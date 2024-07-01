The heated battle over air conditioning at the Paris Olympics

Athletes want AC in the Olympic Village but Paris officials are crying foul

The Eiffel Tower displays the Olympic Rings ahead of the Summer Games
The Olympics are taking place in Paris, where summer temperatures can surpass 90 degrees Fahrenheit
(Image credit: Amaury Cornu / Hans Lucas / AFP via Getty Images)
Justin Klawans, The Week US
By
published

With the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris just weeks away, athletes will arrive at an Olympic Village that is missing a notable piece of infrastructure: air conditioning. As part of Paris' commitment to a greener Games, air conditioning has not been installed in the village, with French officials insisting that the buildings will stay cool on their own through a geothermal water system.

However, many athletes seem to be worried about the lack of AC, especially given the expected scorching temperatures throughout Europe — and the fact that the heat of densely populated Paris could pose a deadly risk to athletes. As a result, the United States and other countries are taking the matter into their own hands at the behest of Paris officials by bringing their own AC units. 

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
Sports Weather Heatwave Paris Olympics 2024 Why Everyone's Talking About
To continue reading this article...
Continue reading this article and get limited website access each month.
Get unlimited website access, exclusive newsletters plus much more.
Cancel or pause at any time.
Already a subscriber to The Week?
Not sure which email you used for your subscription? Contact us
Justin Klawans, The Week US
Justin Klawans, The Week US

 Justin Klawans has worked as a staff writer at The Week since 2022. He began his career covering local news before joining Newsweek as a breaking news reporter, where he wrote about politics, national and global affairs, business, crime, sports, film, television and other Hollywood news. Justin has also freelanced for outlets including Collider and United Press International.  

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸