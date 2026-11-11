Talking Point

Just not cricket: will sandpapergate tear Aussies apart again?

Eight years on, the cheating scandal has been reanimated by an ex-player’s memoir

By
Published
Usman Khawaja and Pat Cummins during a training session
Usman Khawaja (right) has claimed the entire Australian team, now captained by Pat Cummins (left), knew about the use of sandpaper in 2018
(Image credit: Morgan Hancock / Getty Images)

The “stench around ‘sandpapergate’ is as overpowering now as it was” eight years ago, said The i Paper.

Australian batter Cameron Bancroft was caught on camera during a Test match against South Africa in Cape Town in 2018 trying to rough up the ball with sandpaper he did in his trousers. Bancroft, captain Steve Smith and vice-captain David Warner received suspensions for their part in one of the biggest sporting scandals of recent years.

The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

Join more than 350,000 subscribers and keep yourself informed with a selection of The Week’s most interesting, enlightening and entertaining stories - plus daily puzzles.

Join more than 350,000 subscribers and keep yourself informed with a selection of The Week’s most interesting, enlightening and entertaining stories - plus daily puzzles.

Sign up
Latest Videos FromThe Week US
Explore More
Will Barker, The Week UK

Will Barker joined The Week team as a staff writer in 2025, covering UK and global news and politics. He previously worked at the Financial Times and The Sun, contributing to the arts and world news desks, respectively. Before that, he achieved a gold-standard NCTJ Diploma at News Associates in Twickenham, with specialisms in media law and data journalism. While studying for his diploma, he also wrote for the South West Londoner, and channelled his passion for sport by reporting for The Cricket Paper. As an undergraduate of Merton College, University of Oxford, Will read English and French, and he also has an M.Phil in literary translation from Trinity College Dublin.

Explore your latest briefing

Explore your latest briefing