Late night hosts joke about Marjorie Taylor Greene's Twitter ban, Andy Cohen's 'angry-drunk' New Year's rant

President Biden was nearly stranded on Air Force One after the deplaning truck got stuck in snow-hit Washington, D.C., Jimmy Fallon said on Monday's Tonight Show. "The last time D.C. was hit with that much whiteness it was Jan. 6," he joked. "If you're keeping track, Biden can somehow walk down a flight of icy stairs in the snow but not up a flight of stairs when it's nice out."

Fallon also showed NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown taking off his shirt and walking off the field — and off the Tampa Bay Buccaneers — on Sunday. "Before you judge him, that's the same way Andy Cohen left Times Square on Saturday," he joked.

"Usually, when someone gets that angry-drunk on live TV, they have to go explain their behavior to Andy Cohen," Stephen Colbert said at The Late Show, showing Cohen's rant and laughing at his explanation that he was "overserved."

"Oh, there is news about Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene," whose Twitter account was permanently suspended Sunday for violating it's "five-strike policy" on posting COVID-19 misinformation, Colbert said. "Speaking of insane people trying to destroy everything, we're approaching the one-year anniversary of the Jan. 6 insurrection. In lieu of flowers, the rioters are asking for money in their prison canteen accounts."

The House Jan. 6 committee says it now has proof former President Donald Trump watched the insurrection unfold on TV in Oval Office dining room, then "kept having to retape his video telling fans to leave the Capitol riot, which may explain his 187-minute silence during the attack," Colbert said. "Over three hours of silence from the former president! That's an unheard-of phenomenon — that Melania calls 'my dream date.'"

The Late Show also shared audio of Trump's Jan. 6 outtakes.

On #LSSC tonight: We have the outtakes of the former president’s ‘go home’ video to the Capitol rioters. pic.twitter.com/U6UszGziKm — The Late Show (@colbertlateshow) January 4, 2022

Late Night's Seth Meyers gave some context to Andy Cohen's live Bill de Blasio rant, then applauded Greene's Twitter ban — and Trump's — as "a huge quality-of-life improvement," explaining that "trying to live in a world where people like Trump and Greene are constantly screaming insane s--t on Twitter is like trying to have a conversation with a friend on the street next to a jackhammer."

Meyers also highlighted other conservatives who, like Greene, are "so deeply invested in the unhinged idea that any attempt at all to curb the spread of COVID is somehow tyranny," from Fox & Friends hosts to Rep. Madison Cawthorn (R-N.C.).