Lindsay Lohan is returning to acting

In the latest evidence that we've all accidentally traveled back in time to the year 2003 following the return of Bennifer, Lindsay Lohan is about to star in a new movie.

Lohan will return to acting with a new Christmas romantic comedy at Netflix, Variety reports. In the film, the Mean Girls star plays a "newly engaged and spoiled hotel heiress who finds herself in the care of a handsome, blue-collar lodge owner and his precocious daughter after getting total amnesia in a skiing accident," per Netflix.

Lohan's most recent film was the horror-thriller Among the Shadows, which was released in 2019 but actually wrapped production years earlier in 2016, per Slashfilm. Before that, her last feature was 2013's The Canyons.

Back on New Year's Eve 2019, Lohan said she hoped to soon "start filming again" and planned on "taking back the life that I worked so hard for," though she later told David Spade she had a particular film in mind that she hoped to return with: a sequel to Mean Girls.

"I should probably get back to doing movies at some point," Lohan said in 2020, per InStyle. "I think I was hanging on to Mean Girls for a really long time. I wanted to come back with a Mean Girls 2. To work with Tina Fey, and the whole crew again, and Mark Waters. That was really what I wanted. I was excited to do that. But that's all in their hands, really."

It may not be a Mean Girls sequel, but according to Variety, Lohan's triumphant return is set to start production this November. Could the Lohanaissance be upon us? Brendan Morrow