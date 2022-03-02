The economy was the main topic of Biden's State of the Union address

President Biden's first State of the Union address clocked in at 62 minutes, with the economy his No. 1 topic.

He spent 25 minutes talking about the economy, CNN determined. He opened his address by discussing the Russian invasion of Ukraine and sanctions against Russian President Vladimir Putin and several oligarchs, devoting 12 minutes to the matters.

CNN says Biden spent seven minutes speaking about the COVID-19 pandemic, three minutes on crime and gun control, four minutes on the Supreme Court, voting rights, immigration, and equality, and 11 minutes on his American unity agenda.