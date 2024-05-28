At least 23 dead in weekend of severe storms
Extreme weather hit Texas, Kentucky, Oklahoma, Arkansas and Virginia hard
What happened
Powerful storms swept across the southern and central U.S. over the Memorial Day weekend, leaving at least 23 people dead in Texas, Kentucky, Oklahoma, Arkansas and Virginia. The extreme weather left tens of thousands without power and disrupted travel for millions of Americans trying to fly home after the holiday weekend.
Who said what
"Jill and I are praying for those who tragically lost their lives as a result of devastating tornadoes" that tore through the South, President Joe Biden said Monday. The federal government is "on the ground" and "ready to provide support as needed."
Persistent warm, moist air has fed a "grim month of tornadoes and severe weather," including tornadoes that killed five people in Iowa last week and storms that left eight dead in Houston, the Associated Press said. "April had the second-highest number of tornadoes on record in the country."
What next?
"With more severe weather expected across the region, we urge residents to remain vigilant and heed the warnings of local officials," Biden said. Forecasters expect an extraordinary hurricane season in coming months.
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
Create an account with the same email registered to your subscription to unlock access.
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Peter has worked as a news and culture writer and editor at The Week since the site's launch in 2008. He covers politics, world affairs, religion and cultural currents. His journalism career began as a copy editor at a financial newswire and has included editorial positions at The New York Times Magazine, Facts on File, and Oregon State University.
-
Israel to continue Rafah attack after 'tragic mistake'
Speed Read The strike on Sunday killed 45 displaced Palestinians and wounded hundreds
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
Today's political cartoons - May 28, 2024
Cartoons Tuesday's cartoons - OpenAI fiasco, Haley fizzled out, and more
By The Week US Published
-
Rafah strikes: has Israel crossed the West's red lines in Gaza?
Today's Big Question EU considers ways to compel Netanyahu to comply with ICJ ruling but US stops short of calling for a halt to offensive
By Harriet Marsden, The Week UK Published
-
Welcome to summer without El Niño
The Explainer Temperatures may be cooler. But not by much.
By Devika Rao, The Week US Published
-
US energy regulator OKs rule to boost power grid
Speed Read The grid overhaul aims to meet a surging electricity demand
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
Canada fires trigger air quality alerts in upper US
Speed Read Smoke from the wildfires has threatened air quality across Minnesota, Wisconsin and more
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published
-
Death toll in Brazil flooding tops 100
Speed Read The record rainfall is linked to El Niño, which has been exacerbated by climate change
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
It might be time to add a new hurricane category
Under the Radar Any way the wind blows
By Devika Rao, The Week US Published
-
The microplastics hurricanes blowing across North America
Under the Radar New research confirms global pervasiveness of harmful microplastic pollution
By The Week Staff Published
-
'Danger to life' warning as Storm Ciarán hits UK shores
Speed Read Schools closed and train, plane and car travel disrupted as Met Office issues weather warnings
By The Week UK Published
-
Libya floods: death toll set to rise with 10,000 reported missing
More than 6,000 people reported dead, with hundreds of bodies still washing ashore
By Arion McNicoll Published