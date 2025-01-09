Biden cancels Italy trip as raging LA fires spread

The majority of the fires remain 0% contained

Firefighters battle blaze in Los Angeles
Firefighters battle the Palisades Fire in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles
(Image credit: Official Flickr Account of CAL FIRE / Handout / Anadolu via Getty Images)
Peter Weber, The Week US
By
published

What happened

The fast-spreading wildfires ravaging Los Angeles grew and multiplied Wednesday, prompting President Joe Biden to sign a sweeping federal disaster declaration and cancel his final foreign trip, to Italy. With the Sunset Fire that sprang up Wednesday evening in the Hollywood Hills, there are five active fires in Los Angeles County, most of them 0% contained. Five deaths were reported in Altadena from the Eaton Fire, and at least 2,000 houses, businesses and other buildings have been destroyed.

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Peter Weber, The Week US
Peter Weber, The Week US

Peter has worked as a news and culture writer and editor at The Week since the site's launch in 2008. He covers politics, world affairs, religion and cultural currents. His journalism career began as a copy editor at a financial newswire and has included editorial positions at The New York Times Magazine, Facts on File, and Oregon State University.  

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸