At least 23 dead in weekend of severe storms

What happened

Powerful storms swept across the southern and central U.S. over the Memorial Day weekend, leaving at least 23 people dead in Texas, Kentucky, Oklahoma, Arkansas and Virginia. The extreme weather left tens of thousands without power and disrupted travel for millions of Americans trying to fly home after the holiday weekend.

Who said what

"Jill and I are praying for those who tragically lost their lives as a result of devastating tornadoes" that tore through the South, President Joe Biden said Monday. The federal government is "on the ground" and "ready to provide support as needed."



Persistent warm, moist air has fed a "grim month of tornadoes and severe weather," including tornadoes that killed five people in Iowa last week and storms that left eight dead in Houston, the Associated Press said. "April had the second-highest number of tornadoes on record in the country."

What next?

"With more severe weather expected across the region, we urge residents to remain vigilant and heed the warnings of local officials," Biden said. Forecasters expect an extraordinary hurricane season in coming months.