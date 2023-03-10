An investor's guide to dividend yield

Dividends can be an easy way to bring in a steady flow of cash. But as you start to dip your toe into investing in dividend stocks or funds, you may feel uncertain about how to assess potential opportunities. That's where dividend yield can come into play.

Dividend yield is one measure investors can use to help them determine the returns they might expect to get, and thus compare different dividend-paying stocks. Here's a look at how this calculation works, what it indicates, and caveats about using it you'll want to know.

What is a dividend yield?

Dividends are the form in which a company pays out each year's profits to shareholders, as opposed to those it retains to grow its business. A dividend yield, essentially, is how you measure the return from dividends on a stock or share index. By looking at dividend yield, an investor can assess how much they could earn in dividend payouts each year relative to the amount they pay per share.

Dividend yield is expressed as a percentage, and it's calculated by dividing the dividends per share by the price per share. Here's an example from Forbes: "Let's say a public company's share price is $50, and it pays annual dividends equal to $1.50 per share. To determine the dividend yield, divide the dividend amount per share by the price per share: $1.50 / $50 = 0.03. Convert the decimal to a percentage, and you get a dividend yield of 3 percent. That means you would earn 3 percent in dividends per year from an investment in the company's stock at this price — assuming the dividend payout remained unchanged."

Are dividends a surefire way to make money?

Not exactly. "Companies don't have to pay dividends," Kiplinger points out. They may pay them one year, but then not the next.