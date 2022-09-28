Subscribe & SaveSubscribeSubscribe to The Week magazine and save.
Give a GiftGive a Gift
Skip advert
Briefing

Hurricane Ian hits Florida as a powerful Category 4 storm

Follow our live coverage

A satellite image of Hurricane Ian.

NOAA via Getty Images

byCatherine Garcia
September 28, 2022

Hurricane Ian made landfall in southwestern Florida on Wednesday afternoon as a Category 4. This powerful storm crashed into the coast with winds of 150 mph, and is tied for fifth-strongest hurricane to ever hit the United States. Meteorologists said flash floods are possible across the entire state, and warned of dangerous storm surge. The federal government sent millions of meals and liters of water to Florida to distribute once Ian has passed, and President Biden promised to "help you clean up and rebuild, to help Florida get moving again. And we'll be there every step of the way. That's my absolute commitment to the people of the state of Florida."

Skip advert

This article is being updated with the latest news and information on Hurricane Ian. All times are Eastern.

6:35 p.m. — More than 1.5 million people across Florida are without electricity, PowerOutage.us reports. The extreme winds have knocked down power lines in several cities, including Naples.

6:28 p.m. Hurricane Ian made landfall near Cayo Costa on the southwestern coast of Florida at 3:05 p.m. ET, in "exactly the same location [Hurricane] Charley did in 2004," The Weather Channel's Jonathan Erdman tweeted. "Unreal!" Both hurricanes made landfall with 150 mph winds, while Charley had 941 mb pressure and Ian had 940 mb pressure.

6:27 p.m. — Josh Morgerman with WeatherNation is in Punta Gorda, and tweeted video from the scene, saying Hurricane Ian's "backside seems stronger." He added, "Feels like the strongest winds of the day. Car jumping up and down."

Skip advert
Skip advert

Recommended

Book: Trump almost fired Ivanka and Jared Kushner via tweet
Ivanka, Jared, and Trump
You're fired!

Book: Trump almost fired Ivanka and Jared Kushner via tweet

Migrant boat sinks ahead of Ian's landfall
Florida during Hurricane Ian.
under his eye

Migrant boat sinks ahead of Ian's landfall

In the path of Ian
Florida.
Briefing

In the path of Ian

Senate advances stopgap spending bill after Manchin drops permit amendment
Mark Warner, Joe Manchin
Stopgap Go

Senate advances stopgap spending bill after Manchin drops permit amendment

Most Popular

New Pacific island forms after underwater volcano erupts
Home Reef Erupts
Speed Reads

New Pacific island forms after underwater volcano erupts

Former White House chief of staff texted voter fraud conspiracy theorist
Jan. 6 committee
'roadmap to an attempted coup'

Former White House chief of staff texted voter fraud conspiracy theorist

The most shocking claims from the newest books about Trump's presidency
A book.
Briefing

The most shocking claims from the newest books about Trump's presidency