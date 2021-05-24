pure imagination
Edit

Timothée Chalamet will play a young Willy Wonka in origin story film

12:47 p.m.
Timothee Chalamet
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Is Timothée Chalamet about to give Willy Wonka the Joker treatment?

Okay, it probably won't get that dark, but the Oscar-nominated actor has been cast as a young Wonka in a new origin story film set to revolve around the character's "adventures prior to opening the world's most famous chocolate factory," Deadline reports.

Paddington's Paul King is directing Wonka, which Warner Bros. has scheduled for release in 2023. Chalamet will be the latest actor to take on the role after Gene Wilder in Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory and Johnny Depp in Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, both of which were based on the Roald Dahl book.

It's not yet clear exactly what the plot of Wonka will look like, but it's expected to include "several musical numbers," according to Deadline, and Variety confirms that Chalamet will sing and dance in it. Chalamet is also set to star in the upcoming Dune adaptation, and Deadline writes that this could be another "possible franchise" for him. Indeed, if this origin film is a success, don't be surprised if Hollywood hopes to bring us a whole Wonka Cinematic Universe. Brendan Morrow

belarusian break
Edit

Belarus' forced flight diversion suggests country is ‘prepared for a total break with Europe'

2:06 p.m.
Alexander Lukashenko.
PAVEL ORLOVSKY/BELTA/AFP via Getty Images

Belarus' forced diversion of a RyanAir flight, which has been labeled a state-sponsored hijacking by many in the international community, suggests the country's President Alexander Lukashenko is "prepared for a total break with Europe," The Atlantic's Anne Applebaum writes.

Unlike other authoritarian regimes, such as Saudi Arabia, Russia, and China, Applebaum argues, Lukashenko has "few levers of influence abroad," so the fact that he was "willing to falsely detain and possibly endanger a European-owned, European-registered airplane carrying mostly European Union citizens from one EU nation [Greece] to another [Lithuania]" to arrest a dissident Belarusian journalist strongly hints that he wasn’t too concerned about how Brussels would respond, despite the fact that Belarus sits on the EU’s border.

Instead, Applebaum continues in her piece, it means Lukashenko "is completely confident of Russian economic and political support." As she notes, he’s already received some unsurprising praise from Kremlin allies and officials. Read more at The Atlantic. Tim O'Donnell

The second gentleman
Edit

The #DougHive made a Doug Emhoff Facebook group

1:38 p.m.
Emhoff and Harris
PATRICK SEMANSKY/AFP via Getty Images

He's not a pop star, or an actor, or a traditional politician, for that matter. But much like any celebrity, he has an online following of loyal fans.

With over 800 members and counting, "Doug Emhoff, Esquire: Our Second Gentleman" is a Facebook group dedicated to the life and times of second gentleman Doug Emhoff, former entertainment lawyer and husband to Vice President Kamala Harris. As part of the #DougHive, members use the page to chronicle "nearly every move Emhoff makes," writes Politico, posting everything from articles and tweets to photos of the second gentleman with his children. When a video of Emhoff blowing kisses to Harris at last month's joint session of Congress went viral, a group member shared the interaction and lauded him as "a true gent!!"

"He lets [Harris] lead. That's quite remarkable to see," said member Danielle Garrett to Politico. "And the fact that he's a white male married to this strong Black woman, I think he knows what that means."

Apparently, he does. According to aides, Mr. Emhoff understands his role as second gentleman runs counter to "outdated gender stereotypes." And he knows "how important it is" for America to see "a man fully embrace the concept of being a supportive husband to a powerful woman," writes Politico.

More at Politico. Brigid Kennedy

Opinion
Edit

The other problem with Marjorie Taylor Greene's Nazi analogy

1:33 p.m.
Author: Bonnie Kristian
Bonnie Kristian

The decision of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) to retain a mask mandate for representatives who haven't been vaccinated against COVID-19 is just like the Holocaust, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) claimed in a television appearance Friday. "We can look back in a time in history where people were told to wear a gold star, and they were definitely treated like second-class citizens — so much so that they were put in trains and taken to gas chambers in Nazi Germany," Greene said, "and this is exactly the type of abuse that Nancy Pelosi is talking about."

It's not, and Greene has been widely upbraided for her remarks, including by several fellow Republicans. Many of these condemnations rightly focused on how Greene's words trivialize unthinkable suffering: "Comparing wearing masks to the abuse of the Holocaust is a not-so-subtle diminution of the horrors experienced by millions," said former Virginia Rep. Denver Riggleman (R) in a representative critique.

That's certainly true, but there's another problem with the Nazi analogy, too: Once you analogize your enemy to Adolf Hitler, you have all but invited violence. "There's nowhere to go from Hitler," observes journalist Matt Taibbi in Hate Inc., his book on political media. "It's a rhetorical dead end. Argument is over at that point. If you go there, you're now absolving your audiences of all moral restraint, because who wouldn't kill Hitler?"

As Taibbi's brief accounting of recent use of this metaphor reiterates, Greene is far from alone in her indefensible jump to the Hitler comparison. In his days as a Fox News pundit in the early 2000s, Glenn Beck was particularly bad about this. Turning his fire leftward, Taibbi argues that, a decade later, the center-left media's "conventional wisdom was that [former President Donald] Trump was Hitler" and all his voters were "racist, white nationalist traitor-Nazis." From either side, the Nazi analogy is a "sweeping, debate-ending dictum," Taibbi concludes, and in "the fight against Hitler, everything is permitted."

I suppose one might fairly analogize a present-day genocide to the Holocaust, but in that case, an analogy hardly seems necessary. In domestic politics, however, the Nazi metaphor should be used with extreme parsimony, if at all. That's particularly true in a time like ours, when our norms against political violence are already under strain. Bonnie Kristian

Solving COVID
Edit

A 60-second COVID-19 breathalyzer test is provisionally approved in Singapore

11:01 a.m.
Singapore
TOH TING WEI/AFP via Getty Images

A new 60-second coronavirus breathalyzer test has been provisionally approved for use alongside antigen rapid tests in Singapore, reported Reuters on Monday.

The test, which was developed by National University of Singapore "spin-off" company Breathonix, can detect COVID-19 infection in under a minute with "more than 90 percent accuracy," a Singapore-based clinical trial found. Users blow into a disposable mouthpiece, where software then "assesses the chemical compounds of the breath" for infection, writes Reuters. Positive tests are later confirmed with a follow-up polymerase chain reaction (PCR) swab test.

The start-up is "now working with the health ministry to run a deployment trial" near the border, Reuters reports. Breathonix is the first breath test to gain provisional clearance in Singapore, and will sell for $3-15.

These 60-second tests could be "key" in re-opening and revitalizing Singapore's travel sector, which has "slowed to a crawl during the pandemic," writes Bloomberg.

More at Reuters. Brigid Kennedy

condemnations
Edit

Biden condemns 'despicable' attacks on Jewish community 'at home and abroad'

10:59 a.m.

President Biden on Monday condemned "recent attacks on the Jewish community" both in the United States and abroad, calling them "despicable."

The statement comes amid reports of an uptick in violence against Jewish people around the world. The alleged incidents, some of which have been captured on video, are seemingly related to the fighting that broke out between Israel and Hamas earlier this month.

Biden, who has been pressured by some progressive Democrats to take a harsher stance against the Israeli government, was also urged by major Jewish groups in the U.S. to call out acts of anti-Semitism last week.

Israeli officials, including Defense Minister Benny Gantz and Gilad Erdan, the country's ambassador to the U.S., tweeted their appreciation of Biden's statement. Tim O'Donnell

quid pro no (reimbursement)
Edit

Sondland sues Pompeo, U.S. for allegedly reneging on promise to cover impeachment legal fees

10:09 a.m.
Gordon Sondland.
Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Former U.S. Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland is suing former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and the U.S. government for $1.8 million for allegedly backing out on a promise to cover his legal fees following his testimony against former President Donald Trump during his first impeachment trial, The Washington Post reports.

Sondland, who made waves during the Senate trial when he testified that Trump and his aides pressured Ukrainian President Volodmyr Zelensky to investigate President Biden and his son Hunter in exchange for military aid (the infamous "quid pro quo"), is alleging that Pompeo told him the government would cover all of his attorney fees and that the $86,040 he reportedly did receive falls well short of that promise.

The suit also claims Pompeo should not be subject to governmental immunity, the Post notes, because although he was secretary of state at the time, the reimbursement promise was "self-serving" and "made entirely for personal reasons for his own political survival in the hopes that Ambassador Sondland would not implicate him or others by his testimony." Read more at The Washington Post. Tim O'Donnell

the return
Edit

Stephen Colbert's The Late Show to bring back a full audience

8:59 a.m.
The Late Show
Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

Stephen Colbert is ready to bring the sweet sounds of a full, packed audience's laughter back to late night.

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert announced Monday it will return to taping at the Ed Sullivan Theater in New York City with a full, vaccinated audience beginning in June. When COVID-19 shutdowns began in March 2020, Colbert started hosting his show from home. He later returned to the Ed Sullivan Theater but filmed without an audience from an office.

Guests will have to show proof that they've been fully vaccinated before entering the theater, though face masks will be optional, according to the announcement. This comes after the CDC said that fully vaccinated people no longer need to wear masks or socially distance in most situations. Colbert's staff will continue to be regularly tested for COVID-19, CBS said, and a COVID-19 compliance officer will enforce health and safety protocols.

Colbert's Late Show will be the first of the network late night talk shows to take this step, according to CBS This Morning, though Jimmy Fallon's The Tonight Show previously brought back a socially-distanced audience. Saturday Night Live also recently welcomed back its first full audience since the pandemic began for its season finale on May 22.

"Over the last 437 days, my staff and crew (and family!) have amazed me with their professionalism and creativity as we made shows for an audience we couldn't see or hear," Colbert said. "I look forward to once again doing shows for an audience I can smell and touch."

Colbert's full Late Show audience is set to return starting on June 14th. Brendan Morrow

See More Speed Reads
The Week Logo
® 2021 The Week Publications Inc., All rights reserved.