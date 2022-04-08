Late night hosts celebrate Ketanji Brown Jackson's historic Supreme Court confirmation

"Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson today became the first Black woman to be confirmed to the Supreme Court, in case you're wondering why the flag over the Fox News building is at half-staff," Seth Meyers joked at Late Night. Yes, Jackson just made history, "and I can't believe I have to say this: Brett, that champagne was for everyone!"

Yes, "Ladies and gentlemen, the newest member of the United States Supreme Court, Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson — is what I will be saying in few months when she's actually sworn in," Stephen Colbert said on The Late Show. "President Biden seemed to understand the history of the moment. Shortly afterward, the White House released this photo of the president and the next justice of the Supreme Court sharing a hug. It's a very touching moment," he added, "reminiscent of when Brett Kavanaugh was confirmed and the former president helped him do a keg stand."

"That wasn't the only positive news from Capitol Hill, because today we learned that Speaker Nancy Pelosi has tested positive for COVID-19," Colbert said. "Now, everybody's wondering if Pelosi might have transmitted to other people after she was infected" including Biden, who she stood next to Wednesday and shared a cheek-kiss with on Tuesday. "But the White House said that Biden tested negative last night and was not considered a 'close contact' of Pelosi," he said. "Evidently the White House doesn't consider it a 'close contact' unless there's tongue."

Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson is officially "going to be Justice Jackson," Jimmy Fallon said on The Tonight Show. "When Disney heard that name, they immediately added her to the Marvel Cinematic Universe." Meanwhile, "it's also an exciting time in the sports word, because it was opening day of Major League Baseball season and the first day of the Masters golf tournament, all today.," he said. "Yeah, baseball and golf — it's basically the Olympics for napping in front of the TV."