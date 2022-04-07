that's justice jackson to you
Ketanji Brown Jackson confirmed to Supreme Court in historic vote
Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson will officially become the first Black woman to ever serve on the U.S. Supreme Court, now that the Senate has voted to confirm her nomination 53-47, The New York Times reports Thursday.
Three GOP senators — Mitt Romney of Utah, Susan Collins of Maine, and Lisa Murkowski of Alaska — broke with their party to vote in favor of Jackson and alongside all 50 Democrats. Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) cast the 51st vote.
After initially moving quickly, there was a slight delay in making the vote official due to the absence of Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) But eventually, Vice President Kamala Harris was able to confirm the news. The room erupted in applause and cheers.
Jackson and President Biden watched the vote together in the White House's Roosevelt Room.
Technically, as pointed out by Pete Williams of NBC, Jackson will not become a justice until she has taken two required oaths of office and retiring Justice Stephen Breyer officially steps down.
"Even in the darkest times, there are bright lights," Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) said on the Senate floor. "Today is one of the brightest lights. Let us hope it's a metaphor, an indication of many bright lights to come."