Colbert's Late Show imagines the Jan. 6 insurrection hearings as an '80s sitcom

The House Jan. 6 committee is holding high-stake public hearings on Thursday, and to make sure the event isn't boring, they have brought in a TV producer to keep things tight. That isn't enough to entice Fox News, which won't air the presumably well-produced prime time hearings. But Stephen Colbert's Late Show had its own ideas Tuesday on how to punch up the detailed accounting of the worst attack on the U.S. Capitol since 1812 — and it might look familiar to fans of the sitcoms of the 1980s and early 90s.

If sitcoms (and their theme music) aren't your thing, The Late Show started Monday's show with a nature documentary that carried to its illogical conclusion Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene's (R-Ga.) warning about LGBTQ education leading to the extinction of straight people.