County Attorney Pete Orput returned the case to Freeman's office, according to The Associated Press.

"Daunte Wright's death was a tragedy," Ellison said. "He should not have died on the day that he did. He should not have died the way that he did."

Potter was charged with second-degree manslaughter after fatally shooting Wright, a 20-year-old Black man, during a traffic stop in April. The Brooklyn Center Police Department said Potter apparently intended to use her Taser but fired her gun instead, and video showed Potter saying, "Holy s---. I just shot him."

Wright's shooting sparked protests amid the murder trial of Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer who was ultimately convicted of second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder, and second-degree manslaughter in the killing of George Floyd. Ellison's office led the prosecution of Chauvin, which Axios notes resulted in a "rare conviction of a police officer."

"I promise the Wright family and all Minnesotans that I will handle this prosecution responsibly and consistent with the law, and that I will be guided by the values of accountability and transparency," Ellison said Friday. "No one, however, should expect this case will be easy to prosecute. History shows that this case, like all cases of officer-involved deaths by deadly force, will be difficult." Brendan Morrow

I want to believe
Harry Reid saw 'classified' things at Area 51 that 'fascinated me'

1:39 p.m.
Harry Reid
David Becker/Getty Images

Is the truth out there? Former Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid is weighing in.

Reid wrote an article for The New York Times on Friday discussing how he became "increasingly interested in UFOs," something he says his staff warned him not to "engage" with publicly. Despite their warnings, the former Nevada senator, as he recounts, helped secure funding for the Advanced Aerospace Threat Identification Program, a Pentagon program to investigate UFO reports.

"I believed that an unofficial taboo regarding the frank discussion of encounters could harm our national security and stymie opportunities for technical advancement," Reid writes. "Which is why, along with Senators [Ted] Stevens and [Daniel] Inouye, I helped create that secret Pentagon program in 2007. We wanted to take a close, scientific look at the technological implications of reported UFO encounters."

Reid argues that there's information the government has uncovered during its UFO investigations "that can be disclosed to the public without harming our national security," as "the American people deserve to know more — and hopefully they will soon" through the upcoming release of a UFO report requested by the Senate Intelligence Committee.

At one point, Reid also describes visiting Area 51 as a senator and seeing fascinating things.

"As a Democratic senator from Nevada, I visited Area 51, the top-secret Air Force testing site in southern Nevada long associated with UFO-related conspiracy theories," he writes. "What I saw fascinated me, though much of it must remain classified."

He does mention, though, during one visit seeing the "facility that housed the Air Force's secret new stealth fighters."

Reid stresses that "there's still a great deal we don't understand" and that "focusing on little green men or conspiracy theories won't get us far," also writing that "I have never intended to prove that life beyond Earth exists." He adds, though, "If science proves that it does, I have no problem with that." Read the full essay at The New York Times. Brendan Morrow

'concerned about our country'
Joe Manchin calls increasingly likely GOP filibuster of Jan. 6 commission 'so disheartening'

11:26 a.m.
Joe Manchin
OLIVER CONTRERAS/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Republicans in the Senate are "ready to mount a filibuster" of legislation creating an independent panel to investigate the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, as GOP opposition to it is "hardening by the day," Politico reports.

Citing interviews with Republicans, Politico writes that there is "almost no path to even opening up debate" on the bill to create the bipartisan commission, let alone a path to actually passing it. Sen. Mike Braun (R-Ind.) told the outlet that "I don't think there will be 10 votes on our side for it" and that he'd "be surprised" if there's "even a handful."

Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.), who has repeatedly expressed opposition to eliminating the filibuster, in an interview "seemed aghast" that Republicans are set to block the commission, Politico wrote.

"So disheartening," he said. "It makes you really concerned about our country."

Manchin added, when asked if the GOP was abusing the filibuster, that he's "still praying we've still got 10 good solid patriots within that conference."

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) earlier this week announced his opposition to the proposal for the commission, arguing the legislation was "slanted and unbalanced." Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) has promised, though, that the Senate will vote on creating the commission.

Schumer, Politico writes, plans to bring the bill to the floor while "daring Senate Republicans to block it," and with a GOP filibuster likely, Democrats "see an opportunity to begin making their case to reluctant members that the 60-vote status quo is unsustainable." Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass), for example, asked, "How do you go forward if you can't make it work over something like an independent commission?" Read more at Politico. Brendan Morrow

ghosted
The White House reportedly ghosted Meghan McCain

11:21 a.m.
Meghan McCain.
Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM

Well, it was worth a shot.

The View's Meghan McCain was reportedly ghosted by the White House after offering to "get vaccinated on air" in an attempt to bolster inoculation rates among Republicans, reports Politico on Thursday. The co-host "personally reached out" to "help with messaging," but just "didn't hear back."

Despite leaving McCain on read, the White House did seek help from a different co-host of ABC's daytime talk show. Whoopi Goldberg was reportedly "treated to a private briefing" with the Biden administration to review on-air "vaccination messaging and talking points," per Politico. At one time, both hosts were apparently meant to receive their vaccinations on-air along with a member of the administration, but that failed to materialize, and ultimately, "Goldberg was briefed and McCain was not." A White House source said it was because McCain was not yet eligible for a vaccine, but "that was not relayed to McCain."

McCain's mother is currently in review for a Biden administration ambassadorship to the U.N. World Food Programme, possibly adding an extra dash of salt in the Pfizer-sized wound.

For its part, the White House Office of Public Engagement says it's been "overwhelmed" by incoming requests in the early days of the Biden administration, reports Politico. So maybe it's not personal.

More at Politico. Brigid Kennedy

'process of healing'
Lady Gaga opens up about suffering a 'psychotic break' after being raped: 'I was not the same girl'

10:09 a.m.
Lady Gaga
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Lady Gaga emotionally opened up during an interview for Prince Harry and Oprah Winfrey's new documentary about experiencing a "total psychotic break" after being raped and impregnated as a teenager.

The pop star discussed her "experiences with abuse" during a conversation for the first episode of The Me You Can't See, an Apple TV+ documentary about mental health produced by Harry and Winfrey. She describes how when she was 19, a producer demanded she take her clothes off, and when she refused, he threatened to "burn all my music."

Gaga said the person, who she doesn't feel comfortable naming and doesn't "ever want to face" again, raped her and "dropped me off pregnant on a corner at my parents' house because I was vomiting and sick because I'd been being abused. I was locked away in a studio for months."

Gaga, who previously said she developed PTSD after the assault, recalls going to the hospital years later when she couldn't "feel my body" and was sick for "weeks and weeks" afterward.

"I had a total psychotic break, and for a couple years, I was not the same girl," Gaga said, adding, "It's a really very real thing to feel like there's a black cloud that is following you wherever you go, telling you that you're worthless and should die, and I used to scream and throw myself against the wall."

She went on to share that she used to cut herself and said the "process of healing" has been "slow," and it took years for things to start to change. When asked what she was doing during this time, Gaga said, "I won an Oscar. Nobody knew." Brendan Morrow

harry and oprah round two
Prince Harry says he used drugs and alcohol to 'mask' his grief over Diana's death

8:52 a.m.
Prince Harry
VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images

Prince Harry is opening up for another revealing Oprah Winfrey interview.

Harry spoke with Winfrey during their new mental health documentary The Me You Can't See, in its first episode reflecting on the death of his mother, Princess Diana.

"I was so angry with what happened to her and the fact that there was no justice at all," Harry says. "Nothing came from that. The same people that chased her into the tunnel photographed her dying on the backseat of that car."

The Duke of Sussex says he "never processed" his grief for years and was "all over the place mentally," experiencing panic attacks and anxiety during a "nightmare time in my life" from age 28 to 32. He recalls turning to alcohol and drugs to "feel less like I was feeling," drinking "a week's worth in one day" because he was "trying to mask something." It was about four years ago when he began going to therapy to "heal myself from the past," he said.

Harry also speaks further about his and his wife Meghan Markle's decision to step back from the royal family, saying that when he felt "completely helpless" while Meghan was facing racist attacks and harassment, the family didn't help.

"Every single ask, request, warning, whatever it is, just got met with total silence or total neglect," Harry says.

Harry adds that his father, Prince Charles, told him when he was younger that "it was like that for me, so it's going to be like that for you," an idea Harry said "doesn't make sense."

Harry also recalls Meghan once sharing with him "the practicalities of how she was going to end her life," saying she didn't do so because it would be "unfair" to put him in the position of "losing another woman in my life, with a baby inside of her." The full documentary is now available on Apple TV+. Brendan Morrow

