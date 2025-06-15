Britain's cocaine habit: use of the drug is surging in the UK – with alarming consequences

Cocaine's journey to the recreational British user involves an elaborate network of cartels, traffickers and street-level hustlers

Three lines of cocaine and a blade
(Image credit: Javier Zayas Photography / Getty Images)
By
published

Britain is taking more cocaine than ever before. The UK is now the largest consumer of cocaine per capita in Europe, and the second largest in the world (behind Australia), according to a 2023 report by the OECD, which suggests 2.7% of adults aged 15 to 64 take the drug at least once a year.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) estimates that use is a little lower than that, with 2.4% of 16- to 59-year-olds in England and Wales using powdered cocaine. It is the second-most popular drug, after cannabis (a much smaller proportion use crack cocaine, a crystal form which is smoked, not snorted or injected). The National Crime Agency estimated in 2023 that England, Scotland and Wales consume 117 tonnes of the drug per year – enough to "fill a football stadium", according to The Times. Analysis of wastewater suggests that consumption grew by 7% between 2023 and 2024.



