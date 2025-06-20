Ascot bad behaviour: is the sport of kings losing its crown?

Hospitalisations and debauchery make race meetings hit the headlines for the wrong reasons

Ascot
The mercury rose to 28C on the first two days of Ascot
(Image credit: Samir Hussein / WireImage)
By
published

A racegoer was hospitalised and hundreds more were treated at Royal Ascot's medical centre as a heatwave brought sizzling conditions to this year's meeting.

News coverage was of how "lengthy queues" formed at the water dispensers as spectators in top hats and tails "sweltered", said The Telegraph, marking a change from last year's gathering, when police made 36 arrests for assault, drink driving and possession of class A drugs.

Chas Newkey-Burden, The Week UK

  Chas Newkey-Burden has been part of The Week Digital team for more than a decade and a journalist for 25 years, starting out on the irreverent football weekly 90 Minutes, before moving to lifestyle magazines Loaded and Attitude. He was a columnist for The Big Issue and landed a world exclusive with David Beckham that became the weekly magazine’s bestselling issue. He now writes regularly for The Guardian, The Telegraph, The Independent, Metro, FourFourTwo and the i new site. He is also the author of a number of non-fiction books. 

